Bad Bunny just dropped his dates for his upcoming DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour. The list includes stops in 20 countries but there are no dates in the continental United States. Some people are really salty over the lineup while others are celebrating the deliberate exclusion. While some people are gripping the Bad Bunny is skipping the U.S., there is one key fact they are ignoring. Let’s not forget that Puerto Rico is literally part of the U.S. Leading up to the world tour, he is doing a special residency called “No me quiero ir de aquí” so you can always fly to Puerto Rico to catch a U.S. show.

Bad Bunny is seemingly skipping the U.S. during his upcoming world tour

Bad Bunny’s freshly announced World Tour skips the U.S. entirely. pic.twitter.com/L4HvSXHyiG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2025

Bad Bunny is bringing his incredibly popular album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” to the world in a new tour. The announcement, made on May 5, 2025, lists stops in Latin America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. People are straight bugging that he completely bypassed the continental U.S. for the tour, for now.

artists love being political thinking their making some big change 😭😭😭 mfs makin no money skipping the us — sadbøy 🗝️🏨 (@estsadboy) May 5, 2025

People are really so bothered that Bad Bunny isn’t coming to the continental U.S. Honestly, it makes a lot of sense, if you just think about it. For one, the “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” album is rich with Puerto Rican pride and anti-colonialism themes. Why would he, as an artist, bring the tour to the country that colonized Puerto Rico?

bad bunny doing what every artist does on their “world tour” with LATAM but to the U.S https://t.co/9dqeMmZdZo pic.twitter.com/ACZa9DYoR1 — g 🎀 (@pgisell_) May 5, 2025

Overwhelmingly, however, people are really excited to see Bad Bunny giving the U.S. a taste of their own medicine. So many world tours have extensive dates in the U.S. and Europe while Latin America and Asia are very limited. The feeling of being excluded is not something Americans are used to but here we are and people are celebrating it.

People seem to be forgetting that Bad Bunny is literally doing a residency in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny just announced his “NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUÍ” residency at the Coliseo in Puerto Rico! 🇵🇷



But that’s not all… he’s teasing a WORLD TOUR announcement before the year ends! pic.twitter.com/PcJupkZpfD — TOORLY (@TOORLY) January 13, 2025

Bad Bunny made history when he announced an extended residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico (El Choli) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The residency runs from July 11 to September 14, 2025, leading into his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” world tour. So, technically, he is performing in the U.S. It’s just very telling that people still don’t understand that Puerto Rico is part of the U.S.

there is absolutely 100000% no way Bad Bunny isn’t doing a separate US and Canada tour let’s use our heads for a second comadres https://t.co/pYso82VrPc — susan sontag in elden ring (@almondeeto) May 6, 2025

Now, to be fair, it doesn’t seem like the exclusion is strictly about the U.S. He also didn’t announce any dates in Canada. There is speculation on social media that the exclusion of the U.S. on the original list isn’t a permanent exclusion. Instead, people are speculating that there will likely be a separate tour for both Canada and the U.S.

Bad Bunny did not announce dates for United States (USA) & Canada due to the World Cup next year. Possibilities he’ll tour later that year August- December for his World Tour 2026 pic.twitter.com/DpsLBdg2Kw — Bad Bunny Source (@BenitoDtmf) May 5, 2025

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is happening from June 11 to July 19, 2026. So, some people are assuming that Bad Bunny didn’t announce dates because of the World Cup and competing for stadiums. The singer’s tour is a 23-day stadium tour so competing for space in the major U.S. and Canadian cities for the stadium does seem like a logistical nightmare.

Maybe he will announce dates later for the U.S. and Canada. Regardless, it has been kind of sweet to see a meltdown on social media as people claim American exceptionalism and cry about Bad Bunny simply taking his tour elsewhere.