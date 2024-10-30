When “comedian” Tony Hinchcliffe took to the stage at Madison Square Garden on October 27 for a Trump rally, no one could have been prepared for his hateful and racist rhetoric. He slammed Puerto Rico, calling it an island of garbage. He painted Latinos as overly sexualized and invading the country. In response, Puerto Ricans have pushed back and spoken up, especially Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican entertainer has long been an active participant in the political process. And his comments at the Trump rally galvanized his place as a changemaker and activist. Since the rally, Bad Bunny and countless other Puerto Rican celebrities have called on their fans to vote against former President Donald Trump.

Bad Bunny sends a love letter out to Puerto Rico

In a recent Instagram post, Bad Bunny is giving love and shining light on the beloved island of Puerto Rico. The island is rich in history, culture, influence, and acclaim. The Caribbean island has birthed celebrities and influential figures. Just think Rita Moreno, Marc Anthony, and Roberto Clemente, to name a very limited few.

Those with Puerto Rican heritage and ancestry in their veins include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aubrey Plaza, and Michelle Rodriguez. Their success and fame are marked by an indomitable spirit on the island that has withstood centuries of challenges.

The video takes viewers through Puerto Rico’s history through its people, food, culture, and fashion.

“It’s a history that started being written even before Hiram Bithorn was the first to pitch and before Roberto Clemente and Peruchín Cepeda spoke to the universe in Spanish,” says the video’s narrator in Spanish.

Benito is all in on Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz

The video on Instagram is going viral for all the right reasons. It comes after Bad Bunny endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris following the now-infamous Madison Square Garden Trump rally. Clearly, the comments, which have angered many in the Latino community, have struck an even stronger nerve with Bad Bunny.

The global superstar has a long history of standing up for and with Puerto Rico. During the calls to oust then-Governor Ricardo Rosselló, Bad Bunny paused his European tour and joined protesters on the streets.

With the pride of Puerto Rico filling him, Bad Bunny has pushed back against the hate on Puerto Rico coming from Republicans in recent days. He is using his voice and his 45 million Instagram followers to shine a light on the rhetoric that demonizes him and his community. He isn’t holding any punches, and we love to see him throw his weight behind something as crucial as the 2024 election.

“We have been fighting since day one of our existence. We are the definition of heart and resistance,” reads a statement from Bad Bunny at the end of the video. “Here we go, here we are, and for those who forget who we are, don’t worry. We proudly remind you.”

¡Wepa! That’s how to rise to the occasion and show those out there that you are not to be f*cked with.