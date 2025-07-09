Eslabón Armado Built a Studio in Their Mom’s House and Made One of 2025’s Best Albums

When Pedro Tovar walked into his mom’s house to record the latest Eslabón Armado album, he wasn’t just bringing a few demos with him. He was carrying years of experience, fan expectations, and a deep love for a genre that once got dismissed.
Now, Eslabón Armado is everywhere, from Billboard’s Best Albums of 2025 list to sold-out venues. But the journey has been anything but typical.
1Eslabón Armado started out as a trio in 2017. Brothers Pedro and Brian Tovar, along with their friend Gabriel Hidalgo, grew up on regional Mexican music their parents played on the radio. “Our dads always loved music,” Brian said in our interview, “but he just never found his way into learning how to play. So we always had guitars lying around.”
Pedro picked up one of those guitars first. Brian followed three years later, inspired by his brother. Over time, Ulises González and Damián Pacheco joined the group. Today, Eslabón Armado is a full band rooted in sierreño urbano but comfortable experimenting across the board.
Their new album Vibras de Noche II came out of an actual home studio. According to Pedro, the team built it inside his mom’s house after leaving their previous label and going independent. He and his mother founded their own label, Armado Records. “I had a bunch of songs in the vault, from like a year to four years old,” Pedro explained. “People were anticipating part two of our first album, so we decided to release it.”
Eslabón Armado produced the entire album at home. “As soon as they finished [the studio], we hopped in,” Pedro said.
2Pedro called Vibras de Noche II a return to their roots. “I wanted to do what the fans were asking,” he told us. Past projects had leaned into newer trends, but this one was about what listeners really wanted. “All my old stuff, I did it ’cause I liked it. But this album, I kind of wanted to do what the fans wanted.”
That intentional shift worked. The album immediately took over Billboard’s charts, and it was included among the best albums of 2025. Pedro was surprised. “I wasn’t really believing in myself that much,” he said. “So to see that happen, it’s been super special.”
Eslabón Armado has a history with the Peacock Theater. When it was still the Microsoft Theater, they played their first big show there. Now, they’re going back. “It’s gonna be a special day,” Pedro said. “Brian didn’t play the bass that day because he broke his arm.”
This time, they’re showing up fully formed, with surprises planned for fans. The nostalgia is real, and so is the growth.
3Pedro and Brian both pointed to the same challenge: making art in the age of TikTok. “People just focus on making a trendy song for TikTok,” Brian said. “They only go to the concerts for those ten seconds, and the rest of the song is like unknown.”
Pedro agrees. “There’s so many artists taking the regional sound and making it their own. They’re doing amazing work,” he said. But staying true to the music while navigating trend cycles is tricky. It’s why Pedro tries to ignore trends and make music the way he always has.
Each band member had a different way to describe their latest project. Damián called it “experimental and refreshing.” Pedro went with “depressing” and “sexy.” Brian? Just “mitú.”
But even if their descriptors vary, they all agree on one thing: this album represents a creative shift. It still sounds like Eslabón Armado, but there’s a new confidence in the mix.
4Apparently, the guys are really into golf. Rugby, too. And Pedro insists he’s the group’s quiet flirt. He once slid into his now-girlfriend’s DMs with a simple voice note: “What’s up?” Four years later, they’re still together.
Other fun facts? Brian likes to break the ice by asking about pets.Damián would probably ask about Love Island.
And if you’re wondering how to flirt in Spanish vs. English, Pedro has thoughts: “I think it’s sexier in Spanish. If you can pull it off.”
They’ve got a big show at the Peacock Theater on July 19 and a new single on the way. Pedro just finished it days ago. The title and feature? Still a surprise.
But one thing’s clear: they’re building something bigger than just hits. Eslabón Armado is moving with intention. And the fans? They’re coming with them.