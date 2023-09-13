From Shakira’s Opening Number to Peso Pluma’s Confession —Top 9 Latino Moments at the 2023 VMAs
Not only did the Video Music Awards celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, but it also played host to the Latino music extravaganza of the year.
The annual event took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and yes, we have the juiciest highlights of the night.
MTV, once again, brought together some of the biggest music stars in the game. The shining star of the night? Shakira snagged the prestigious Vanguard Award, previously held by legends like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez, the only Latina until now.
Shakira‘s epic opening number
The Colombian artist took the stage and treated us to an epic 10-minute musical journey through her career. She whisked the audience through time with hits like “She Wolf,” “Objection,” and “Whenever,” and let me tell you, the crowd sang their hearts out.
Oh, and let’s remember Shakira’s mind-blowing dance moves. Her hips genuinely don’t lie! Another unforgettable moment was when she walked the pink carpet with her two adorable kids, Milan and Sasha.
Karol G rocked the stage and couldn’t believe winning an award alongside Shakira
La Bichota lit up the stage with her perreo and a massive dance crew in a sea of green and pink lights matching her hair. She rocked out to “Oki Doki” and bits of “Ta ok” ft Dennis and Maluma. Plus, she won the award for Best Collaboration with Shakira for their track “TQM” and gave a shout-out to their team in Spanish.
Selena Gomez’s served disapproval and support
During Chris Brown‘s mention of the Best R&B, Gomez scrunched her face disapprovingly when the voice-over announced his collaboration with Chloe Bailey, “How Does It Feel.”
However, her smile returned, quickly joining in the applause. Moreover, when Olivia Rodrigo hit the stage, she covered her ears.
Hours later, the star took to social media and declared, “I’m done being a meme. I’d rather stay still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”
Anitta’s stunning Brazil-inspired performance
The Brazilian sensation Anitta took us on a journey through the streets of her homeland with an iconic performance, starting with “Used to Be” surrounded by dancers.
Later, she accepted the Best Latin Award, saying, “We’re here again, Brazil. We’re here again. Thank you so much to my fans. Without you, I’d be nothing.”
Peso Pluma admitted her had a girlfriend
Mexican singer Peso Pluma had a slightly awkward encounter on the pink carpet when Amelia Dimoldenberg, “flirted” with him and he had to let her know he had a girlfriend. Yikes!
For his debut on this grand stage, the artist kicked things off with a classical orchestra and then rocked out to his song “Lady Gaga.”
Cardi B brought on that 70s vibe
The Dominican rapper Cardi B teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion for a sizzling performance of their new collaboration, “Bongos.” With a spectacular entrance, Cardi descended onto the stage in a giant disco ball, rocking that ’70s vibe with her big curly hair.
Thalia & Fat Joe served host vibes
This powerful Latino duo presented the Best Latin, one of the night’s most significant categories. Additionally, Thalia mentioned the song they recorded, “I Want You,” which was a hit 20 years ago.
Ice Spice danced the night away with none other than Taylor Swift while winning one of the most coveted awards
The 23-year-old Dominican rapper Ice Spice shared laughter and dances throughout the show with Taylor Swift. Also, she was one of the night’s winners of the Best New Artist title. She thanked God, her fanbase, and her team in her speech.
“Thank you so much. Thank you, MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool,” she exclaimed. “I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much,” she added.
Demi Lovato electrified the night
The singer took the stage to perform an electrifying mix of tracks, including “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack,” and “Cool for the Summer.”
For the occasion, Lovato wore a black latex dress to take the stage. The stunning ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic draping with a figure-hugging skirt.
