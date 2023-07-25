Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro Call It Quits After 3 Years Together

wearemitu

They say that love writes symphonies in unexpected ways. However, even the most beautiful harmonies find unexpected decrescendos. Just ask Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia and Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

Two of music’s brightest luminaries wrote their love story together to the rhythms of reggaeton, bachata, and flamenco. But their story seems to have come to an end.

Loading the player...

Today the couple announced their decision to separate after a three-year relationship, PEOPLE confirmed. The now thirty-something former couple, who painted a vivid picture of their love in public since August 2021, have decided to bring down the curtain on their engagement.

Although the reasons for the breakup are unknown, sources close to the couple assured PEOPLE that the singers decided to end their engagement “despite the love and respect” they have for one another.

The inspiring love story of Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro’s love story unfolded as a hit single, capturing hearts worldwide. After months of rumors, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram in September 2021 with a series of sweet photos from her 28th birthday celebration.

Shortly after, Rosalia publicly declared her love for Rauw Alejandro by tattooing “RR” on her foot in March 2022. He followed suit, engraving “Rosalia” in a handwritten font above his navel a month later.

However, what would win the hearts of their fans would be the announcement of their engagement.

The couple announced they were ready to tie the knot in March 2023 in the music video for their song “Beso,” included on their joint EP, RR, a testament to their personal and professional rapport.

During an interview with Billboard, the couple offered insight into their bond, sharing the lessons they had learned from each other.

Alejandro admired Rosalia’s discipline and tenacity in music, calling her a “freaky-crazy workaholic.” Rosalia, for her part, saw Rauw’s laid-back demeanor as a much-needed balance in her life. Their companionship, it seemed, went beyond the spotlight, striking a deep, personal chord.

Trouble in paradise

It was fans who noticed that something was not right between Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro. Many noticed how, two weeks ago, she stopped wearing her engagement ring. Soon after, they also noticed that Rauw opted to return home to Puerto Rico instead of joining her in Europe, where she was wrapping up her successful Motomami Tour.

The fact that neither of them had posted photos together on their social media accounts also drew attention. In fact, their last image together on Rauw’s Instagram account was published last April during the release of her song “Vampiros.”

Around the same time, Rosalia posted a carousel of images on her feed, taken during an NBA game in Los Angeles.

The end of an era?

Although neither Rosalía nor Rauw Alejandro has revealed the reasons for their breakup, it seems clear to fans that they are mourning the dreams of a lifetime together.

Rosalía was returning home to Barcelona when the news of their breakup broke.

Meanwhile, Rauw Alejandro has been spending time in Puerto Rico, even spending a day out with Shakira and her children.

One way or another, their individual travels continue, and their fans hope that the breakup, while always bittersweet, will not prevent more musical successes from coming.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com