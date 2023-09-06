From Selena Gomez to Pedro Pascal: 12 Latino Celebs Bringing ‘Alien Superstar’ Style to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Fierce

Unless you’ve been living under a rock — or a meteor — you’ve probably heard of Beyonce‘s Renaissance tour.

Leagues of fans have made their way over to the epic tour in silver, sequined, glittering outfits, all to pay their respects to Queen Bey. Belting out hits like “Love on Top” and “Break My Soul,” some BeyHive members say it “is the best concert they’ve ever been to in their entire life.”

Loading the player...

And yes, sometimes stars are just like us — and fangirl just as hard over Beyonce:

Of course, we had to take a deep dive into all the Latina celebrities who have attended Beyonce’s Renaissance tour so far.

Many of them followed the silver dress code Beyonce requested for her 42nd bey-day (we had to), while others wore sparkling cowboy hats. The fashions were so good all around — so of course; we needed to have a round-up.

the way the entirety of hollywood attended beyoncé’s concert sjdjdkks ICONIC😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nzrcUCRk33 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 5, 2023

1. Sofía Vergara

We’re starting with Sofía Vergara, 51, who attended Beyonce’s Renaissance stop in Los Angeles, California. The “Modern Family” actress spoke to Extra about the SoFi Stadium concert, saying that she and her friends “had the best time.”

Sofia Vergara at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour! pic.twitter.com/CBdWfgnDXA — ivy (@ivyonthemove) September 2, 2023

“I mean, we knew every single song,” she said. “That’s when you enjoy a concert.”

As for her outfit, Vergara wore a black lace bustier, a gunmetal metallic midi skirt, and a silver belt. Virgo szn approved!

2. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, 42, is another celebrity that attended the first of Beyonce’s three, sold-out concerts in L.A. this month. She sang along to hits like “Run the World (Girls)” alongside her pal, Kelly Sawyer, and their daughters Honor and Sawyer.

We’re especially obsessed with Alba’s Renaissance-themed Western hat, which was dripping in crystals.

The star said it was the “best night.”

3. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez with her sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz at Beyoncé’s #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/K2C9lFQrIo — News Hour 🪧📺 (@newshour9pm) September 3, 2023

Yet another big-name celeb who had an amazing time singing along to the Queen Bey? Selena Gomez, 31. The “Calm Down” star attended Beyonce’s L.A. concert with her 10-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, and friend Nicola Peltz Beckham.

While Gomez kept it slightly casual in a white tank top, she paired the look with a silver, crystal-studded Western hat:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwvV_tivk0o/?img_index=1

That being said, it seems like this isn’t the first time Gomez attends the Renaissance tour. In fact, the star was also seen at Beyonce’s May concert in Paris, alongside fellow actor Edgar Ramirez, 46:

SELENA CON EDGAR RAMIREZ EN EL CONCIERTO DE BEYONCÉ OMG pic.twitter.com/4LaFvspg9L — robersón. (@robertstahp) May 26, 2023

4. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek y Alfonso Cuarón estuvieron hoy en el concierto de Beyoncé en Londres. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/1OfqCHC7vo — Beyoncé México 🇲🇽 | Fan Account (@beyoncemexico_) June 3, 2023

Not to be outdone, Salma Hayek, 57, attended the Renaissance World Tour much before the celeb-filled L.A. stop this month. In fact, she cheered on Beyonce back in June during the singer’s London stop.

There aren’t too many photos of the moment, but we know Hayek wore a black blazer, cool, reflective sunglasses, and a silver necklace. Yes, this is giving “Renaissance,” too.

As shown in an onlooker’s video, Hayek watched the concert alongside Jay-Z, 53, and Alfonso Cuaron, 61.

5. Vanessa Bryant

We loved seeing Vanessa Bryant, 41, live it up at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. In fact, she later described just how amazing the concert was. “B always bringing the best vibes and next level performances.”

One iconic video shows how Bryant attended the second L.A. concert with her daughters. Wearing a silver dress, matching earrings, and blazer, she sang “Before I Let Go” with daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bella, 6, and Capri Kobe, 4. Right next to them? Jay-Z, of course!

Vanessa Bryant desejando feliz aniversário para a Beyoncé. 💖 pic.twitter.com/f578EdEbtJ — BEYHIVE (@beyhivecombr) September 4, 2023

Later, Bryant posted a few more photos backstage with Beyonce, wishing her a happy birthday. She also called the singer “Auntie BB.”

