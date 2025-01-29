We love a history-maker. And you can now add JOP, the lead singer of Fuerza Regida, to our favorites list. He just became the first performer to bring Regional Mexican Music to the runways of Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025. The frontman brought the rich culture of Mexico to Paris during KidSuper’s show “From A Place I Have Never Been.”

Fuerza Regida’s lead singer, JOP, sang an unreleased song during Paris Fashion Week

KidSuper and JOP are both trailblazers in their own right. Witnessing the collaboration between music and fashion was like poetry. As the runway was filled with KidSuper’s visually stunning and artful fashion pieces, JOP added an incredible blend of authenticity through art. Regional Mexican Music filled the room, adding a cultural layer to the fashion show while elevating the genre of music to new audiences.

Paris Fashion Week is one of the premier fashion events in the world, and thousands of people descend on various runways to see the future of fashion. Many tickets for Paris Fashion Week are invite-only, with VIP tickets available for sale. Regional Mexican Music playing in a room filled with some of the greatest tastemakers in the world further exemplifies the richness of Mexico’s culture.

Seeing a rapper from our community rub elbows with the fashion elites while imparting a piece of our culture is magnificent. Knowing that Regional Mexican Music, the fastest-growing genre in Latin Music, is being elevated to the world is a moment of pride.

Regional Mexican Music is growing around the world

Fuerza Regida’s JOP is not the only person giving Regional Mexican Music its due time in the sun. Many artists are bringing the music genre to new audiences around the globe. According to Luminate Data, Latin music is growing faster than other genres and has a larger appeal to younger and non-Spanish-speaking audiences.

The main driver for this growth in Latin Music is Regional Mexican Music. Artists like Fuera Regida, Peso Pluma, and Christian Nodal are modernizing the genre. For years, Latin music has been claiming its seat at the table and showcasing the diversity and excitement of our culture through our music.

This is what makes JOP’s performance at the Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the first Regional Mexican Music performance for this fashion week, so momentous. For the first time, people attending this fashion week hear music they have not witnessed before. Performing alongside a runway during such a premier event proves the importance and power of Regional Mexican Music.

This cultural shift to include this subgenre of Latin Music is another moment in Latin Music’s takeover worldwide. With other artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Junior H adding to this incredible wave, there is no limit to how far our music can reach.

Way to go, JOP! Your fans and community are so proud to see you break another barrier to bring your music to people who might not know anything about Regional Mexican Music.