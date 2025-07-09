Eslabón Armado Built a Studio in Their Mom’s House and Made One of 2025’s Best Albums

How Eslabón Armado’s roots shaped their sound

1Eslabón Armado started out as a trio in 2017. Brothers Pedro and Brian Tovar, along with their friend Gabriel Hidalgo, grew up on regional Mexican music their parents played on the radio. “Our dads always loved music,” Brian said in our interview, “but he just never found his way into learning how to play. So we always had guitars lying around.”

Pedro picked up one of those guitars first. Brian followed three years later, inspired by his brother. Over time, Ulises González and Damián Pacheco joined the group. Today, Eslabón Armado is a full band rooted in sierreño urbano but comfortable experimenting across the board.

They made the album at home. Literally.

Their new album Vibras de Noche II came out of an actual home studio. According to Pedro, the team built it inside his mom’s house after leaving their previous label and going independent. He and his mother founded their own label, Armado Records. “I had a bunch of songs in the vault, from like a year to four years old,” Pedro explained. “People were anticipating part two of our first album, so we decided to release it.”

Eslabón Armado produced the entire album at home. “As soon as they finished [the studio], we hopped in,” Pedro said.