Vanessa Bryant via Instagram:



“Auntie BB 👑🐝🤍🥰” pic.twitter.com/u5jV3fBZXJ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 3, 2023

And yes, Bryant had such a good time, that she also attended Beyonce’s third L.A. concert the next night. This time, she wore a silver sequined dress and danced with pal Winnie Harlow, 29, captioning her Instagram post with, “B’s Birthday ❤️👑🐝.”

6. Shakira

Another celebrity we adored seeing at the Renaissance tour was Beyonce’s own one-time collaborator, Shakira, 46.

The “Beautiful Liar” singer made her way over to Beyonce’s Tampa concert in Raymond James Stadium last month. While we couldn’t get a great glimpse of her outfit, one moment made up for it.

Beyonce actually shouted out Shakira’s name while singing “Love on Top,” prompting Shakira to write on IG Stories: “Dear B! Thanks for the shout out! You shined tonight!”

🐝 Beyoncé shouts out “Shakira, Shakira” during the performance of "Love On Top" at her concert tonight In Tampa, Florida. pic.twitter.com/7cAEutQdeY — Team Shakira (@NBCTeamShakira) August 17, 2023

Queens supporting queens.

7. Francia Raisa

“Grown-ish” actress Francia Raisa, 35, also attended the Renaissance tour in Los Angeles, and can we just say we’re obsessed with her outfit and makeup?

The star attended “Bey-Day” with friends, wearing a black-and-silver outfit that gave “Matrix” and “Renaissance” vibes all in one.

We didn’t know we needed to try a black-chrome lipstick situation, but we do now.

Raisa wrote about the concert on Instagram, telling her fans, “I’ll never forget this night.”

8. Julissa Calderon

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw0OrKyLPCp/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

“Gentefied” actress Julissa Calderon also made her way over to Beyonce’s concert, calling it “the most epic show in the world.” Coincidentally, her outfit also happens to be the most epic in the world — if you have Renaissance tickets, consider this great inspo!

Calderon wore a black leather outfit with silver crystal detailing, and of course, a fitting Western hat. Swipe for those boots — it’s worth it!

The actress shared how she attended Beyonce’s third night at the SoFi stadium, which also landed on Queen Bey’s birthday. Calderon wrote, “This wasn’t just a concert, it was an experience. And on her birthday? You HAD to be there.”

9. Lauren Sanchez

Kardashian-Jenner family hangs with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez at Beyoncé’s LA concert https://t.co/nq4LP3LeIZ pic.twitter.com/s65UQ1cjHk — Page Six (@PageSix) September 5, 2023

Lauren Sanchez, 53, was yet another celebrity spotted at Beyonce’s L.A. concert, seen with fiancé Jeff Bezos, 59. Apart from enjoying tracks like “COZY,” the happy couple posed for photos with fellow stars like Kim Kardashian, 42, Kris Jenner, 67, and North West, 10:

Sanchez gave all the Renaissance vibes with a sparkly, mesh crop top and shades.

10. X Mayo

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw0icT2PueW/

“The Blackening” actress and comedian X Mayo went to Beyonce’s L.A. Renaissance concert, too, wearing the most epic makeup look in existence. If lime green and gold eyeshadow that pigmented doesn’t say “You won’t break my soul,” what does?

In another IG post, the L.A.-based writer and celeb wrote, “Showed up and showed out for the queen Beyonce’s birthday 🐝✨.”

11. Bia

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw0ZTf0ro1S/?img_index=1

Another celebrity that will give you all the Renaissance outfit inspiration you could ever need? Rapper Bia, 32, of course.

The Puerto Rican-Italian rapper was another star who sang along to tracks like “Energy” at SoFi Stadium. And yes, she was really Renaissance-ing. Bia wore a full silver outfit, including silver knee-high boots, leather shorts and a sparkly top and Western hat. She finished her look with a denim jacket — that had silver chains on it, of course.

The rapper wrote on IG, “Dream come true.”

And just as an added bonus, may we present Pedro Pascal at the Renaissance tour:

pedro pascal looking so boyfriend at beyoncé concert and for what pic.twitter.com/GYctbqjs7r — grace dante (@misslefroy) September 2, 2023

Yep, this video shows Pedro Pascal, 48, is all of us at the Renaissance tour. I mean, it’s Beyonce!

Pedro Pascal reacts to seeing Beyoncé perform live at the Renaissance World Tour:



"I’m f*cking dying!"pic.twitter.com/tDRWxNez7T — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) September 2, 2023

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com