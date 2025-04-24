Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is recovering from a medical emergency. The health scare forced the band to postpone one show. A subsequent positive Covid test forced the band to postpone a second one out of an abundance of caution. This isn’t Santana’s first health scare that has rattled him. Here’s what we know so far.

Carlos Santana’s health issues forced him to postpone two shows in Texas

BREAKING: 77 year old legendary guitarist Carlos Santana fainted during a concert sound check & was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.



Get well soon, Carlos! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5y4gUfzPgz — StereoBuzz (@StereoBuzzX) April 23, 2025

Carlos Santana’s health issues forced the band to take a two-show break of their current tour for the “Sentient” album. Santana holding a soundcheck ahead of the April 22 show at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas. Authorities were called to scene to help the 77-year-old guitarist. According to TMZ, Santana was taken to the hospital. San Antonio Fire Department told the outlet that Santana was hospitalized with a “non life threatening condition.”

According to Manager Michael Vrionis, Santana was suffering from dehydration which caused his collapse. The globally beloved musician was taken to the hospital in an abundance of caution. Doctors ran tests to make sure there were no complications. While in the hospital, Santana tested positive for Covid and is recovering in his hotel.

The band postponed a second show at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas. The manager for the band says that the postponements are in the name of caution for the guitarist.

“Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration,” Vrionis said in a statement shared by the venue on Facebook. “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour.”

This isn’t the first time health issues have postponed or canceled shows

Carlos Santana has tested positive for COVID and is resting at his hotel. Tonight show at Sugar Land, Texas has been postponed.



He is scheduled to be back onstage this Friday. #CarlosSantana pic.twitter.com/NOIq1goEvC — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) April 23, 2025

In July 2022, Santana collapsed on stage at a concert in Michigan mid-way through the show. Fans watched as the musician fainted and was taken off the stage. The 2022 collapse came one year after the musician had an unscheduled heart procedure in December 2021. The unexpected surgery forced Santana to cancel their December shows that year.

Despite the health concerns, Santana is scheduled to be back on the road for their tour on Friday, April 25. The band’s next show is scheduled for the Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The tour is scheduled to go through November 2025. The American leg of the tour is ending on May 23 in San Leandro, California. The band is kicking off the European leg of their tour starting in Lodz, Poland on June 5. Santana will then return to the U.S. with multiple nights in Las Vegas from September through November.

It is reported that Santana is recovering well after his short stay at the hospital. As of now, the show in Oklahoma is still scheduled to take place. There isn’t any word on when the San Antonio and Sugar Land shows will be rescheduled.