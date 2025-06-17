Cynthia Lee Fontaine is bringing her cucu back to the main stage for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” All-Stars Season 10. The Puerto Rican queen is a seasoned veteran of the show and couldn’t wait to come back. It isn’t for fame or attention. Cynthia, whose name is Carlos Díaz Hernández is back to continue her mission of sharing her artistry and standing as a fierce LGBTQ+ advocate.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine is excited to be back for All-Stars

This is the Puerto Rican queen’s third time on the show. Originally, Cynthia was on Season 8 and got invited back for Season 9. This isn’t the first invitation that she got from “Drag Race” to come back for All-Stars. She loves television and she loves to share her drag artistry with the world. Yet, she had to wait since 2017 to come back because of some health issues that kept her away.

“This is not the first invitation that I have had for all-stars. It’s just that I’ve been dealing with health issues. Hip replacement, lower back surgery,” Cynthia explains to mitú. “So, now that all of the parts of my body are correct and good to go, why not? Also, hello, it’s a TV show that showcases the artistry of drag.”

That love for being visible for the community drives her to keep doing what she does best: drag. Her multi-season run on the competition show has opened other doors for Cynthia. Not only is she representing in drag, she is using her fame to create for the community.

“my award-winning documentary Barbette + Fontaine has been screened in Paris, Buenos Aires, Greece, Italy, and even in Asia at a couple of film festivals,” Cynthia says. “In the U.S., we have more than 11 awards and 16 nominations. We have three Emmy nominations as well for Equity and Inclusivity in documentary films. Those are huge wins for me, and I do believe it is because of all of the success that I have had in RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Her mom discovered her drag life and that she was gay at the same time

Rather than being able to come out at her time, her mom accidentally discovered her secret. It was when her mom was visiting for her sister’s graduation from college. Cynthia left for the weekend to do “dancing training classes” which was code for drag. She left her suitcase in the room her mom was using and went to her full-time job. When she got back, her mom had discovered everything. When Cynthis got home that day, she had the uncomfortable experience of telling the truth.

“Tell your loved ones, your close ones, or your chosen family who you are because there is nothing wrong with it. I think honesty is the most important quality that we should possess: living our truth,” Cynthia says. “There is nothing wrong with it because at the end of the day, what my mom told me was that she thought that we were friends. She wasn’t mad because she had some suspicions that I was gay, but what hurt her the most was that she thought that we had close communication, but you hid this information from me.”

Her coming out experience gave her perspective on what others can do to support

Coming out is a deeply personal experience and no two stories are the same. However, one thing that Cynthia acknowledges is that very little is said about the people who surround the person coming out. The way those closest to someone coming out respond can make all the difference in that person’s life.

“At the beginning, respect and understanding are important. Look for information. Educate yourself,” Cynthia says. “Read. Look for other testimonies too from other members of the community that came out, and how it has been for them since they came out. Also, understanding and learning about how the community works and how every member of the community identifies.”

This kind of understanding is transformative. Knowing that people are in your corner from the beginning makes coming out easier. The world is already an unnerving place for LGBTQ+ people so having validation from loved ones makes it less scary. Understanding the need for people to process the information is also an important part in coming out.