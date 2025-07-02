A new study is proving that Bad Bunny concerts are more than just a fun time to spend with your besties. Going to a Bad Bunny show triggers a chemical reaction that strengthens community bonds. The music that we have all come to love, and play on repeat, is good for you scientifically. Tbh, that is the kind of news we can all get behind during these times.

Bad Bunny’s shows are the perfect place to create community

🎧 ¿Por qué todos aman la música de Bad Bunny? 🤔

¡Lo dice la ciencia! Según un estudio del Colegio de Químicos de Puerto Rico, escuchar sus canciones activa la dopamina, serotonina y oxitocina —los neurotransmisores del placer, la euforia y la conexión emocional— 🐰 pic.twitter.com/QEPrh1z0d3 — adn40 (@adn40) July 2, 2025

According to a study from the Puerto Rico Chemists Association (CQPR), Bad Bunny’s concerts aren’t just popular. The shows create a chemical reaction in our brains that create a strong sense of community. Even deeper, Bad Bunny’s concerts and music trigger a sense of euphoria and wellbeing. Why? Well, the Puerto Rican superstar creates music that creates a surge in dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin. These are the neurotransmitters that are responsible for producing pleasure.

Scientists conducted the study into Bad Bunny’s music and shows in the context of his highly anticipated residency in San Juan. The residency, “No me quiero ir de aquí,” is a true testament of San Benito’s musical power as it is the first residency to set up shop on La Isla de Encanto. The 21-show run sold more than 400,000 tickets after they went on sale. Not only are people excited to see Bad Bunny, they clearly can’t wait to be surrounded with other Bad Bunny fans taking in the music.

With the residency less than two weeks away, it is incredible to see science prove what we have known for years. Bad Bunny is more than a musician. He is an artist that has been able to tap into an emotional part of our collective minds. His songs resonate on a frequency we rarely see happen with musicians.

Researchers say that concertgoers connect “biochemically”

🎶🧠 ¡Bad Bunny en el laboratorio! 🔬🐰



El Colegio de Químicos de Puerto Rico presentó un estudio científico que analiza cómo la música de Bad Bunny activa neurotransmisores como dopamina, serotonina y oxitocina, generando bienestar emocional, euforia y conexión social 💥🎉… pic.twitter.com/8cyIq6pwfN — Memo Flores (@MemoFloresTv) July 2, 2025

The fact that Bad Bunny has managed to create music that has such a big impact is impressive. Yet, the scientists are hopeful that the study can do even more in educating the public. The study is being presented at the upcoming PRCHEM 2025 conference. The scientific conference is taking place at Puerto Rico’s Convention Center and is the longest-running Caribbean chemistry congress.

According to El País, María Santiago Reyes, a member and former president of the association, sees the study as a chance to really educate. According to her, the study is “a scientific opportunity to educate the public about urgent issues like sustainability, collective mental health, and the energy transition.”

The current president of CQPR, José Pérez Meléndez, wants Puerto Rico to capitalize on the current attention on the island. As a Caribbean hub of culture, Meléndez thinks this time in the island’s history offers Puerto Rico a chance to lead. We are witnessing a historic moment of attention being paid to Puerto Rico for entertainment and he wants to see the island seize the moment.

“We want science to leave the lab and enter the public conversation,” Meléndez told El País. “If a song can move the masses, science can guide their steps.”