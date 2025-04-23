Pedro Pascal didn’t have to say a word to make a powerful statement at the U.K. premiere of Thunderbolts—his T-shirt did all the talking. The actor, known for championing LGBTQ+ rights, stepped onto the London red carpet in a simple white tee reading “PROTECT THE DOLLS,” a direct and defiant show of support for trans women amid rising global backlash.

And yes, he did it with his signature clear glasses, a long beige coat, and a flipped violet Yankees cap. Fashion with a purpose? Always.

Pedro Pascal’s shirt isn’t just a fashion statement

The now-iconic shirt was designed by Conner Ives, who debuted it during London Fashion Week in February. As reported by The New York Times, Ives said the design was a reaction to the mounting anti-trans rhetoric seen in both the U.S. and abroad: “I knew I wanted to say something, given what we’ve observed in the last few months with the U.S. government and the current political regime.”

“Dolls” is a term of endearment rooted in LGBTQ+ and ballroom culture, specifically referring to trans women. And Ives wasn’t the only one making this shirt go viral—Troye Sivan rocked it during Charli XCX’s Coachella set, and Tom Ford’s creative director, Haider Ackermann, posted a selfie wearing it. Proceeds from the tee go to Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit that provides peer support for trans people in crisis.

Pascal wore the shirt right after a major U.K. court ruling on trans rights

Pascal’s timing wasn’t accidental. The red carpet moment came just six days after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of “woman” is based on biological sex, essentially excluding transgender women from equality protections under the law. The government called the ruling a win for “clarity,” according to The Athletic. Activists and allies worldwide, however, saw it as a rollback of trans rights.

Wearing that tee, in that moment, in that city? Yeah—Pedro knew what he was doing.

Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux have always shared the spotlight—and the fight

This wasn’t Pedro Pascal’s first time making a fashion statement for trans rights. He wore the “Protect the Dolls” tee at his 50th birthday party earlier this month, where his sister, Lux Pascal, an actress and trans activist, was in attendance. Lux came out as trans in 2021, and Pedro has been by her side—literally and figuratively—ever since.

As USA Today reported, Pedro celebrated her coming out by posting her magazine cover on Instagram, writing: “Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux.” Speaking to Esquire in 2023, he added, “My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Whether he’s fixing her dress on the red carpet (Gladiator II premiere, anyone?) or shutting down bigotry on social media, Pascal isn’t just talking about allyship—he’s living it.

Why Pedro Pascal’s trans rights fashion moment hit different

This wasn’t about jumping on a trend. Pascal’s choice to wear the shirt at a Marvel premiere—where he’s not even in the film—was a deliberate use of his platform. According to Deadline, he’ll star as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four: First Steps and appear in Avengers: Doomsday next year. He’s one of Hollywood’s biggest names right now, and he’s choosing to use that spotlight for something bigger.

As Fashionista noted, this kind of fashion activism stands out because it’s personal. “There are a million reasons to love Pedro Pascal, and his commitment to outspoken activism is a big one,” wrote Sarah Caldwell.

While some celebrities keep their politics vague, Pedro’s message couldn’t be clearer: Protect trans people. No compromise. No apologies.