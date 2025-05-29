A Reddit thread is showing just how awful tourists can be in Puerto Rico. Someone recently posted to the social media channel wanting advice on “spraying” coquí frogs because they are too loud. The species, which is referred to as the soundtrack of Puerto Rico, is a protected species. Plus, everyone in Puerto Rico loves them. The viral Reddit post has angered Puerto Ricans and decent human beings. The anonymous poster is being dragged all over the place, and rightfully so.

It all started with a tone deaf Reddit post about the coquí frog

🚨 Tourists are knowingly harming Puerto Rico’s coquí frogs. This is not tourism. It’s destruction. We demand protection and enforcement NOW🚨 pic.twitter.com/XswiXPwRFZ — ( ͡❛ ᴗ ͡❛) (@chochamafia_) May 23, 2025

In the Reddit post, the user, who goes by Doodie-man-bunz, shared a story of a couple talking about spraying to keep the coquí frog quiet at night. Instead of being upset or calling them out, the Reddit user thought he could go online and get advice on how to harm the most iconic animal on the island.

“I overheard a couple at a restaurant in Condado talking about spraying at their Airbnb to keep the frogs from croaking all night long as they are extremely loud, and they said it worked,” the Reddit user wrote.

They continued: “I didn’t catch what type of product it was and they left before I got a chance to ask them and I haven’t found anything online or in stores. Anyone know what they might be using? I definitely would like to get some, I love nature but my god those things are so loud at night and a little annoying.”

Of course, Puerto Ricans, and decent humans, are outraged

Mother fuckers go to Puerto Rico to disrespect the island. How dare you go and try to kill the coqui’s because you don’t like the noise. Keep playing games over there. They are going to fuck around and find out. pic.twitter.com/21eRDPKUB6 — Angie Selina 🇵🇷 (@AngieCotto2) May 26, 2025

People are taking to social media to call out the behavior. People are angered that tourists are coming to the island and threatening to kill part of the island’s natural beauty. Puerto Rican nights are often filled with the sound of the frog singing. It fills the air everywhere and it is a sound that many in Puerto Rico love and cherish.

Even Bad Bunny wanted to make sure people understood the importance of the coquí. In his Instagram story, Bad Bunny shared one of his songs that features the coquí’s call. Yet, when it was time for the coquí in the song, he extended the sound so that people could listen to the music they make.

🌿 At night in Puerto Rico, when the world quiets down, the coquí sings. One of the few sounds that comes straight from Mother Nature herself: soft, rhythmic, and ancient. It’s not noise. It’s memory.

Do not let gringos kill them too.



🌙🌀🐸 pic.twitter.com/TPo2MBY1VG — Jean Jacques Dessalines 🇭🇹🇵🇸🇳🇪🇲🇱🇧🇫🇨🇺 (@JeanJacquesDes7) May 28, 2025

The coquí frog is a special part of Puerto Rico. While the common coquí is not considered endangered, there are some species of the coquí who are endangered. Indiscriminate spraying to have a quiet night is not just unacceptable, it is heartless. The coquí is a proud part of Puerto Rico’s history and natural beauty.

Seeing tourists complain about the noise interrupting their sleep has created a campaign to educate people on the frog. More importantly, this moment should serve as a reminder that tourists have a responsibility to limit their footprint when they visit places. Nature, and communities, exist regardless of whether or not tourists are there. The perceived inconvenience is temporary. The grandeur of places is everlasting.

If you “love” a place enough to visit, respect it enough to treat it with high regard.