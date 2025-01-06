Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, is much more than a musical project—it’s a declaration of love for Puerto Rico. Released on January 5, just ahead of Día de Reyes, the album channels the island’s vibrant cultural history and urgent political struggles. It showcases Bad Bunny’s ability to use his global platform for a deeply personal and communal message.

“I am Puerto Rican, I am Caribbean, and my music, my culture, my country’s history run through my veins,” Bad Bunny said in a press release announcing the album. “At the peak of my career and popularity, I want to show the world who I am, who Benito Antonio is, and who Puerto Rico is.”

The album blends traditional Puerto Rican genres like plena and jíbara with reggaetón and contemporary synths. Its 17 tracks highlight the richness of Puerto Rican culture, featuring collaborations with emerging island talents like RaiNao, Chuwi, and Dei V. According to Time, this blend of past and present gives Debí Tirar Más Fotos its unique power: a sound that feels both nostalgic and groundbreaking.

Why Debí Tirar Más Fotos feels so personal

Bad Bunny began envisioning Debí Tirar Más Fotos during a melancholic moment in San Juan last summer. As he told Time, driving through the city and seeing its beaches full of carefree tourists left him reflecting on Puerto Rico’s dual realities: the paradise visitors see and the daily struggles of its residents.

“Tourists come here to enjoy the beautiful places, and then they leave and don’t have to deal with the problems that Puerto Ricans have to deal with day-to-day,” he explained. He compared this duality to relationships, saying, “It’s like they were a tourist in your life.”

This reflection informed much of the album’s tone. Tracks like “NuevaYol” and “Turista” explore themes of fleeting connections and cultural displacement, tying personal experiences to the broader story of Puerto Rico. With a mix of salsa, bolero, and Dominican dembow, “NuevaYol” nods to Puerto Ricans in New York and pays tribute to icons like Willie Colón. The song also critiques gentrification in historically Puerto Rican neighborhoods like Williamsburg and Brooklyn.

Bad Bunny’s fight for Puerto Rico through music

Bad Bunny has never shied away from political commentary, and Debí Tirar Más Fotos continues this tradition. In songs like “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii,” he confronts the colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the U.S., drawing parallels between the histories of Puerto Rico and Hawaii. “I don’t want what happened to Hawaii to happen to you,” he warns, addressing the dangers of privatization and statehood.

The song’s lyrics, which he says came to him in a dream, resonate with Puerto Ricans fighting to preserve their island’s natural resources and cultural heritage. “They want my river and my beach too,” he sings, reflecting concerns about wealthy foreigners buying up land and limiting locals’ access to public spaces.

In a recent interview, Bad Bunny criticized the influx of tax-evading outsiders who exploit Puerto Rico’s economy without understanding its people. “Politically and historically, they know nothing about Puerto Rico, nor are they interested in knowing,” he said. “That’s something that shocked me.”

Bad Bunny Gives a platform for Puerto Rican artists and heritage

Bad Bunny’s latest project isn’t just a celebration of Puerto Rican culture—it’s also an effort to uplift new voices. Collaborating with young musicians from San Juan’s Escuela Libre de Música and producers like Big Jay, Bad Bunny emphasized the importance of passing down traditional music to younger generations.

Tracks like “Pitorro de Coco,” inspired by jíbara music, and “Café con Ron,” a plena anthem written during Puerto Rico’s Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián, are rooted in the island’s history. Yet they’re presented with a fresh energy, making them feel modern while remaining authentic. According to Forbes, this balance of old and new is part of what makes Debí Tirar Más Fotos one of Bad Bunny’s most impactful works.

Nostalgia and healing through music

While Debí Tirar Más Fotos is deeply political, it’s also an album of healing. Tracks like the titular “DtMF” evoke feelings of longing and loss, not just for a romantic partner but for a simpler connection to home. Bad Bunny uses the album to process personal heartbreak while also creating a soundtrack of resilience for Puerto Rico.

The album’s release date, Víspera de Reyes, reflects this blend of nostalgia and celebration. In Time, Bad Bunny shared how the music of his childhood inspired the album: “It’s a reason to be happy, to be content. To play dominoes with your grandparents or with family. That is joy.”

Bad Bunny’s legacy: Puerto Rico at the center of the world

With Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny has cemented his place as an artist who doesn’t just reflect his culture but actively shapes it. From his exploration of Afro-Puerto Rican sounds to his critiques of gentrification and colonialism, the album is a powerful reminder of Puerto Rico’s complexities.

As Forbes noted, Bad Bunny uses his global influence to put his homeland’s struggles and beauty front and center. “They’re trying to take away my beaches, little by little,” he said. But through his music, Bad Bunny is fighting back—one plena, jíbara, and reggaetón beat at a time.