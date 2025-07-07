Bad Bunny’s new music video for “NUEVAYoL” is out and there is a lot of buzz about the timing. “NUEVAYoL” dropped its video on July 4, 2025, making a bold statement with its pro-Puerto Rican and New York anthem. Fans quickly recognized the significance of releasing it on Independence Day. But, Bad Bunny leaned into what he does best, uplifting community and local businesses. The Valencia Bakery in New York is the latest business to get some love and attention from San Benito.

One special bakery is behind the incredible cakes in his “NUEVAYoL” music video

The team at Valencia Bakery had no idea they were creating four cakes to appear in Bad Bunny’s new music video. According to PIX 11, the family-run bakery in the Bronx got a phone call that would reaffirm the important place the business holds in the community. The popular and beloved bakery received a large order and Arnulfo ‘Raul’ Valera’s wife called to inform him. Valera recognized the order they needed and committed to working it out.

The team at the bakery didn’t know who they were making the cakes for. The team ensured they fulfilled the order and delivered the four large, intricate cakes. That is when they finally learned the recipient of the cakes they made.

“[Bad Bunny] started recording his video,” Valera told Bronx News 12. “He started singing on top of the platform that he was on, and one of my coworkers says, ‘Hey, do you see who’s there?’ I said, ‘Who?’ I turned back around and said, ‘Oh, Bad Bunny!’ I was so surprised, I got so excited.”

Staff pushing the cakes for a quinceañera make a grand entrance in the music video. The tiered sponge cake with strawberry filling takes a prominent place in “NUEVAYoL” as the family is getting ready to celebrate the milestone birthday.

The cake is now available across their various locations

Originally opened in 1948, Valencia Bakery has been at the corner of Edgewater Road and Lafayette Avenue for more than seven decades. Like most small businesses in the U.S., the bakery has dealt with difficult times in the past and was facing a rough patch. The attention created by Bad Bunny is having an impact, for the better.

According to numerous reports, Valencia Bakery is leaning into the moment and offering up the Bad Bunny Benito Cake in all five of their locations across the city. The sponge cake is available whole or by the slice and fans are calling in several orders at the moment.

How much did the cakes cost for “NUEVAYoL?” Valera shared that it was a $4,000 order. Despite not knowing who was behind the order, Valencia Bakery jumped on the opportunity to create the impressive cakes.

Valera told Bronx News 12 it was an honor to be part of Bad Bunny’s work. The global superstar holds deep respect within New York’s Puerto Rican community, and for Valera, playing a role in his project was especially meaningful.