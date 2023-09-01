Selena Gomez Says She’s Not ‘High Maintenance’ but Has ‘Standards,’ Talks Being Single in Her 30s

Fierce

Selena Gomez has been living her best life and embracing everything it means to be a single woman in her 30s. Gomez, who is gearing up to launch her latest album, “SG3,” released her latest song, “Single Soon.” The track celebrates women standing in their power and understanding what they want.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul notes in the lyrics that she’s high-maintenance but that she’s “worth a try.” This was something that SiriusXM Hits 1 hosts Tony Fly and Symon asked her to clarify.

Gomez explains, “I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance.”

The singer admits that she’s entered a new era of her life now that she’s in her 30s

Gomez, who turned 31 over the summer, reveals to iHeart Radio’s The New Hit List that she has experienced a shift in recent years.

“I would say that 31 has been my favorite so far. I just — I don’t know. I really, really find that those few years really do shift in a way that you are slowly understanding yourself. And I think even people around me, you know, there’s seasons of life where I’ve outgrown people,” she admits.



The singer continued, “And, it’s just kind of, things in my life have been shifting in all a positive way. Nothing’s been too troublesome so far.”

Her new album will reflect that. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Gomez shares that the upcoming album will not have any “sad girl” songs on it. Something that “Single Soon” reflects.

Selena Gomez wrote “Single Soon” over five years ago but couldn’t relate to it at the time

She revealed that she’d had the song written for about six or seven years, but it didn’t fit with where she was at that moment.

“The song is one of my favorite songs, but I found that I couldn’t relate to it. It was during the whole ‘Lose You to Love Me’ era,” she explains.

For Gomez, this song represents the celebration of being single and loving it, something she’s witnessed her friends experience.

“It fits the new version of what I’ve walked through, and now I’m just happy, and it feels good,” she tells Seacrest.

She’s no longer “ashamed” to ask for what she wants

With this new understanding of who she is, she also understands what she wants. In her interview on SiriusXM Hits 1, Gomez explains that writing the high-maintenance lyric “was really fun.”

“But the line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me,'” she explains to Tony Fly and Symon.

For now, Gomez admits she will enjoy where she’s at. Something fans of hers are loving. When videos of her interview began making rounds on social media, people flocked to the comments to share their praises of her message.

One Instagram user said, “Those aren’t standards. Those are just called being a decent human being.”

Another noted, “Basically, be a decent human being. But yeah, apparently that’s asking too much.”

Not everyone has loved the song or Gomez’s message from the interview.

“Love the interview, but horrible song lol,” another Instagram user said. Others went as far as calling the singer “whiney” and someone who is constantly playing the “victim.”

“[A]nd her demands, she forgets that she is not a teenager anymore, she is a 31-year-old immature woman that no one has wanted for years, so she will be alone for the rest of her life,” another user asserted.

Someone on TikTok admits to liking the track but preferring Miley Cyrus’ new song.

“[L]ike the song but love Mileys. I can relate to it more, & it made me cry lol,” they shared.



Another TikTok user noted, “Same song different fonts.”

