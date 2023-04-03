Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia Take Their Love to the Stage in Puerto Rico

crema

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia have celebrated their engagement the best way — on stage.

After unveiling the first singles from their first album together, the couple sang their collaborations for the first time in front of an audience.

The Puerto Rican singer performed two massive concerts over the weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as part of his “Saturno World Tour 2023.” On the first night, Rosalia joined him in singing “Beso,” “Vampiro,” and “Promesas,” tracks that are part of their joint EP, “RR.”

A pinnacle moment for Rauw Alejandro

For the attendees, it was a three-hour concert at San Juan’s Hiram Bothorn Stadium on Friday. For Rauw Alejandro, it marked a historic moment in his career.

Rauw Alejandro sang his greatest hits with artists such as Arcángel and Chencho Corleone.

Other stars included Baby Rasta, Alvaro Díaz, Youngchimi, and Omar Courtz.

Álvaro Diaz y Rauw Alejandro cantando “Problemón” en el Hiram Bithorn🪐 pic.twitter.com/ASCcKNPaTY — carloxx iván (@itscarlosivan) April 1, 2023

The urban singer delighted his fans with his dance skills on a stage worthy of a science fiction movie.

Rauw Alejandro delighted his fans with his iconic moves. He performed the robot dance from “Te felicito” with Shakira.

He danced to “Museo” and brought back his grinding on the floor as he danced to “2/Catorce.”

After Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rican artist will continue his tour through Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

