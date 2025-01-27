Willy Chavarria, the designer synonymous with cultural pride and bold storytelling, marked his tenth anniversary with a resounding debut at Paris Fashion Week. Staged at the historic American Cathedral in Paris, his Fall 2025 collection, titled Tarantula, fused resilience, romance, and Chicano heritage into a spectacle that captivated the global fashion elite.

Chavarria’s journey from the San Joaquin Valley—where he was raised by Mexican-American and Irish-American parents—to commanding one of Europe’s most prestigious runways is a testament to his relentless vision. “I feel very confident, very excited, very emotional,” Chavarria told Women’s Wear Daily backstage. “I’m really happy to take both the business and the message of the brand to a much more global position.”

Image courtesy of Willy Chavarria.

Tarantula: A runway woven with heritage and activism

The Tarantula collection was nothing short of a statement. According to Hypebeast, the show opened with models walking the cathedral aisle in Chavarria’s signature broad-shouldered suits and reimagined Chicano staples—workwear jackets, flannel shirts, and oversized chinos rendered in fine Italian fabrics. Jewel tones and Baroque hues like opulent gold and deep plum brought depth to the collection, while bold graphics on T-shirts paid homage to identity and community.

Image courtesy of Willy Chavarria.

But Chavarria also embraced Parisian refinement, incorporating bouclé jackets with gold buttons and sculptural opera coats. These pieces blended seamlessly with his Chicano-inspired designs, bridging two distinct worlds in a single show.

“We’re paying homage to classic styles by elevating them to their most premium form,” Chavarria explained to Forbes. “There’s a lot of influence from that era, paired with fine tailoring, luxurious fabrics, and meticulous pattern development.”

Image courtesy of Willy Chavarria.

A star-studded celebration of resistance and resilience

The show’s cast was as eclectic and intentional as the designs themselves. Stars like J Balvin, Becky G, Tokischa, and Ozuna joined an inclusive lineup of models, including Paloma Elsesser and Indya Moore. Chavarria’s cast was a reflection of his commitment to representation. One model, scouted from a viral video of him working as a pizza maker in New York, told Hypebeast, “It’s incredible to be part of such a big movement. There’s not a lot of Latinos in Paris, so it feels good to represent.”

Similarly, performances by J Balvin and Dorian Wood added layers of intimacy and celebration to the event. Balvin’s tuxedo-clad serenade brought a touch of romanticism, while Wood’s commanding vocals set the tone for Chavarria’s vision of resilience.

Willy Chavarria’s Adidas collab and pro-love campaign take center stage

Beyond the runway, Chavarria’s collaboration with Adidas was a showstopper. His second partnership with the brand featured ’90s-inspired tracksuits, combat-style sneakers, and archival pieces sourced on eBay. Each item demonstrated Chavarria’s ability to blend athletic and cultural influences into high fashion.

Chavarria also debuted a sweatshirt that read, “How We Love Is Who We Are,” part of a partnership with Tinder and the Human Rights Campaign. According to a Tinder press release, the campaign aims to combat anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and promote inclusivity. Proceeds from the sweatshirt, available for purchase online, will support the Human Rights Campaign’s advocacy efforts.

“Fashion has the power to challenge norms, start conversations, and inspire change,” Chavarria said in the release. “This campaign is about embracing who we are and celebrating love in all its forms.”

A bow with meaning: Power to the people

Finally, Chavarria’s closing gesture—bowing in a pro-love sweatshirt while Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde’s sermon played—was a powerful nod to the current political climate. “When I heard the bishop speak at the president’s inauguration, I just was in tears,” he told Women’s Wear Daily. “I wanted to show us all together, standing as a unified people.”

This unity extended to Chavarria’s charitable efforts, with proceeds from an auctioned velvet suit benefiting the California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund.

Image courtesy of Willy Chavarria.

Willy Chavarria redefines global fashion with Chicano roots

Willy Chavarria’s Paris debut was more than a runway show; it was a cultural and political statement. From lowriders cruising the streets to bouquets adorning the cathedral altar, every detail celebrated Chicano culture and the resilience of marginalized communities.

As Dazed noted, “Even while at church, Chavarria can’t help but inject a little sleaze into proceedings — as is his right.” By fusing streetwear with couture and activism with artistry, Willy Chavarria is rewriting the narrative of global fashion. His work proves that heritage and resistance aren’t just inspirations—they’re the backbone of a movement.