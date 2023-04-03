Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia Take Their Love to the Stage in Puerto Rico
Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia have celebrated their engagement the best way — on stage.
After unveiling the first singles from their first album together, the couple sang their collaborations for the first time in front of an audience.
The Puerto Rican singer performed two massive concerts over the weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of his “Saturno World Tour 2023.” On the first night, Rosalia joined him in singing “Beso,” “Vampiro,” and “Promesas,” tracks that are part of their joint EP, “RR.”
Singing love at the top of their lungs
In a concert in front of more than 15,000 people, Rauw Alejandro did not hesitate to celebrate his love for Rosalia.
“This is a special night because I’m going to sing with the love of my life for the first time on stage,” said Rauw Alejandro as he invited his fiancée on stage.
The stadium erupted in screams and applause as the couple “rounded out an out-of-this-world show that celebrated the arsenal of hits he’s amassed,” Rolling Stone wrote.
Between kisses and twerking, love flooded the stadium.
Although Rosalia could not accompany him in the second concert on the island, Rauw did not miss the opportunity to say “Rosalia, mami, I love you” and sing “Beso” with a rose in his hand.
A pinnacle moment for Rauw Alejandro
For the attendees, it was a three-hour concert at San Juan’s Hiram Bothorn Stadium on Friday. For Rauw Alejandro, it marked a historic moment in his career.
Rauw Alejandro sang his greatest hits with artists such as Arcángel and Chencho Corleone.
Other stars included Baby Rasta, Alvaro Díaz, Youngchimi, and Omar Courtz.
The urban singer delighted his fans with his dance skills on a stage worthy of a science fiction movie.
Rauw Alejandro delighted his fans with his iconic moves. He performed the robot dance from “Te felicito” with Shakira.
He danced to “Museo” and brought back his grinding on the floor as he danced to “2/Catorce.”
After Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican artist will continue his tour through Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
