It sounds like the setup for a horror movie — or maybe just a perfect Lady Gaga moment. According to multiple reports, Mother Monster and the king of gothic cinema were spotted filming a mysterious project on one of the creepiest islands in the world: La Isla de las Muñecas in Xochimilco.

The rumors? Gaga and Burton are cooking up something dark, dramatic, and deeply cinematic. And fans think it’s the beginning of her next musical era.

Lady Gaga, junto al reconocido director internacional Tim Burton, grabaron un video en la Isla de las Muñecas, en Xochimilco, en el cual las medidas de seguridad fueron extremas. pic.twitter.com/ISDNOZvzDP — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ Ɐ GO GO (@GagaAGoGo_) July 10, 2025

Lady Gaga and Tim Burton reportedly filmed in Xochimilco last weekend

According to Tribune, Lady Gaga and Tim Burton secretly filmed a music video over the weekend. They were supposedly shooting on the haunted Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, just south of Mexico City. The location is infamous for its decaying dolls hanging from trees and its eerie energy. Which makes it a perfect setting for the kind of twisted magic fans have come to expect from both artists.

Gaga was reportedly seen in dramatic makeup and a dark costume. Burton was also present, which instantly sparked speculation about a joint creative project. Footage circulating on social media shows crew members and police boats near the shore, with what sounds like Gaga’s voice singing in the background. Some fans believe the song is “Zombie Boy,” and many think it will be part of the upcoming Wednesday soundtrack. Others think it could be a brand-new track altogether.

The aesthetic of Lady Gaga and Tim Burton fits La Isla de las Muñecas perfectly

As reported by Infobae, the rumors first began when fan accounts and insiders on X claimed that Lady Gaga had returned to Mexico for an undisclosed shoot. Soon after, a video surfaced online showing a production team setting up in Xochimilco while a Gaga track played in the background. That’s when fans pieced it all together.

The synergy between Gaga’s theatrical, dark-pop vibe and Tim Burton’s eerie visual language makes this location feel intentional. According to Tribune, the video shoot “appears to centre on a haunting theme, with the island’s unsettling ambiance perfectly matching Burton’s signature aesthetic.” Neither artist has confirmed the project, but the clips have sent fans into a frenzy.

One X user wrote, “She’s feeding us this era,” while others speculated it could be part of an announcement for a new single or even an album.

Gaga filming at a very popular dark tourism attraction in collaboration with Tim Burton?? Oh she’s about have yet ANOTHER instant classic that defines this year. It feels like she’s the only modern pop star who still has mastery over the art of music videos. pic.twitter.com/zqwNtF44Ke — CⱯMERON ❤︎ (@ballerinagaga_) July 10, 2025

Lady Gaga and Tim Burton may be entering their villain era together

If confirmed, this would mark the first time Lady Gaga and Tim Burton have collaborated professionally. Burton is best known for films like Corpse Bride, Beetlejuice, and Edward Scissorhands, all of which share a love of the grotesque, the beautiful, and the tragic. Gaga, meanwhile, is about to kick off her The Mayhem Ball tour and is rumored to be returning to CDMX for more dates.

Infobae reported that insiders and the fan account @ailoviutl claim Gaga was “enchanted” by the Mexican crowd during her last tour stop at Estadio GNP Seguros and promised she would return. The same outlet shared that new concert dates could be announced in the coming weeks.

While her return to the stage is expected, the surprise here is Gaga tapping into something deeply folkloric. Beyond its creepy tourist appeal, the Island of the Dolls is a local legend. Placing it at the center of her next visual project signals something bolder, even spiritual.

Fans think Lady Gaga and Tim Burton are teasing a new era

The internet wasted no time analyzing every blurry video and behind-the-scenes shot. Some fans believe the shoot is connected to Gaga’s upcoming role in the second season of Wednesday, which Tim Burton is producing. Others believe it’s tied to her next album cycle.

Still, no official release date or title has been announced. What’s clear is that both artists are leaning into what they do best: strange beauty, unsettling imagery, and emotional storytelling.

As Tribune put it, the shoot felt like “a horror-pop dream come true.” Whatever they’re making, it’s definitely not subtle.