Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Features Incredible Pregnant Latina Trumpeter

Picture yourself embarking on a sensational music tour alongside the iconic Beyoncé, but there’s a twist: you’re pregnant and rocking the stage.

This scenario is the extraordinary reality of Latina sensation Crystal Rovél Torres, known as Crystal the Indigo.

This artist of Puerto Rican and Italian heritage became a viral sensation thanks to her one-of-a-kind style and high energy playing her trumpet on stage with Queen Bey.

But the marvel of her talent goes beyond the trumpet. It extends to how the team has kept her baby safe during this demanding concert tour.

“Thank you, @beyonce, for sharing your heart, vision, and the stage with all of us. I love you beyond words,” Torres wrote on Instagram. “My dearest tour fam bandmates, dancers, and crew: Thank you for protecting my baby and me as we walk in purpose and faith.”

Adding, “The growth, inspiration, and deep support of these past few months in Europe have been more than I could ever ask for, and thanks to you.”

Crystal the Indigo has also graced the stage with Latinx icons including Jennifer Lopez and Alejandro Sanz

Torres is a singer-songwriter, trumpeter and music producer born in Philadelphia, whose career began years ago. According to her professional website, she has performed next to Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Lupe Fiasco and Alejandro Sanz.

Moreover, the website points out that the artist performed at the White House for President George W. Bush and even went on tour worldwide with trumpeter Roy Hargrove and his jazz-fusion group, RH Factor.

Since then, Torres has amassed an impressive record of live performances, taking the stage in stadiums and festivals in over 45 countries. She even had the honor of appearing at the White House once more to celebrate Michelle Obama‘s 50th birthday.

She also participated in televised performances, including the Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl, Saturday Night Live, and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Fans praise her strength, positive vibes and impeccable fashion sense on social media

Last Mother’s Day, the artist announced her pregnancy on Instagram a few months after the start of Beyoncé’s tour. She shared a delightful baby bump selfie, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that expressed, “My greatest dream is finally becoming a reality.”

The videos circulating social media showcase how fans adore not just her musical talent but also her fashion sense and how she exudes femininity in every performance during the Renaissance World Tour.

Many people emphasize her strength and share their stories about the physical challenges of pregnancy.

“Her lung capacity is off the charts if she can blow that horn with a baby all pressed up against her organs,” commented a TikTok user.

Some also admire Beyoncé more for opening opportunities to pregnant women:

“I love how Beyoncé gave her the space to do that, too. That’s so dope,” added another person on this platform.

This friend of the trumpeter talked about the special crown she made for her to wear on stage while exuding pride.

