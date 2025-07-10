Bad Bunny is on a mission to keep helping underserved youths access the arts, sports, and music. The Good Bunny Foundation is bringing back its summer educational and cultural camp “Un Verano Contigo.” The summer camp is working to drive social transformation using creativity, self-expression, and movement as the vehicle for change.

The Good Bunny Foundation is back for summer camp this year

Credit: Good Bunny Foundation

The Good Bunny Foundation is a nonprofit that has been operating in Puerto Rico since 2018. According to the website, the Good Bunny Foundation’s mission is to “empower children and youth from underprivileged communities in Puerto Rico to engage in music, the arts, and sports.” This year’s summer camp is promising to be one of the most impactful bringing industry professionals together to help children.

“My commitment to Puerto Rico’s youth is lifelong. This camp is a way to give back everything that art, music, and sports have given me. We want young people to see themselves as change-makers and to discover in their passions a path to transform their lives and communities,” Bad Bunny (né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), global superstar and founder of the Good Bunny Foundation said in a press release.

This year, mentors from disciplines, including visual artists, muralists, music producers, athletes, and coaches will participate. New to the summer camp will be workshops expanding the camp’s impact. Participants in the camp will get a chance to explore three new disciplines including fashion, photography, and mental health.

For mental health, professionals will join the campers to address emotional wellness, self-esteem, and stress management. Local fashion designers will show campers how to take textiles and create unique pieces. The photography portion will focus on both digital and analog photography giving campers a chance to learn an artistic skill.

This year, 43 children will be coming together to learn and empower each other

Credit: Good Bunny Foundation

Forty-three children are going to be coming together in San Juan to engage in a cultural exchange and community building offered at “Un Verano Contigo.” The camp has served hundreds of children over the years, building connections with children of diverse backgrounds.

“Our goal is to create a space where young people not only learn, but are inspired to dream big and act with purpose. By integrating art, music, and sports, we’re embracing a transformative, interdisciplinary, and accessible educational model,” Che Juan Torres, Executive Director of the Good Bunny Foundation, said in a press release. “This project has already impacted hundreds of lives, and with this new phase, we’re taking it even further with new partnerships, special collaborations, and a community of mentors deeply committed to social change.”

The summer camp is happening at Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan. This will be the first time that all three main disciplines of the camp will happen in the same place. The Good Bunny Foundation wants Un Verano Contigo to become the premier summer camp in the Caribbean. The camp is another example of Bad Bunny using his fame and platform to keep giving back to Puerto Rico and its people.