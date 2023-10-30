Salma Hayek Posts Tribute To Matthew Perry, Recalls Him Calling ‘Fools Rush In’ His ‘Best Movie’

Entertainment

Salma Hayek, 57, just posted a touching tribute to fellow actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead at 54 years old at his home on Saturday.

The Mexican actress posted the tribute to Perry on Instagram, writing that she feels a “profound sadness” following his death. Much like many fans on social media, Hayek reminisced on her and Perry’s iconic 1997 movie, “Fools Rush In.”

As one X user recently noted, “‘Fools Rush In’ will forever be one of my favorite films and [Perry’s] best.”

Salma Hayek posted a beautiful tribute to Matthew Perry. 🥹



Fools Rush In will forever be one of my favorite films & his best! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/5lrW9DBon3 — Melissa 🌈🫶🏻 (@melissax1125) October 30, 2023

In fact, Hayek’s statement is reminding many people of the 1997 film, which portrays the two actors as love interests who get pregnant after a one-night stand. Perry, who stars as a straight-laced New Yorker named Alex in the film, later marries Hayek’s character, Isabel, a Mexican-American photographer. And while the two marry with a baby on the way, tons of antics ensue — as with most 90s rom-coms.

Hayek’s tribute to Perry reminisced on “Fools Rush In” and the significance of her and the actor’s “special bond” — here’s everything to know.

matthew perry and salma hayek in ‘fools rush in’ (1997) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ITJkfl7b5N — rom com archive (@romcomarchive) October 29, 2023

Hayek wrote that she shared a “special bond” with Matthew Perry and feels “profound sadness” after his death

The Mexican actress posted her tribute to Perry on Instagram, sharing a few photos with the actor over the years.

“Two day ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us,” Hayek explained to her followers. “It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness.”

Hayek later described her “special bond” with her “Fools Rush In” co-star. “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone,” she wrote. “And together you work towards them,” referencing their time filming the 1997 movie together.

The actress also recalled when Perry posted a Q&A on his Instagram Stories last year. At the time, a fan asked the actor, “Is playing Chandler your most treasured role or is it some [other] role?”

The “Friends” actor responded: “I did a movie that I love called ‘Fools Rush In’ with Salma Hayek — that was probably my best movie.”

Realest Matthew Perry moment was when he was asked if Chandler was his favorite role and he said "Actually it's when I played Salma Hayek's love interest." pic.twitter.com/yiwfUl0EJZ — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) October 29, 2023

Hayek remembered that special response while writing her tribute to Perry. “I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram Stories how much he loved ‘Fools Rush In,'” she described. “And how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.”

In honor of Matthew Perry we're rewatching Fools Rush In, and as is so often the case I'm struck by how a throwaway 1990s rom-com is lit, blocked, and shot better than most of the 200 million dollar studio films of the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/zPqxRMa5YT — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) October 29, 2023

Even more, the “Beatriz at Dinner” actress revealed that she and Perry often looked back at their time filming the movie together. “Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude,” she explained.

By the end of her touching message, Hayek directed her words directly at the actor. “My friend, you are gone much too soon,” she wrote. “But I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart.”

“Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry

in Fools Rush In 1997 ♥️🖤🥀✨ pic.twitter.com/YFZWNQT0vc — 𝙋𝙞𝙤𝙩𝙧 𝙃𝙖𝙘𝙯𝙚𝙠💙💛 (@faded2708) October 29, 2023

Amid Hayek’s heartbreaking tribute, many other fans are reflecting on the importance of “Fools Rush In” in their lives. One X user wrote, “‘Fools Rush In’ remains one of my all time favorite comedies, his talent was unique.”

Sad to find out about Matthew Perry's passing. For those of us who grew up watching "Friends" he will always be a part of our lives. "Fools Rush In" remains one of my all time favorite comedies, his talent was unique. May he rest in peace 🙏.

pic.twitter.com/Na1V1ozaRO — Jeniffer L. Estrada (@Jeniestra) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, another X user described the 1997 film as “one of the greatest, underrated romcoms ever” in light of Perry’s passing:

Fools Rush In is one of the greatest, underrated romcoms ever.

RIP Matthew Perry pic.twitter.com/GKwMhXBomw — Nichole 🍞🍯 UPDATES 🤕 (@tnwhiskeywoman) October 29, 2023

Yet another user recalled, “[‘Fools Rush In’] was one of my favorite movies to watch when I was a kid and it was a cable staple so I watched it a lot.”

I know everyone is (rightfully) talking about Friends and Chandler today, but I want to give a shout to Matthew Perry in Fools Rush In. This was one of my favorite movies to watch when I was a kid and it was a cable staple so I watched it a lot. pic.twitter.com/Ncy5XAp3NX — clarissa 🎃 (@caperclaw) October 29, 2023

Another fan said they actually named their daughter Isabel in honor of Hayek’s character in the movie:

Fools Rush In is a charming movie. Named one of my daughters Isabel after Salma’s character.



“Love is a gift, not an obligation”



RIP Matthew Perry 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eVhLGYGEEJ — Jen🤍Saint Edvin (@BjarstadSinger) October 29, 2023

And another longtime fan explained how the two actor were “perfection together” in the “underrated movie”:

An underrated movie that has been one of my favorites for years, Fools Rush In with Matthew Perry & Salma Hayek. They are perfection together, along with an amazing soundtrack and based on a true story. You can watch for free on Amazon Prime. Rewatching tonight. 💔 https://t.co/IbLQnG0iVf — GG (@ggres2) October 29, 2023

