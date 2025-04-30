“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing back its biggest cast of all time with 18 queens returning to battle once again for the crown. More than half of the queens are Latina, giving our community a chance to see one of our own take home the crown. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” All-Stars Season 10 is set to premiere on May 9, 2025, and fans can’t wait to see some of their favorites grace that catwalk. The 18 queens will be divided into three brackets and compete in a tournament-style competition.

The queens will compete in their groups for three episodes with the top three of each bracket moving to the semifinals. Then, over two episodes, the queens will compete for a top spot culminating in a Lip Sync Smack Down for the crown. We might see our first Latina queen win an all-stars season after the 12-episode run. Here’s a look at the Latina queens taking on All-Stars Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj first sashayed into the Werk Room in Season 7. The self-proclaimed “glamor toad” hails from Orlando, Florida and has been a fan favorite for years. Ginger Minj’s power as a drag queen has made her an indomitable force. She was the runner-up in her original season and has competed in all-stars Seasons 2 and 6. Now, with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” All-Stars Season 10, Ginger Minj has her eyes on the crown as she readies herself to enter the Werk Work for a fourth time.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine

We all met Cynthia Lee Fontaine for the first time in Season 8 when she brought her famed cucu into the Werk Room. Though she was sent home early in Season 8, a surprise twist in Season 9 saw Cynthia Lee Fontaine rejoin the competition for the crown. The Puerto Rican drag queen from Austin, Texas is getting ready to work her cucu off for another race for the coveted crown and scepter.

Aja

The resident bruja of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” universe is back for another chance to compete. Not only does she know how to turn a look, Aja will forever be known for the shade she throws. Who else remembers her Linda Evangelista moment during the Season 9 reunion episode? Her read of Valentina will forever live in infamy. Based in New York City, Aja brings her Puerto Rican heritage and her appreciation of brujería to all things drag.

Denali

The ice skating queen is back! Denali is bringing her arctic take on drag back to the catwalk for All-Stars Season 10. Denali made history on Season 13, her original season, as the first Alaskan queen to compete. She is also the first queen to compete with ice skates, setting her apart from her competition. Now, the Mexican queen is back to compete for another chance to win the crown.

Olivia Lux

A member of the iconic ballroom House of Miyaki-Mugler, Olivia Lux strutted into the Werk Room in Season 13 and made it to the top 5. Since her original season, Olivia Lux has become a fashion icon with looks that make jaws drop. The Afro-Puerto Rican queen from New Jersey is getting ready to battle it out against the crowded field of top notch queens in All-Stars Season 10.

Alyssa Hunter

Alyssa Hunter just might be the trade of the season but we will have to watch to see. Coming for the enchanting island of Puerto Rico, Alyssa Hunter’s drag is high fashion with a touch of Caribbean flare. Originally from Season 14, the queen is coming back for a ru-demption after being told to sashay away at 13th place. Will she make it to the top? We’ll have to watch the show to see what happens.

Jorgeous

The pint-sized Tejano queen is back to show that big things really do come in small packages. The San Antonio queen touched everyone’s heart when she talked about getting into drag at a young age with her parents’ support. The dancing queen first made her “RuPaul’s Drag Race” debut in Season 14 and proved that she is doing exactly what she is meant to do: perform.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Mistress Isabelle Brooks started doing drag when she was 16 and made it a professional career at 18. Her work perfecting her craft paid off when she starred in Season 15 of the globally beloved “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” As she gets ready to compete again, we can’t wait to see what the Mexican-American queen brings to the stage.