Bad Bunny’s residency “No me quiero ir de aquí” is right around the corner. This means a few things. Fans are going to get a chance to witness something truly special and unique in Puerto Rico. This also means people will be descending onto Puerto Rico and people have some concerns. We have seen tourists not know how to behave when visiting Puerto Rico. We spoke with some locals and business owners and asked what their advice is for treating the island with respect. So, if you want to visit Puerto Rico for a Bad Bunny concert, or a girl’s trip that left the group chat, here’s what you should keep in mind.

Respect the coquí frogs

Just found out tourists were illegally spraying chemicals to kill Puerto Rico’s native coqui frogs because they “can’t sleep.” Fuck your sleep, subhuman scum. Don’t come here if you have a problem with them



The coqui is sacred and endangered. Respect our island. Leave them alone pic.twitter.com/txIJ2RBBvp — Judas🔥🔨 (@PlasmidSouls) June 1, 2025

Earlier this summer, a tourist took to Reddit to find ways to spray for coquí frogs so they can have some quiet for the night. Read that again. They literally took to the internet to get advice on how they could silence the coquí frog by spraying them. The social media post went viral and people were angry that a tourist would want to kill a treasured part of Puerto Rico. If you are looking to enjoy a trip to Puerto Rico, just know that the coquí frogs will be part of it. They were on the island before you were and they will be there long after you.

Keep things clean

Local confronts two guys for dumping debris on beach in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/w23xhhP3Tt — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 25, 2023

You probably hate when people come to your town or city and treat it like a trash can. Well, guess what? Same goes for visiting Puerto Rico. There is no reason to litter and throw your trash everywhere. It is an island and a beautiful place to visit. Don’t go around leaving garbage all over the place like you don’t have any manners. Keeping Puerto Rico clean is an easy thing to do and it will guarantee two things. First, it shows that you respect the island you are visiting and keeps the homes and businesses of Puerto Ricans clean. It also guarantees that you are leaving a beautiful place for other people to come and visit.

Immerse yourself into the culture

En solo 2 semanas comienza la ReSIDEnciA de Bad Bunny en Puerto Rico: “No me quiero ir de aquí” 🇵🇷🐸 pic.twitter.com/Cx8lnQg1WJ June 27, 2025

When going to Puerto Rico, remember that you are traveling to an island that has a rich history and culture. Why miss out? Take time to enjoy everything that the island has to offer. Visit the local shops, restaurants, and bars. There are so many ways that you can take in Puerto Rico at its best. Look for an Old San Juan food tour or book a mixology class at Casa BACARDí. Give yourself a memorable vacation and just lean into the serene vibes of La Isla de Encanto.

Practice your Spanish

Billboard has named DtMF the third best song of 2025 (so far).🐸📸 pic.twitter.com/5geuwWnYXL — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) June 26, 2025

Puerto Rico is a perfect place to put your Spanish skills to the test. It will make you more confident in your Spanish the more that you practice it. It is also a nice gesture for Puerto Ricans. Meeting people in their native language is always a welcomed gesture of gratitude. You don’t have to be fluent, you just have to try. By showing that you are at least trying to meet people with respect goes a long way when you are a tourist. So, when you walk into a bar or order at a restaurant, try starting in Spanish. Kindness is universal.

Treat it like you are at abuelita’s house

🙌🏼¡Casa BACARDÍ Puerto Rico reabre sus puertas! Apúntate para sus tours, viernes y sábados y conoce la destilería de ron más grande del mundo.🥃 #TurismoInterno pic.twitter.com/GGJTZwKqaU — Voy Turisteando (@VoyTuristeando) December 20, 2020

Abuelita is known for doing things a little bit slower and keeping her house tidy. She might also like using cash over credit or debit cards. These are things to keep in mind when you travel anywhere. Card payments and instant gratification are truly concepts that do not exist in a lot of the world. Again, you are visiting a different culture and you need to lean into the world you are inhabiting.

Most of all, enjoy your time in Puerto Rico. Everyone shared the same advice. Have fun, be respectful, and the Puerto Rico will be an amazing place to visit.