Remember when everyone freaked out that Bad Bunny didn’t announce tour dates in the United States for his upcoming tour? Well, he finally broke his silence on why he will not be stopping on the mainland. It’s actually quite simple, according to Bad Bunny. The reason: “it’s unnecessary.”

Bad Bunny didn’t mince words on why he isn’t coming to the U.S. for his upcoming tour

“It’s unnecessary.” pic.twitter.com/bKWrbwCr2k — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 18, 2025

Bad Bunny is getting ready for his upcoming DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FoTOS tour and people are lining up to get tickets. However, fans in the U.S. were devastated when he dropped the tour dates and he skipped all 50 states. For a minute, fans thought he would be making some special announcement for U.S. tour dates.

Unfortunately, the global superstar made it clear that he has no plans to announce dates in the U.S. During a recent interview with Variety, he said that making stops in the U.S. was “unnecessary.” He didn’t go into anything political, which is what so many people are inferring from his decision. Instead, Bad Bunny said that people in the U.S. have had several opportunities to see him live.

If you are hoping for a taping of the concert, there is more bad news. Seems that is also unnecessary. So, the only way to enjoy Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FoTOS show is to see it in person. Instead, to be different that other artists perfectly curating shows for streaming, Bad Bunny is focusing on creating a live experience that will be memorable.

There is still a lot of speculation about why Bad Bunny isn’t coming to the U.S.

In today's USA climate, holding an event like this primarily aimed at the Latino community is too risky. It would be a breeding ground for arrests and deportations. Bravo por Benito!! — agmarys (@agmarys) June 18, 2025

Several people on social media think that the decision is being made from an abundance of caution to protect his fans. Immigration raids are up and threatening global events taking place in the U.S. Recently, there have been growing concerns that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has turned its attention towards FIFA.

Earlier this month, the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security conducted an inspection of a boat hosting a World Cup Party. The party was expected to host FIFA officials and Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. While the Coast Guard claimed it was a routine inspection, reports came forward that DHS officials asked crew members for identification to prove their citizenship.

he ate that pic.twitter.com/TDGfMurnaC — head taybrina⸆⸉ 合 🩰 (@headtaybrina) June 18, 2025

Some people are willing to accept the fate that Bad Bunny won’t be setting foot in the continental U.S. After all, if there are concerns over the safety of fans, why would Bad Bunny put people in harm’s way? It wasn’t that long ago that Bad Bunny called out ICE agents in Puerto Rico and called them every name in the book.

Si bueno yo no olvido pic.twitter.com/A7ErBZzL39 — S 🧚🏽‍♀️💞 (@unelittlelamb) June 18, 2025

There are some not so subtle reminders from fans that the U.S. had been granted almost exclusive access to Bad Bunny concerts. For years, he has visited the mainland U.S. and delivered unforgettable performances. Yet, other places around the world have not been so lucky. So, it does seem fair that other fans around the world get to experience something that is typically reserved for Americans.

CLOCK IT BAD BUNNY AMERICA DOESNT DESERVE YOU 🥹❤️‍🔥 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) June 18, 2025

Whatever the reason, social media users are supporting the musician for his decision. There is nothing more upsetting than not being able to see your favorite artist perform. However, it seems that Bad Bunny has the support of his fanbase in making the decision.