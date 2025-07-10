Harper’s Bazaar just released a list of the 50 Hottest Men of All Time and, of course, Latinos were representing. Two of the top ten hottest men of all time are Latino and it really does make so much sense. The list covers people throughout the decades and it really is a thirsty journey through the men we’ve loved for generations. Here is a quick recap of the Latino men who made it to the Harper’s Bazaar list.

Pedro Pascal is the sixth hottest man of all time

Pedro Pascal at the “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” UK Launch Event pic.twitter.com/6RPBDhVUHe — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) July 10, 2025

Pedro Pascal is on everyone’s mind these days. The internet’s daddy makes everyone thirsty, from men to women and all genders in between. He seems to just effortlessly exude hot anytime he is on screen or in our social media feeds. His work in “The Mandalorian” first made him a true household name and then his role in “The Last of Us” just cemented his place among the hottest men we know and love. As his star continues to rise, it is guaranteed that his sexiness score will continue to rise.

You know that Bad Bunny made the top ten hottest men

Bad Bunny shows his support to immigrants pic.twitter.com/1QDrAZvwSl — Bad Bunny Global 🐰 (@badbunny_global) July 6, 2025

San Benito is everywhere right now and just keeps growing. He has been using his platform for more than spreading music; he is spreading love for Puerto Rico. The global superstar does not hold back when it comes to his love of the island and the Latine people. He is also not here for the American colonialism that has been excused for so long. His latest project “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” is a love letter to the island. The music videos coming out of the album are pushing a stronger narrative that the United States has been harmful for Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny is leaning into this hardcore and is completely skipping the mainland U.S. for his upcoming world tour because it is “unnecessary.”

Oscar Isaac keeps people swooning

oscar isaac photographed by brigitte lacombe pic.twitter.com/AET6Bi2rVZ December 6, 2023

The science fiction powerhouse sent the whole world into a tizzy when he wore a skirt on the red carpet. His dancing in “Ex Machina” was also a moment when everyone got super thirsty for the actor. Just look at him. His smile will make you melt, his humor makes you swoon, and his overall vibe just gives hot without even trying. Oscar Isaac being on the list makes sense but we could argue that he deserved to be higher up on the list than 36th place. However, in battling with the hottest men of all time, we are pleased to see him recognized for the beauty that he is.

Maluma came in to round out the Latino representation

No los quiero hacer sentir viejos, pero ya pasaron 10 años desde que pasábamos las fiestas y los bares bailando con Maluma, Nicky Jam y Sorry de Justin Bieber. 👴 pic.twitter.com/PBPonFCFql — Exa (@exa_hernandez) July 10, 2025

Maluma has been dripping hot since he first broke onto the scene in a major way. He knows how to make people want him in a way that men out there wish they could experience. Whether he is releasing new music or sharing thirst traps on his social media, people are there for it. Not only are people there for it, they cannot seem to get enough. How many times have you randomly thought or said, “Maluma, baby.” It is a phrase that will stay with us forever and it keeps his handsome face in our minds on an endless loop.

Congratulations to the hot Latino men who made it to Harper’s Bazaar’s 50 Hottest Men of All Time. You all deserve it and we can’t wait to see more of you!