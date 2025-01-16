If you want to see Bad Bunny in concert, you’ll have to start planning your trip to Puerto Rico. The global superstar will be doing 21 shows on the Caribbean island, something he announced after the release of his album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” Bad Bunny has regularly referred to the album as his “most Puerto Rican” album to date.

Bad Bunny fans will have to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to experience him live

In an Instagram post, Bad Bunny officially announced that he is setting up shop at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot for a 21-show residency. The venue, affectionately known as “El Choli,” is the largest indoor entertainment venue in Puerto Rico and can accommodate up to 18,000 people. This will be the first-ever residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, another incredible detail showcasing Bad Bunny’s unwavering love for Puerto Rico.

Bringing his residency, “No me quiero ir de aquí,” to Puerto Rico is more than a random decision. Bad Bunny loves Puerto Rico and has spent most of 2024 uplifting his homeland. The residency is another moment that brings love and excitement to the island. Fans will recognize the name of the residency as a protest lyric from his hit song “El Apagón.”

In his announcement video, Bad Bunny lists countries he has visited over the years and shares an appreciation of all the places his music has taken him. However, at the end, he stands in front of a framed poster covered with a sheet and announces that he is in Puerto Rico as of now. As he looks at the camera, he lets everyone know that “for now, I am in Puerto Rico. I am at home, and I am having a good time and if I am honest, I do not want to leave here.”

Puerto Rican residents are being prioritized when it comes to ticket sales

The first two shows of Bad Bunny's residency, "NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUI," are already 100% SOLD OUT. 🏟️🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/8FG5PdTd3b — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) January 15, 2025

The first nine shows in the “No me quiero ir de aquí” residency are only open to Puerto Rican residents, and purchases must be made in person. The first two shows have also already sold out, so people in Puerto Rico are lining up to make sure they don’t miss this special moment.

After that, tickets for the rest of the shows will be available for online pre-sale starting on Tuesday, January 17, 2025. In-person tickets are already on sale for Puerto Rican residents.

Bad Bunny’s residency dates are July 11-13, 18-20, 25-27, August 1-3, 8-10, and 15-17.

If you want to book tickets, you can visit the official “No me quiero ir de aquí” website and book your tickets when they go on sale on January 17, 2025. Until then, you should take the time to listen to “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” so you can sing along and fully immerse yourself in what will likely be one of the most incredible you will experience in La Isla del Encanto.