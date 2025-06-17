Major League Baseball (MLB) is gearing up for their All-Star Celebrity Softball Game happening July 12, 2025. This year, some of the biggest names in Latin music are coming out to take part in the special game. Big stars have joined in the past for a playful game and this year is no different.

Had an amazing time yesterday Playing in the Celebrity Softball Game in my Island.

I was the Only girl playings against MLB superstar Francisco Lindor, Edwin Sugar Diaz, Carlos Beltran, boxer Edgar Berlanga to name a few.



In my team I had all the pretty boys 😍

Daddy Yankee,… pic.twitter.com/Dw25QWuwB9 — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 15, 2024

The lineup for this year’s MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game includes some of the hottest names in Latin music. Fans will get a chance to see some of their favorites take to the baseball field and play five innings of America’s favorite game. Some of the attendees are coming back for another game and we are so excited to see it. Here are some of the special guests you will see this year.

Other celebrities who have participated in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game include Daddy Yankee, Wilmer Valderrama, Jon, Seceda, and Bad Bunny. No doubt that the next group of celebrities joining the game are being added to an impressive list.

Young Miko

Fresh off of her debut album “Att.,” Young Miko will be stepping onto the field to play ball. The Puerto Rican rapper is sure to bring in a crowd. We wonder if she has reached out to Bad Bunny for some advice.

Eladio Carrión

Eladio Carrión en el All Star Celebrity Softball Game MLB 2024 🇵🇷🔥🙌🏼https://t.co/e1GmihDn1A pic.twitter.com/2Nf4DdiJ6f — Más Allá del Béisbol (@AllaBeisbol) July 14, 2024

Eladio Carrión donned the uniform and played in the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Obviously he had a good time or else why would the “H.I.M.” singer be back for another go?

Myke Towers

Myke Towers en el All Star Celebrity Softball Game MLB 2024 🇵🇷🔥🙌🏼https://t.co/tU6z5NbQob pic.twitter.com/YN1hMnmJ3l July 14, 2024

Another returning face is Myke Towers. We might all know him from his hit “LALA,” but he is more than ready to play ball with his fellow celebrities.

Tito Double P

Tito Double P vía post en Instagram. 🫦💰🔜 pic.twitter.com/wUdRdmc1zf — Tito Double P (@TitoDoublePData) December 1, 2024

Tito Double P has had quite an amazing year with his collabs with Peso Pluma. Now, he will be putting himself to another test by playing softball alongside other celebrities and all-star MLB players.

Wisin

Déjame que sea yo el que te lleva a la Luna🌙 pic.twitter.com/BtUA0GWtuS — W (@wisin) April 25, 2025

Another Puerto Rican star taking to the field is Wisin. Playing alongside Young Miko in the steps of Bad Bunny proves the importance and magnitude of Puerto Rican entertainers.

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game is a long tradition for MLB fans

some footage of john cassavetes & peter falk up at bat during the first annual all-star celebrity softball game. other teammates included jerry lewis, ryan o neal, clint eastwood, and woody allen. pic.twitter.com/uFLk9eFwW1 — song & dance sam (@samlbla) August 17, 2023

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game started in 2001 in Seattle. Since then, the game has been played every year, with the exception of 2020 due to Covid-19. The game happens before the popular Home Run Derby and includes a mix of celebrities and MLB all-stars. Additionally, the game is held at the same stadium that is hosting the All-Star game. This year that is the Truist Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Players from both the American League (AL) and National League (NL) participate in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and the All-Star Game. This marks the symbolic halfway point in the baseball season.

If you want to buy tickets, head on over to mlb.com. If you want to help pick the starting pack of all-stars, click here.