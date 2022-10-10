‘I am grateful to be alive.’ Selena Gomez Releases Trailer For ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Documentary On World Mental Health Day

Entertainment

Actress and singer Selena Gomez just shared the trailer for her upcoming documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” on World Mental Health Day, and fans are already expressing their appreciation for the “raw and intimate” portrayal of her depression and anxiety.

The documentary is set to be released on November 4 on AppleTV+, and was reportedly filmed throughout six years of Gomez’s life. As shown on the trailer, it will span many of the star’s much-documented struggles with mental health, her lupus diagnosis.

Vulture reported that director Alek Keshishian most likely began the doc after filming Gomez’s 2015 music video for “Hands to Myself,” and is brother to the star’s manager Aleen Keshishian— surely making it easier to film Gomez’s day-to-day.

As per AppleTV+’s press release, the documentary captures the “Only Murders In The Building” actress’s “unimaginable stardom,” delving into “an unexpected turn” that “pulls her into darkness.”

While Gomez shared on Instagram that she was “a little nervous” to “share this side” of herself with everyone, she captioned her post about the trailer with: “Every breath, a breakthrough.”

There’s no doubt the documentary will dive deep into the difficulties the star has faced throughout her life and career, but it seems like Gomez is sharing such personal moments in the name of helping others going through similar situations.

In the trailer, the celebrity can be heard saying, “I am grateful to be alive,” with a news report voice-over explaining that she was diagnosed with “lupus, depression and anxiety” and had a “mental breakdown.”

During this short clip the Grand Prairie native admits she doesn’t want to be “super famous” but since she’s in that position, she wants to use her notoriety “for good.” She also shows her most vulnerable side sharing how she doesn’t feel “good enough” a lot of the time, something so many of us can relate to.

Gomez talks about her wanting to connect with others through this project, explaining how she thinks she is here “to use whatever I have to help someone else.”

The “Same Old Love” singer has been very vocal about her mental health struggles for several years. Back 2017, she sat down with Vogue and shared that she had suffered depression, anxiety, and panic attacks during her “Revival” tour, which she had canceled early to attend a psychiatric facility.

Gomez told the outlet, “I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable” while also highlighting the importance of therapy. “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

Still, it seems like the new documentary will dive into uncharted territory, and further educate Gomez’s fans about both her difficulties and mental health in general. We can’t wait to watch.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com