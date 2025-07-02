From Honduran Roots to Indie Stardom: Lilly Yan’s Journey Is Just Getting Started

Before she was crafting dreamy synth-pop tracks and finding her name on editorial playlists, Lilly Yan was just a young girl in Hollywood, Florida, growing up in a Honduran household where music was deeply intertwined with faith and family.
For Yan, the church was where her musical journey began. “I remember specifically, there was a retiro de damas (a spiritual retreat), and they were looking for women. I was maybe 12 or 13 at the time. And they were looking for people to audition and to join the coro. And I was like, ‘Now’s my time. Let me give this a shot.” That one audition changed everything.
The music director later told Yan he saw potential in her voice, which were words that stayed with her and motivated her to keep going. That encouragement was enough to spark a love for singing that would soon grow into something much bigger.
1From there, Yan continued singing and eventually began songwriting. Her dad bought her an acoustic guitar, but her true musical evolution did not start until she moved to Atlanta. Feeling homesick and going through a period of depression, she started using music to cope. She created melodies, kept playing in church, and learned how to play the electric guitar. “I wanted to always be well-rounded in music in general and at least have a fundamental idea of each instrument.”
In 2018, she officially stepped into her music zone with the release of her first single, “Daydreamin.” That song opened the door to endless possibilities.
Two years later, in 2020, Yan experimented with a new sound and released “Déjame,” a track that was subsequently featured on a Spotify editorial playlist. It marked a turning point in her sound, as she combined her love for retro and modern elements.
When asked about her musical inspirations, Yan lights up, “I always was very heavily influenced by just 80s sounds in general, just the sound of the synthesizers. I’m heavy on that. If you hear my music, there’s always some sort of synth pad or something, just like a foundational base.”
Those synth textures in her music have become a signature of Yan’s, combining nostalgia, emotion, and dream-pop elements that feel both intimate and cinematic.
2For Yan, indie pop isn’t just a sound. It’s a space where she feels most herself. While she experiments with R&B from time to time, indie pop remains her creative home. “It just feels like me. I’m a pop girl; I love pop influences.”
The world hasn’t yet heard many Honduran artists within the indie pop space, and that’s precisely why Yan wants to be a part of this new wave. “I want my music to feel kind of like a warm hug. Something that’s just wrapping its arms around you—at least, that’s kind of the feeling that I get when I listen to my stuff.”
As an emerging artist in a genre that rarely reflects her roots, Yan is paving her own way, one that is heartfelt and honest, through her releases. She’s still figuring it out, but the journey has been full of excitement and self-discovery.
A few months ago, Yan popped up on CREMA’s TikTok For You Page with her single “Te Advertí.” We were immediately hooked and included her in our roundup of 6 Afro-Latine Music Artists You Should Know.
Yan shared that she had started posting video clips of her older music on TikTok and noticed a slow but steady momentum building. From quick videos to carousel posts, the community began showing love.
“I have been on my own just doing the music thing, as far as the marketing and trying to get out there. So it was really cool to give that a shot and just feel the love from other people.”
One of the most meaningful moments came when fellow Central Americans started tuning in and leaving comments. “It’s definitely something that I wasn’t expecting, because there are hits and misses on TikTok. So it was cool that that happened.”
3In the Latin indie pop scene, Central America, especially Honduras, is still working on visibility. For Yan, representing her heritage through music is a responsibility and an honor. “It just feels amazing to actually have this opportunity to poner América Central en el mapa.”
She knows the level of talent that exists in Honduras and wants the world to take notice. “Central America is beautiful. There’s so much that we have to offer. And you know, that’s why I’m here to get the ball rolling on that.”
She hopes that more people will start supporting and listening to artists from her region. “It’s something that is super near and dear to me; just put us up there.”
This year, Guerrera Public Relations & Marketing launched a PR scholarship with the mission of uplifting and supporting marginalized communities. The goal is to amplify the voices of emerging artists, bringing fresh, diverse sounds to the music industry.
Yan was selected as the 2025 recipient, and it all started with a message from a listener. A TikTok user found Yan’s profile and took it upon themselves to directly message her on Instagram with the scholarship details.
“It was so beautiful, actually, to have somebody take the initiative and take that next step, to let me know about this. I saw the post, read it, and thought, ‘Alright, let me think about this.’ And then I sent it out.”
At first, Yan assumed she hadn’t been selected. But then came the email. “Having Guerrera on my side now to help me out with this, do their thing, and just support and believe in the music as well. It’s just so exciting, and it’s overwhelming, and I feel the love, and it’s beautiful. And I just want to make them proud. I definitely want to make myself proud, too, and continue to push with the music. So I am honored to have been selected.”
4Yan’s EP is her most personal project yet. A collection of six tracks packed with raw vulnerability, nostalgic production, and emotional depth.
Each song peels back a new layer of heartbreak, memory, and self-discovery. Her ability to turn emotional complexity into sound makes this project feel like more than just a body of work; it’s a full listening experience.
Two of the tracks, “Un Ratito Más” and “Te Advertí,” have already been released, giving fans an introduction to what’s to come. Leading up to the release, Yan has been hands-on with every detail, from shooting content and curating visuals to selecting outfits and building a cohesive rollout.
“I’m literally going to establish myself and make a statement piece with this EP when it comes out. So I’m looking forward to people checking it out.” Yan shares, “It’s going to be dope. I’m excited, very excited.”