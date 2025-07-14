Bad Bunny’s residency “No me quiero ir de aquí” is in full swing and we are experiencing some serious FOMO. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio kicked off the opening weekend of his historic residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico, affectionately known as El Coli, and fans brought the hype. Social media buzzed with insight from the big night as we all followed along to see what the show brought to the stage. Let’s just say that it did not disappoint, just like we all expected.

The anticipates Bad Bunny residency is officially underway

🚨 Bad Bunny opens his residency “NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUÍ” with a previously unreleased song. 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/SuM7EtRuOQ — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) July 12, 2025

Bad Bunny opened the show with an unreleased song. It might be a risk to start with something fans don’t know, but it definitely paid off. Bad Bunny reserved the first few shows for Puerto Rican residents to give them a special moment. The “locals-only” shows really lean into Bad Bunny’s love for Puerto Rico and her people. It isn’t often that Puerto Ricans are offered an exclusive chance to be the first to experience a show.

The general manager of Coliseo de Puerto Rico sees the residency as more than a concert series. It is a chance to showcase the talents that call the Caribbean island home. More than that, the shows will inspire younger generations of Puerto Ricans to lean into their identity and home.

“It inspires the next generation to believe that success doesn’t require leaving home,” Jorge L. Pérez, the general manager, told Billboard Español. “They can dream big, build here, and be celebrated here. This is Puerto Rican pride in motion. It’s cultural relevance, economic momentum and artistic excellence — all rooted right where it matters most.”

The stages brought so much Puerto Rican culture

The opening stage showcases the natural beauty of Puerto Rico. The rolling hills and greenery invoke a pride of what Puerto Rico has to offer in terms of nature. At the opening, Bad Bunny was joined by dancers wearing traditional Puerto Rican clothing and showcasing incredible dancing.

MADE IN PR! The entire structure and scenography of Bad Bunny’s residency “NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUI” were developed by architects and visual artists from Puerto Rico. 🇵🇷🐸 pic.twitter.com/ZyvjtRDngg — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) July 12, 2025

During the show, Bad Bunny moves to a casita set up on the other side of the venue. At this point, the show turns into a house party. Puerto Rican architects and visual artists designed and built the stages. Bad Bunny is all about uplifting fellow Puerto Ricans and being authentic.

The concert shared some knowledge with the audience

Bad Bunny’s stage design for the residency is one of the best stage designs I’ve seen. Especially what it means to us Puerto Ricans pic.twitter.com/e3P4ZaWe8r — Big Mo 🇵🇷 (@bigmo104) July 13, 2025

The screen on stage shared various sayings and facts during the show. His latest studio album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” is a love letter to Puerto Rico. The songs champion the ideas of resistance and anti-colonialism. So, it isn’t surprising to know that Bad Bunny used his residency to share important facts to know.

The messages read “Puerto Rico is an archipelago, not just an island” and “San Juan is one of the oldest cities in the Americas. It was founded in 1521.” One of exceptional pride read “Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, but it has its flag, culture, and identity.”

i don’t usually get fomo, but i’m actually so sad i’m not in PR for Bad Bunny’s residency🥲 — Brianna Urrutia (@brianna_urrutia) July 11, 2025

This is just the start of the residency. All of the Bad Bunny fans who can’t make it to the island are in for a long three months of FOMO. Good thing we can at least enjoy the show through social media.