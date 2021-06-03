Entertainment

Salma Hayek Says She Lost Two Movie Roles Because Directors Were Afraid to Cast a Mexican As a Lead

By June 3, 2021 at 12:04 pm
via Getty Images

Salma Hayek is not afraid to speak her mind. The Mexican actress has never been shy to talk about the sexism and prejudice she has faced in Hollywood. And now, at 54, Salma Hayek is having a sort of career renaissance. Not only is she starring in the upcoming action-comedy “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” but she is also headlining Marvel‘s new superhero venture, “The Eternals”. But Salma Hayek hasn’t always experienced her success as a Latina in Hollywood.

In a recent interview, Salma Hayek revealed that, years ago, directors wouldn’t cast her in comedies because they were afraid of executives’ reaction to a Mexican lead in a movie.

“I remember there were two big comedies I auditioned for the lead. Afterwards, the directors told me that I was the best audition and that I was better than who they cast and that they regretted it,” she said in her recent tell-all interview with Variety. “But at the time, they knew the studios wouldn’t have gone for a Mexican as the lead.”

Hayek said Hollywood didn’t see her value event though she had a large Latino following. “In my case, I was already a very big star in my country,” she said. “I was bringing the Latino market into the theaters. I know some of the studios knew that. But they didn’t want to accept the value of the Latino market at the time.”

Hayek said that, in some cases, she wasn’t even allowed to audition for comedies because executives pigeon-holed her as the “sexy Mexican.”

“They wouldn’t even give me the auditions,” she says of her efforts back in the ’80s. “We tried really hard. I said I know I can do drama, but what about romantic comedies and action comedies? For them, it was like, ‘Oh, no, she’s just like a sexy Mexican.’”

This isn’t the first time Salma Hayek has discussed the roadblocks she faced in Hollywood as a Latina actress. In an interview with Elle magazine in 2020, Hayek revealed that she couldn’t even audition for roles that were specifically written as Latina characters.

“When they were doing The House of the Spirits I begged for an audition. They wouldn’t even give me an audition,” she said. “I was like, ‘Just hear me read.’ And this is for a Latino role. They were not hiring Latinos for Latino roles. They were not hiring Latinos period—unless it was the maid or the prostitute. And that part was not a maid or a prostitute.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

HBO Is Rebooting ‘The Brothers García’, And the Original Cast Is Coming Back!

wearemitu

HBO Is Rebooting ‘The Brothers García’, And the Original Cast Is Coming Back!

By May 6, 2021 at 6:56 pm
BY  | May 6, 2021 AT 6:56 pm
Photo via vaneza/Instagram

If you were a Latino kid in the early 2000s, chances are you were a fan of “The Brothers García“. “The Brothers García” was a Nickelodeon show that ran for four seasons from 2000 to 2004.

The show centered on a middle-class Latino family living in San Antonio, Texas. It was one of the only shows on television that portrayed a normal, loving Latino family doing normal, everyday things.

Well, good news to “The Brothers García” fans! “The Brothers García” is coming back for a 10-episode run on HBO.

According to Variety, this “finds the Garcia children grown up and gathering with their parents for a three-month summer vacation in a luxury home by the beach.”

And the entire original cast is returning!

In a Zoom interview, series creator Jeff Valdez discussed how he approached the story back in the day. “The original show was always about a simple slice of life story that happened in this family,” Valdez said. “In every episode there’s a lesson to be learned. We wanted to keep that simple contract with our audience.”

To sweeten the pot even further, Valdez revealed that the reboot’s cast and crew will be 90% Latino. That is a jaw-dropping statistic for Hollywood.

The new series will also show the García siblings with “diverse families of their own, reflecting the increasingly multi-racial complexion of American families.”

Valdez says he pursued a reboot after a reunion photo of the original cast went viral in 2018. Understandably, the photo went viral. Valdez then realized how deeply the series had touched a generation of Latino viewers.

“I don’t think I fully grasped what we were accomplishing with the product we were putting out,” Jeffrey Licon, who played Carlos, said to Variety. “The response has always been overwhelming. People tell me it was their favorite show because they could identify it. I don’t think we realized how many people we were affecting.”

“The Brothers García” cast, for their part, seems to be very excited to reunite over 15 years after the series went off the air.

“I feel like I’m seeing my actual children again. It’s wonderful,” said actress Ada Maris, who played the mother, Sonia, on the original show. “I feel like I have the right to tell Bobby [Gonzalez] to cut his hair.” Bobby Gonzalez played the kid genius George García.

“I love getting to revisit a character and see where his life is now and the choices that led him here,” said Gonzalez. “I’m excited to have my family back and get a new daughter and wife.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Latino RepresentationRepresentation MattersThe Brothers Garcia

Cuban Gossip Blogger Perez Hilton Made A Living By Being Mean But Now He’s Trying To Change

Entertainment

Cuban Gossip Blogger Perez Hilton Made A Living By Being Mean But Now He’s Trying To Change

By April 19, 2021 at 9:48 am
BY  | April 19, 2021 AT 9:48 am
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Recently, there has been quite the reckoning over how the media and society treat celebrities and influencers. Perez Hilton was one of the leading influencers when it came to haunting young famous women and LA ‘It Girls’ thanks to his up-to-the-minute celebrity gossip blog. 

Whether he was detailing their very public spirals out of control or drawing cartoon penises on their photos, Perez Hilton was there to capitalize on everyone else’s drama. Now the father of three says that he’s sorry for his past cruelty and is working to remake the world of celebrity gossip.

Hilton has apologized for his years of cruelty but does he deserve forgiveness?

For several years in the mid-aughts, Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr., was the most talked-about celebrity blogger in the world. And although his readership has taken a severe dive, his posts frequently pop up and remind the public that he was once the Queen of Mean. 

“I’ve apologized countless times,” Hilton, who lives in Los Angeles with his mother and three children, told Buzzfeed News. “A lot of what I did during that time was reprehensible and toxic. But that wasn’t everything. I wasn’t just nasty and mean and cruel and hurtful. I was also positive and supportive.”

But Hilton admits that he knew even at the time that what he was writing and what he was putting out into the universe was wrong. “Attention was my drug. A drug addict, in the moment, knows what they’re doing is wrong. Most of them wish they weren’t using, but they’re doing it anyway,” he tells Buzzfeed News.

Through all the writing and posts, Hilton has a lot to be sorry for.

One of his actions that gets him the most criticism is his obsession with outing famous men, including Lance Bass, Neil Patrick Harris, and Dustin Lance Black. “Two years before I came out, I was really bullied on the internet by bloggers, that’s when Perez Hilton just started and was just really malicious against me,” Bass said in 2007

Thanks to these cruel posts, Hilton would often face criticism from The Advocate and AfterEllen.com

Despite his efforts, his cruel reputation continues to follow him. 

Regardless of his mea culpas and attempts to reform both himself and the content on his site, his mean-spirited reputation has always followed him. That was made all the more clearer following the release of Framing Britney Spears.

The film really focused on her relationship with the press and paparazzi which was always waiting for her to slip up and get it on camera. Although Hilton wasn’t mentioned in the film, his old posts about Spears began resurfacing on Twitter. One, titled “Britney’s Breakdown,” ends with, “Take her children away!!!!!!” repeated five times in bold. 
Thanks to the explosion of social media apps and everyone having a camera at their fingertips thanks to smartphones, the celebrity gossip industry has changed a lot. Now, it’s impossible for a gossip blogger’s work to go unchecked. And now, most people even consume their by-the-minute celebrity updates on Instagram accounts like deuxmoi and The Shade Room.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
GossipHollywoodonline bullyingperez hilton