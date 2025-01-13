Bad Bunny is giving all his love and attention to his beloved Puerto Rico. His new album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos,” is a long homage to the history and resilience of Puerto Rico and its people. To do this, Bad Bunny’s team partnered with Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, an Assistant Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, to capture Puerto Rico’s history. The recently released short film has people talking. Not only are they learning about history. But they are also learning about a little creature that calls Puerto Rico home: el Sapo Concho.

Bad Bunny’s short film “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” is introducing people to sapo concho toad

Many people have heard of the coquí frog, which also lives in Puerto Rico, but the sapo concho toad is giving everyone a lesson on the island’s biodiversity. The sapo concho is the only toad native to the Caribbean island, which 3.2 million people call home. The toad, which thrives in Puerto Rico, is facing extinction.

As Victoria Leandra, a Travel and Culture journalist, says in her Instagram Reel, the toad has not been seen in the northern part of the island, in places like Arecibo, Isabela, and Bayamón since the 1980s. Instead, it survives in natural and protected areas like the Guánica State Forest and Punta Ventana in Guayanilla.

The toad, which shows up through Bad Bunny’s visual album for “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” is a strong reminder of the importance of appreciating Puerto Rico and the incredible biodiversity, Leandra argues. However, not only are we supposed to know and appreciate biodiversity, but it is also important to fight to preserve and keep the things that make Puerto Rico the Isla del Encanto.

The sweet character is legit building a fandom for the endangered little amphibian

Social media is filled with people jumping on the bandwagon to talk about the sapo concho. More poignantly, the sapo concho is a warning of what can happen when we ignore our own history.

Bad Bunny is an artistic genius when it comes to his music and visuals. He included the sapo concho on the visual album so that people could become familiar with the animal. At the same time, the toad is a tangible manifestation of the concern about losing culture and history.

We must protect, honor, and embrace our history and culture to the fullest. Puerto Rican history is rich with activism, arts, culture, food, and music that changed the world. The sapo concho brings that reality in an adorable and beloved package.

The short film really illustrates the journey of knowing and embracing the world through the lens of what has come before us. The most obvious scene is when the viejito is in the coffee shop ordering food. All of the traditional foods were “regular” or “normal,” with vegan and Americanized options being the most valued.

There is space for all things but holding onto the world that got us to where we are is a special way to keep our culture always growing.