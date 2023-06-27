Cardi B Tells Husband Offset To ‘Stop Playing’ After Accusing Her Of Cheating On IG

Entertainment

Cardi B, 30, just took to Twitter Spaces to address the controversy that started boiling ever since husband Offset, 31, posted a shocking Instagram story yesterday.

In the post, the Migos rapper allegedly accused Cardi B of cheating on him, saying she “f**ked” another man.

Although Offset quickly deleted his IG Story, it was a shot heard around the world. Now, in true Bardi fashion, the “WAP” rapper is responding to her husband’s allegations while referencing his past cheating scandals.

Cardi B went on Twitter Spaces to talk to her fans about Offset’s damning accusations, starting off the conversation by singing “I Should Have Cheated” by Keyshia Cole (this is why we’ll always stan Cardi).

The rapper belted out, “Let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of.” Oof.

She continued singing the classic, firing straight at Offset: “I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me.” Yep, the response was spicy and we have all the details.

y’all call it cardi b cheating I call it her balancing the books — aries (@verydowntomars) June 26, 2023

After Offset alleged Cardi B cheated on her, she responded in the best way possible

After Offset posted that his wife “f***ked” another man on his IG Story, everyone and their mothers waited with bated breath for Cardi B’s response.

Over on Twitter, Cardi B got things started with her rendition of “I Should Have Cheated,” with lyrics pointing to how Offset is the “guilty” one.

As per PEOPLE, videos surfaced in January 2018 showing Offset in bed with several women — just two months after proposing to Cardi B.

The “Up” rapper later recalled to Vogue in her January 2020 cover story, “When me and my husband got into our issues— you know, he cheated and everything— and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me.”

🚨| Cardi B clears up the rumors regarding the circulating Offset IG story screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g7TNgaLnCu — FRG (@femalerapgamee) June 26, 2023

She explained then, “We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

However, it was a clear admission on Cardi B’s part— and by September 2020, she filed for divorce amid rumors of more cheating. Yeah, a lot to keep up with!

Fast-forward to Offset accusing her of cheating now, and the rapper’s Twitter Spaces response was damn-near-perfect.

She told her fans, “Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man, ya’ll. Don’t pay attention to the country man.”

“That motherf**ker is spiraling, and thinking s**t,” she said, “Come on now, I’m f**king Cardi B… If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out, I’m not just anybody.”

In her Twitter response, Cardi B told Offset to “stop acting stupid”

As the rapper explained, she isn’t even able to cheat— even if she wanted to. She said, “I can’t f**k no regular degular shmegular”— A.K.A. us normies— because “they’re going to tell the world.”

“And I can’t f**k nobody in the industry, because they’re going to tell, too.”

She then pointed her response right at her husband. “Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy… Don’t play with me. The f**k? Stop playing.”

She then added, “That’s all I’m going to motherf**king say… For real, let’s be serious.”

Even if Cardi B did cheat which she did not. Why tf would offset be mad after all he has done. Mann peak fooling 😂😂 — Khaleed 💸 (@KhaleedSZN) June 26, 2023

Offset still hasn’t responded to Cardi B, so that’s all the information we have for now— but fans are already feeling all types of ways.

As one Twitter user put it, Cardi B “basically” told the world: “That’s not my M.O., I’m not that type of b***h.”

Cardi B on spaces basically said “that's not my M.O., I'm not that type of bch.”

pic.twitter.com/6G9bQfQivg — FRG (@femalerapgamee) June 26, 2023

Was Offset expecting sympathy? Hm… we’ll get back to him on that!

Us looking at Offset confused after he think he gettin sympathy from social media after saying cardi b cheated on him 😂😭😂😂🙄🙄🖕🏾🖕🏾 pic.twitter.com/DcYIHAY0wS — July 15th 🫧♋️ (@keey2yoheartt) June 27, 2023

Does Cardi B want revenge? Do we want her to just live her best life? All very good questions!

Cardi B after getting the revenge that she wants with Offset pic.twitter.com/g4L5UHhNKK — 🔝 (@D1aphanousBTS) June 26, 2023

Cue “Like A Boy” by Ciara, we all need it right now:

