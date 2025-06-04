Horror fans rejoice! We finally have a trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s anticipated “Frankenstein” starring Oscar Isaac. The trailer, which dropped during the Netflix Tudum 2025 event, is giving fans life, if you will. The classic story is getting the modern-day reboot that only the master of horror can deliver.

The trailer is the first look at one of the most anticipated remakes in recent years. “Frankenstein” takes a classic Hollywood monster film and brings a new level of emotional appeal. As only del Toro can do, “Frankenstein” is more than a rehashing of the story with which we are all familiar. Instead, del Toro, known for his soft spot for monsters, teased the sympathetic reposition of the film for the misunderstood monster.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, del Toro has longed to create the film but pushed it away for decades. Referencing a 2016 interview with Den of Geek, The Hollywood Reporter resurfaces an interview the famed filmmaker did. In it, he opens up about the importance of the film in his own creative journey.

The movie is a culmination of del Toro’s creative work and sets the stage for realizing a dream. According to an interview with Den of Geek, del Toro admits that he has shied away from making the film in the past. Rather, he has lived with the dream of creating the greatest retelling of the story. Yet, as he admitted in 2016, once it is made, it is made. Whether it is the best or not comes down to the execution.

Fans are already thrilled to witness this masterful remake

It’s only a quick shot, but Oscar Isaac as Dr. Frankenstein looks so good in this new Netflix Tudum teaser.



Frankenstein‘s Monster is my favorite of all the classic monsters, his story is poetically beautiful and painfully heartbreaking. Once I heard Guillermo Del Toro would be… pic.twitter.com/NfUrqDEzIB — Bella (🍿🫶🏾Cinematically Emotional) (@BellaLoveNote) April 28, 2025

Del Toro is known for making audiences fall in love and sympathize with monsters. His caring nature for the creature he has created pours off the screen and into the hearts of moviegoers across the globe. Who can forget the love affair between a scientist and the humanoid amphibian in “The Shape of Water”? Somehow, the filmmaker gives us space to relate to something that would otherwise be a bizarre concept.

Oscar Isaac gives an incredible performance of the mad scientist Victor Frankenstein. He is both at once wildy mad and brilliantly clever. Isaac’s take on the scientist makes you both fear and celebrate his genius as he creates the monster. You then mourn the tragic story as it unfolds.

“A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation,” reads the film’s official logline.

The film is coming to Netflix this fall

Oscar Isaac, Guillermo del Toro, and Mia Goth introducing FRANKENSTEIN at #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/gF75QUphuG — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

The movie, which would likely be a success in a theatrical run following the reception of “Nosferatu,” is going straight to Netflix. The streaming giant has become a major player in Hollywood creating dynamic originals. Surely the film will end up being screened in select theaters, even if just for a chance to be considered for awards.

“Frankenstein” is slated to premiere on Netflix in November 2025. So, if you are a del Toro fan, a lover of all things dark, or just a fan of classic monsters, mark your calendar.