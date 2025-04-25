“Sorry, I Won’t Adapt”: Fito Paez on Creating Real Music In Times of Mass Dementia

“Novela”: The secret story Fito Paez had been keeping since 1988

1“This was born as a film and an album, like Quadrophenia by The Who,” said Fito Paez from the Sony studio. The seed of Novela began in 1988, but time and the chaos of life kept it from coming to fruition. It wasn’t until Sony Spain offered him a 24/7 studio for a month and a half that Paez was able to finish the work. “I composed 17 new songs and gave the album its final body through composition and arrangements,” he explained.

Fito Paez and the power of creating between order and chaos

Music, for Paez, isn’t planned like an algorithm. “The construction of a work always has many stages. I always remember Stravinsky when he said, ‘Set yourselves a frame, because the ocean of music is infinite,’” he recalled. In Novela, there was intuition, structure, rigor, and also a lot of improvisation. “Between order and chaos is where I’ve created work. Now, chaos is not art. Art brings order.”