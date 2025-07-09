So you scored tickets to Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí summer residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico? Look at you, living your best manifested life. But before you put on your fuego fit and hit the Choli, let’s talk about how to actually do Puerto Rico right.

Yes, the island is Benito’s homeland and the reggaetón royalty’s headquarters, but it’s also a place rich in deep history, fragile ecosystems, and people who are incredibly proud of their land. So, whether this is your first time in Puerto Rico or you’ve got an abuela who still makes mofongo from scratch, here’s how to explore with corazón, comunidad, and consciousness.

Old San Juan Isn’t Just for Pics, It’s for Paying Respect

Old San Juan is more than a selfie spot. It’s a living, breathing archive of Puerto Rican resilience. The brightly colored buildings? Protected by UNESCO. The forts? Survivors of centuries of colonial power plays. Take a free walking tour with a local from Old San Juan Free Walking Tours or head to Concalma, a sustainable concept store with fair-wage totes and accessories designed in Puerto Rico and sewn by a women’s cooperative. Many of the small vendors along the way are family-run and cash-friendly.

Why You Can’t Hit El Yunque Without Learning Its Sacred Story

El Yunque is the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. Forest Service, and it’s sacred. Home to endangered parrots and the ever-iconic coquí frogs, this lush jungle deserves more than your TikTok thirst trap. Book with local guides like Sojourn Puerto Rico, who offer respectful hikes and an indigenous context you won’t get on an Instagram Reel. While you’re there, stop at Degree 18 Juice Bar, a small juice bar and vegan restaurant at the base of El Yunque Rainforest.

How to Glow Up Responsibly at Puerto Rico’s Bioluminescent Bays

Puerto Rico’s glowing biobays are pure magic and incredibly fragile. Whether you visit Laguna Grande in Fajardo or head to Mosquito Bay in Vieques (the world’s brightest), avoid motorboats and book a paddle-only tour with certified eco-operators like Pure Adventure. And if you’re hopping to Vieques, stay at Finca Victoria, a women-owned Ayurvedic guesthouse that’s part jungle retreat, part energy cleanse.

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Residency Is the Perfect Excuse to Explore Santurce

@cruzandoculturaspr ¿Has visitado a Santurce recientemente? La Calle Cerra se ha convertido en un distrito de arte callejera en Puerto Rico. Santurce ha experimentado varias etapas; desde ser una de las zonas principales del área metropolitana en los años 50, a un deterioro y visible decadencia en la década de los 80 y 90s; y un resurgir comercial en la última década. Por medio del arte, no solo se empodera la comunidad, sino que reafirma su identidad y sus bases culturales. Visita Santurce, visita Calle Cerra. #puertorico #santurce #callecerra #santurceesley #visitpuertorico #viajaapuertorico ♬ SALSA JAM NO.1 – Jaycee Mante

Santurce isn’t just colorful, it’s radical. The murals here aren’t just pretty, they’re a protest. Walk Calle Cerra and check out independent galleries like El Bastión. Then head to Lot 23, an open-air food park that serves up everything from vegan empanadas to kombucha, all created by local chefs and artisans. If you dance, do it at La Factoría. With six unique bars hidden inside, including a sultry main hall and a bustling dance floor, it’s the ultimate spot to sip and sway. On Sundays and Mondays, the live band brings salsa that pulses through the walls. Do not leave without trying their espresso martini. It’s rich, bold, and quite possibly the best in Puerto Rico.

Coffee Here Hits Different, But Only If You Know Where to Go

Puerto Rican coffee is elite, period. But what makes it better? Supporting local farms that survived Hurricane Maria. Visit Sandra Farms in Maricao for a sustainable, family-run operation that’s been around for generations. In San Juan, grab your fix at Café Regina or Finca Cialitos. Both use locally sourced beans and support small growers. Order a cafecito and enjoy the pause. You’re on island time now.

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Residency Isn’t Complete Without a Beach Day Done Right

Condado and Ocean Park are your go-to for sun and sand, but leave the speaker, plastic cups, and full glam behind. Instead, rent a reusable cooler and pick up sandwiches from local spots like Sobao or handmade popsicles from Señor Paleta before posting up under a palm. Make time to swing by Valija Gitana, a Puerto Rican-born boutique just a short drive away that captures the island’s effortless, boho-chic vibe.

Want a Dramatic View? Cueva Ventana Is Worth the Detour

Cueva Ventana is a cliffside cave with a dramatic view of the Río Grande de Arecibo. You can book a tour through Cueva Ventana Eco Tours, which provides helmets, guides, and a history lesson. Afterward, stop at roadside restaurants like Arrecife 681 or get fresh coconut water from local roadside vendors.

Getting Around the Island Without Being a Menace

Uber’s easy in metro areas. For El Yunque, Vieques, or Arecibo, consider renting a car and driving safely.

Puerto Rico is not just your concert backdrop; it’s someone’s home. So whether you’re there to dance, decompress, or scream YHLQMDLG at the top of your lungs, show up with love, support local, and leave every spot better than you found it.