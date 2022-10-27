Rita Moreno Is Making History Again, Being Honored by the Television Hall of Fame

wearemitu

Rita Moreno is undeniably one of the most talented and well-loved performers in the history of Hollywood. The 90-year-old, Puerto Rican actress is one of 17 EGOTs in history, winning an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony, and an Oscar between 1961 and 1977.

Now, she’s being inducted into the Television Hall of Fame alongside five TV legends.

The induction ceremony this November will see Moreno being welcomed into the Hall of Fame alongside actress Debbie Allen, documentarian Ken Burns, CBS and Warner Bros executive Bob Daly, BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson, and cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

Phil Stern.

Rita Moreno, West Side Rehearsal, 1961 pic.twitter.com/ju4ijcYRYO — April (@april_0034) October 20, 2022

“These legendary performers, creators, craftspeople, and television executives are luminaries in our industry. Their work has influenced and immeasurably elevated the current television landscape and culture,” Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement.

“We are proud to induct these trailblazers into the Hall of Fame and honored to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our industry.”

On the small screen, Moreno is most well-known for her starring role in “The Electric Company,” an educational variety show that aired on PBS from 1971-1977. Even though it was made for, and extremely popular with, younger viewers, the show has transcended age much the same way “Sesame Street” has, attracting children and adults alike with its hilarious sketches and catchy songs.

51-years ago today 'The Electric Company,' starring Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno, premiered on PBS (1971) …

pic.twitter.com/YFtmJnNrbC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 25, 2022

Moreno is also a two-time Emmy winner, first in 1977 for her debut on “The Muppet Show,” and then again in 1978 for her appearance on “The Rockford Files.”

Since then, she’s made appearances on everything from “The Golden Girls” to “Law & Order.” She found another critically acclaimed role in the recent reboot of Norman Lear’s “One Day at a Time,” which follows the daily lives of a Cuban-American family in Los Angeles.

Rita Moreno’s Appearance in the Golden Girls pic.twitter.com/rQpxSwTf9Z — Wild Cheesecake Moments from the Golden Girls (@CheesecakeFrom) October 21, 2022

Some of the people tasked with this year’s selections included Emmy-winning producer Marcy Carsey and Universal Studio group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe. “This year’s honorees have told the American story through television in ways that will forever shape our history and culture,” the chair of this year’s Hall of Fame selection committee, WME co-founder Rick Rosen, said.

“Whether they reshaped the industry itself through visionary leadership or created pieces of work that have had a lasting legacy, these individuals will forever be remembered for the impact they’ve had on the medium; and the Television Academy is proud to enshrine that.”

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com