Fuerza Regida is one of the biggest Latin music bands right now. They helped make history as one of two Latin music albums to make the top two spots on the Billboard 200. The band’s incredible growth in popularity turned into a two-show engagement in the U.S. Fuerza Regida managed to play Madison Square Garden in New York one day and then the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles the next. Yet, as the day for the Los Angeles show grew near, fans expressed concern over the safety of fans in the face of growing immigration raids.

Fuerza Regida played their sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl

Fuerza Regida held a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend and the fans were loving it. Leaning into their renowned success this year, Fuerza Regida held two special shows in the U.S. First, they were at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 20, 2025. Impressively, they then performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

This is the first time that the band formed in San Bernardino, California played at the iconic concert venue. Fans were hyped all year after the show was announced in March. Tickets sold quickly and the show was sold out. Then came the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that terrorized the Latino community in LA.

The city witnessed massive raids in downtown and families lived in fear. Immigration agents indiscriminately rounded up people at work, attempted to enter schools, and staked out immigration courts. Angelenos showed up and protested the arrests and used clever ways to notify residents of impending arrests while exposing ICE agents wearing masks to hide their identity.

Last week, Fuerza Regida made a public statement standing with the immigrant communities being targeted by ICE agents.

“We’ve been deeply moved by the events of this past week,” reads a statement posted to the band’s Instagram page. “These are our people, our fans, the very communities that inspire our music. We see your strength and resilience. We stand with you and are actively working on a plan to help those directly affected.

The band was hyper aware of ongoing immigration raids as their show drew near

Fuerza Regida on performing at the Hollywood Bowl amid ICE crackdowns:



“It’s a f—-d up situation but we’re here to help. We don’t want to disappoint. A lot of people bought their tickets and are looking forward to being with their community. The show must go on.”… pic.twitter.com/tB1LbLG8D4 — Variety (@Variety) June 20, 2025

Fuerza Regida isn’t staying quiet as their fans and community are under attack. The regional Mexican band linked up with Druski to create a limited edition run of merchandise to raise money for immigrants caught up in the raids. The “Coulda Been Records” collab is doing more than getting the band’s name out there. The money made from the collection is going to good use. According to a press release, 100 percent of the proceeds from the collection are being donated to Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef).

While preparing for the show in LA, Fuerza Regida faced growing concerns from fans that ICE would use the concert to arrest undocumented people.

“It’s a fucked up situation but we’re here to help,” Jesús Ortiz Paz told Variety. “We don’t want to disappoint nobody, and I know a lot of people bought their tickets and are looking forward to being with a community. That’s why we’re still going forward with [the Hollywood Bowl concert] — the show must go on.”