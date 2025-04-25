Move over, Brat summer. This summer, it is all about Pedro Pascal. The actor, and certified internet daddy, is going to be on all of your screens this year. Whether watching TV or cooling off in the theater, there are many ways to get lost in Pascal’s incredible talent. Here’s what we have to look forward to this steamy Pedro Pascal summer.

“The Last of Us” season 2 – currently airing

The second season of “The Last of Us” continues the story from the first season five years later. Joel and Ellie are now living in a colony in Jackson, Wyoming. There, they have to learn to deal with new conflicts that are surfacing. The two are navigating a strained relationship after Joel saved Ellie and the tension is so prevalent. We also get introduced to a new character from the second video game in the series. Abby is the new player seeking revenge for her father’s death. When Joel and Abby cross paths, the story takes a violent and complex turn. Big egos, vengeance, and past action converge into an incredible season.

“Materialists” – June 13, 2025

Pascal plays a suave love interest for a matchmaker in New York played by Dakota Johnson in “Materialists.” The romantic comedy, from A24, follows Johnson’s character bringing couples together in marriage before stumbling onto her own perfect match. However, at the same time, she reconnects with an ex boyfriend and the whole dynamic of her world shifts. She’s forced to pick between the rich and handsome man sweeping her off her feet and the ex boyfriend. It is clear that she still have feelings for the ex boyfriend. The classic story of the love triangle including a matchmaker is sure to deliver a fun movie experience, especially if you want to spend time with Pascal.

“Eddington” – July 18, 2025

Another movie from A24, “Eddington” is a look back at the tensions that grew during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pascal plays the mayor of Eddington, New Mexico and a tense standoff with a local sheriff, played by Joaquin Phoenix, ignites a bitter battle throughout the small town. Residents pick sides and the peace of the community is forever changed. The films is a new Western based in current times adding elements of classic film with a modern twist.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” – July 25, 2025

Showing that he is a man of range, Pascal is in the next installation in the Marvel universe. Playing Mr. Fantastic, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” will take Marvel fans into the beginning of the iconic quartet. The group is facing its first global mission as superheroes and everything is at stake. The movie is a step back into the origins of The Fantastic Four. Their fame after their first space mission that gave them their powers is growing. The world is obsessed with them but soon things change and the world depends on them. Galactus and Silver Surfer descend on Earth and start to wage a war set on eliminating mankind. It is up to The Fantastic Four to test their skills and fight to save the planet.