Is Bad Bunny entering his shade era? A recent post from the Puerto Rican global phenomenon on Instagram had a lot of people talking. The carousel of photos included one close-up photo of a specific hat. The hat reads “STOP DATING PEOPLE WHO DON’T GET YOUR MUSIC.” Fans all over the internet assume the hat is a subtle dig at his ex. Honestly, they are here for it.

Bad Bunny has everyone talking after one photo of a hat

“Pare de namorar pessoas que não entendem sua música” 👀 — Bad Bunny via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/bOhCnUkRYZ — Bad Bunny Brasil 🇧🇷 (@BadBunnyBrasil) July 7, 2025

Fans interpret the hat as a dig against Kendall Jenner. Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were romantically linked and dated on and off during 2023 and 2024. The news that they were dating at first shocked many Bad Bunny fans. Some were hoping that the match was not real. However, photos and videos of the then-couple were all over social media, and people didn’t quite get it.

The entire latin community after finding out Bad Bunny is no longer with Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/BA5xTzBOq7 — CC (@sheslaydaily) December 18, 2023

Now, none of this is confirmed. However, fans are all over the conspiracy that Bad Bunny’s choice of a photo is targeted against Jenner. If the conspiracy is true, it would be an interesting way to shade an ex that the fandom isn’t crazy about.

The rest of the social media post included photos of Bad Bunny showing off his hot physique, food, and landscape shots. One of the photos is of a woman holding a sign telling people to support local businesses while they visit for Bad Bunny’s residency.

Bad Bunny is fresh off the release of his new music video

Bad Bunny mimics Donald Trump’s voice to speak out against his own immigration policies in the music video for ‘NUEVAYoL’ released on the 4th of July.



pic.twitter.com/0BGJ6kcNNS — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2025

The music video for “NUEVAYoL” starts with the singer imitating President Donald Trump apologizing for his racist and xenophobic ways. On the radio, you can hear someone who sounds like the president making an impassioned plea to rectify his hateful ways.

“I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants in America,” the imitation of President Trump is heard saying. “I’m in the United States. I know America is the whole continent. I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans…”

The music video is a powerful love letter to the city that is filled with Puerto Ricans who call both the mainland the La Isla de Encanto home. A shot of the Statue of Liberty with the original Puerto Rican flag on her forehead is a strong nod to the anti-colonialism sentiment. It is a piece of art that is filling people with so much pride around who they are and how their families live in New York.

“No me quiero ir de aquí” is about to start

Bad Bunny’s residency “NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUI” is boosting Puerto Rico’s GDP enough to prevent the island’s economy from stagnating during the fiscal year, according to Bloomberg. 🇵🇷🏝️ pic.twitter.com/MjBvvHLhvQ — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) July 10, 2025

In a first-ever, Bad Bunny is hosting a residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The residency is bringing people from all over to the island and boosting the economy. Fears of Puerto Rico’s economy stagnating this year are dissipating as tourists pour in and spend cash in local businesses. For Americans who are disappointed that Bad Bunny isn’t coming to the mainland for his world tour, this is the chance to see him. But good luck getting tickets. This special residency is something fans won’t want to miss.