The Regency-era series is like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Gossip Girl” had a baby, making it one of the most addictive shows as of late. While we lived for Simon and Daphne’s steamy romance in season one, we’re equally obsessed with Penelope and Colin’s relationship this season. And yes— Penelope and Colin did have their first romantic tryst in a carriage to the melody of Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything” (Orchestra Version). While that was, well, everything… we’re feeling the need for a bit more Latino representation in the series than that.

While “Bridgerton” has colorblind casting and includes many actors of color on the show, fans online have noted the lack of Latino representation. In fact, one TikTok user said the series will cast a Latina actress once show runners notice they “need some adobo.”

And yes, we did get a Pitbull song this season, but what if we get a Latino character and a violin version of Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina”?

While we’re at it, let’s have some classical music versions of Selena Quintanilla, Bad Bunny, and Juan Gabriel, too. Just saying, Regency-era versions of “Como La Flor” and “Querida” would be… life-changing.

Ok we already had Pitbull in the Bridgerton soundtrack, when are we gonna have some Selena Quintanilla, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee or let met dream Juan Gabriel? pic.twitter.com/DH4btMEBb2 — Maria's brainrot 🫐 (@HyperfixationMM) May 31, 2024

On that note, we’ve put together all the Latino celebrities we would love to see in “Bridgerton” season four. As we know, the show’s Lady Whistledown is all about gossip, and Latinos have a Doctorado in Chisme. Yes, we will be sipping tea while spilling tea.

1. Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro has been rumored to be casted in the fourth season of the Netflix show "Bridgerton". pic.twitter.com/ddtoVBOJN8 — jei (@lxvlttrs) June 19, 2024

Rauw Alejandro, 31, attended the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England this week, and fans had a field day with his look. If this outfit doesn’t immediately cast him in “Bridgerton” season four, we know nothing. Maybe we even get an orchestra version of “PUNTO 40” during a duel scene?

2. Karol G

Karol G en bridgerton https://t.co/eVpskTgoj3 — Niss ✨ (@dniSsepulveda) June 27, 2023

Our reina Karol G, 33, would bring all the regal vibes to the show, especially with her trademark pastel pink hair and Bichota power moves. And yes, Lady Whistledown would definitely approve of her relationship with Lord Feid.

3. Pedro Pascal

why does Pedro Pascal look like he's about to tell you that you have bewitched him, body and soul pic.twitter.com/XOuj1hw9TK — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 25, 2024

Pedro Pascal, 49, made waves for his SAG Awards look, especially for its similarities to “Pride and Prejudice” character Mr. Darcy. While we don’t know if Pascal will be cast in a Jane Austen-inspired film anytime soon, may we have him as a “Bridgerton” love interest instead?

4. Bad Bunny

bad bunny for time magazine pic.twitter.com/187iqg6Wdn — ໊ (@badbunnyfiles) February 5, 2024

Dearest Gentle Readers, you must agree that Bad Bunny, 30, as Conde Benito would be the best thing to happen to the show since its inception. We might even get “Callaíta” (Waltz Version) during a fun party scene, and Benito would be the talk of Lady Whistledown’s column. No tengo pruebas, y tampoco dudas. Cue the trumpets:

I feel like trumpets need to be playing. I feel like we need to all rise. I feel like we need to sit up straight and remove our hats. I feel like I wish I was fluent in Spanish so I could've yelled all this en Español.



Bad Bunny aka San Benito PUT THAT SHIT ON, ARRIBA ARRIBA… https://t.co/wX1PVCkxgA — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 6, 2024

5. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo for Vogue, 2002.



(📸- Annie Leibovitz) pic.twitter.com/B9ha8dBJMn — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) May 23, 2024

Salma Hayek, 57, could be cast as an eccentric Duquesa who just arrived to 1800s-era London with an air of mystery. Hayek, who notably loves to tell wild stories in real life, would give the town much to gossip about— in a good way.

6. Oscar Isaac

oscar isaac in bridgerton PLEASE pic.twitter.com/AQYEXt2thp May 15, 2022

Oscar Isaac— need we say more? The 45-year-old Guatemalan-Cuban actor is a shapeshifter onscreen, and we see him either playing a Lord from a faraway land— or a pirate looking to steal riches (and hearts!). As one X user wrote, we need to see him in “Bridgerton” stat… “PLEASE.”

7. Cardi B

just watched #Bridgerton and how are y’all gonna tell me the Queen isn’t just Cardi B in a few years 🧐 pic.twitter.com/mONcBQmkQc — Maybe: douche (@Rucha_cha) January 3, 2021

Tell-it-like-it-is Cardi B, 31, was made for a chisme-filled show like “Bridgerton,” and we just know she would find out Lady Whistledown’s identity within a day. Duchess Cardi B would lead the pack of noble ladies— while keeping her edge, of course— and would possibly get into politics. She is a huge FDR fan, after all (you know, in our universe). Plus, some X users note the rapper’s resemblance to Queen Charlotte on the show.

8. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton



played by Lin-Manuel Miranda whose parents are Puerto Rican pic.twitter.com/T1FNNjcxBi — rt ur fav poc (@favpoccharacter) March 24, 2016

“Hamilton” powerhouse Lin-Manuel Miranda, 44, was made for waistcoats, ruffles, and all the men’s fashion in “Bridgerton.” Miranda would feel right at home on the show after his Alexander Hamilton days, and yes— we would need him to write a song for the next Queen’s Ball. Casting directors, piénsalo.

9. Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uxd0seDXK2 — @22metgala (@22metgala) March 13, 2023

Speaking of celebrities who are made for certain costumes— Sofia Vergara‘s love of corsets would be perfect for the show. The 51-year-old actress has often donned corsetry on the red carpet (and gorgeous gowns that rival the Regency era, of course), and she even has a line of shapewear. Vergara would definitely make a splash in the London court crowd, and yes, Lady Whistledown would spill all the chisme on her latest love affair.

10. Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma versión Bridgerton https://t.co/A9wfIpERDb — Ady (@adylenef) May 31, 2024

You probably already saw Peso Pluma‘s shorter, sleek haircut, putting an end to his mullet Pluma days. It seems like Papi Pluma is here to say, and as fans write on X: this is “Peso Pluma versión ‘Bridgerton’.” Will he change the lyrics of “Ella Baila Sola” to “Amigo, ¿Qué le parece esa ilustre dama”? As long as he sings along to a cello or violin arrangement, we’re so here for it!

11. Ariana DeBose

ariana debose as sophie beckett 🤍 pic.twitter.com/s4Da2zvvCA — bridgerton aesthetics (@bridgertonaes) January 12, 2023

Actress Ariana DeBose, 33, would bring her knack for period performances like “Hamilton” and “West Side Story” to the series. And if we even get a bit of the energy from her BAFTA performance, “Bridgerton” would win an Emmy. Just saying!

12. Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy luciendo perfecta en la red carpet de los premios OSCAR 2024. pic.twitter.com/dvTTKEgVMw — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) March 10, 2024

Another actress that would feel right at home on the “Bridgerton” set would be Anya Taylor-Joy, 28. The part-Argentine star seems straight out of a Jane Austen novel— and she proved it after starring in “Emma” in 2020. Yes, the petticoats of the early-1800s suit Taylor-Joy perfectly:

EMMA, la adaptación de la novela de Jane Austen con Anya Taylor-Joy como protagonista ha sido nominada a 2 Oscars: Mejor maquillaje y peluquería y Mejor diseño de vestuario. Las imágenes hablan solas. pic.twitter.com/Y19m9hRxhG — ɐntonio 📼 (@levmauc) March 15, 2021

13. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/H75Sno5Jjf — More Culture Less Pop (@runawaywhorses) January 14, 2024

Actor Colman Domingo, 54, who is of Belizean and Guatemalan descent, wouldn’t just bring a stellar performance to “Bridgerton”— he would bring incredible fashion, too. Yes, his last Critics Choice Awards outfit just entered the chat. The “Rustin” actor could be cast as Conde Domingo (it has a ring to it) and would surely capture everyone’s hearts.

14. Rita Moreno

I will never open curtains the same way again!

Thank you Norman Lear, Brent Miller and our peerless head writers, Gloria Calderon Kellet and Mike Royce, without whom, literally. pic.twitter.com/d4anQqZHsG — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) December 10, 2020

Does “Bridgerton” need a Latina matriarch to lead the pack while also spilling the afternoon tea whenever possible? Yes. And that’s where legendary Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno, 92, comes in. The EGOT-winner would bring her acting chops and fun personality to the show, possibly serving as Queen Charlotte’s right hand. Moreno would just know how to pair up the golden couples of the season.

15. Daddy Yankee

Hoy es el cumpleaños del rey del reggaetón, @daddy_yankee



¡Cumple 46 años y envejece como el vino! 🍷 pic.twitter.com/esKg0UrVTR — MDM Música (@mdm_musica) February 3, 2023

And last, while we already have Queen Charlotte, “Bridgerton” needs a king. Could it be the King of Reggaeton Daddy Yankee, 47, perchance? Lord “El Cangri” would make all the ladies dance (maybe a perreo-waltz?) at the ball, and could possibly even star as the show’s priest. As they say, art imitates life!