‘Spy Kids’ Director Says Films are ‘Based’ on His Family

Director Robert Rodriguez is back with the newest installment of the “Spy Kids” franchise. We can’t wait to see the next generation of agents take on the world!

The official trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon released on July 31. Giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the highly-anticipated film premiering on Netflix on September 22.

PEOPLE reported the reboot features a new spy family. This time, the mission is one only the siblings can accomplish. Hint hint, this is similar to the original “Spy Kids” movie that debuted more than two decades ago.

The film follows young stars Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson. They learn they must save their spy parents, Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, from a failed mission and take on the task themselves.

“Hey kiddos. If you’re here, that means something has gone terribly wrong,” the “Not Dead Yet” actress said in the teaser. She appears in a hologram message to the duo after finding out their parents were agents.

Fans are hoping the original cast makes a surprise appearance in the movie

Robert Rodriguez, who originally wrote and directed the past four “Spy Kids” movies, said the possibility of including certain elements from the original flick is “top secret.”

However, he confirmed Armageddon “rings more true now than it did 20 years ago.”

“We have a really fun new cast, Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi are so wonderful together, and our new Spy Kids Connor and Everly are simply magical,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE. “They are super talented and very fun to watch.”

The director began working with Netflix for the superhero film “We Can Be Heroes” released in 2020

According to Screen Rant, the superheroes’ children are forced to step in and save their parents from being abducted by alien invaders. The film received praise from fans and critics, with several updates revealed on a sequel in the works.

In 2021, Variety reported Netflix officially announced “We Can Be Heroes 2,” with Robert Rodriguez returning as director. While there’s no official word on who would reprise their roles in the sequel, we would love to see Pedro Pascal return as Marcus, the clever swordsman with the captivating powers that left fans in awe of his character’s talents.

Rodriguez seemingly has the magic touch as he continues to create hit films featuring families with interesting backgrounds.

The beloved director credited his family as the inspiration behind the “Spy Kids” franchise.

“Personally, this series was based on my growing up in a family of 10 kids with an FBI special-agent uncle,” he shared. “These films were created by my family and me so, in a way, this is our James Bond series of films. We would just love to make them forever. They’re empowering for kids, and a bonding experience for families.”

The original movie released in 2001. Former child stars Alexa Pena Vega and Daryl Sabara played Carmen and Juni Cortez. PEOPLE reported the pair were the children of top spy agents played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino. Since then, the series released movies in 2002, 2003 and 2011.

