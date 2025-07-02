From Honduran Roots to Indie Stardom: Lilly Yan’s Journey Is Just Getting Started

Why the Indie Genre Just Feels Right

2For Yan, indie pop isn’t just a sound. It’s a space where she feels most herself. While she experiments with R&B from time to time, indie pop remains her creative home. “It just feels like me. I’m a pop girl; I love pop influences.”

The world hasn’t yet heard many Honduran artists within the indie pop space, and that’s precisely why Yan wants to be a part of this new wave. “I want my music to feel kind of like a warm hug. Something that’s just wrapping its arms around you—at least, that’s kind of the feeling that I get when I listen to my stuff.”

As an emerging artist in a genre that rarely reflects her roots, Yan is paving her own way, one that is heartfelt and honest, through her releases. She’s still figuring it out, but the journey has been full of excitement and self-discovery.

From TikTok Clips to CREMA

A few months ago, Yan popped up on CREMA’s TikTok For You Page with her single “Te Advertí.” We were immediately hooked and included her in our roundup of 6 Afro-Latine Music Artists You Should Know.

Yan shared that she had started posting video clips of her older music on TikTok and noticed a slow but steady momentum building. From quick videos to carousel posts, the community began showing love.

“I have been on my own just doing the music thing, as far as the marketing and trying to get out there. So it was really cool to give that a shot and just feel the love from other people.”

One of the most meaningful moments came when fellow Central Americans started tuning in and leaving comments. “It’s definitely something that I wasn’t expecting, because there are hits and misses on TikTok. So it was cool that that happened.”