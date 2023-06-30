Camila Cabello, Becky G and Evaluna Take Us Back to the 90s in Tainy’s New Music Video ‘La Baby’

crema

Tainy surprised fans with a new single and music video called “La Baby.“

The Puerto Rican hitmaker invited Sech, Feid, and newly retired Reggaeton legend, Daddy Yankee to join him on the song.

The star-studded music video features several Latina artists including Becky G, Camila Cabello, Evaluna, Lali, Elena Rose, Bad Gyal, RaiNao and PaoPao.

Tainy’s music video is a throwback to 90s karaoke songs

In the video, each Latino singer is doing their own thing. They take turns singing the verses of Feid, Sech, and Daddy Yankee.

Becky G has a self-care moment, putting on a green face mask. Bad Gyal prepares for a night out, while Evaluna drinks coffee. Elena Rose is enjoying a late-night drive in her car.

“La Baby” has an infectious upbeat sound while empowering all our favorite chingonas.

“Se metió al gym pa’ ponerlo más duro/Sube una foto y siempre yo la capturo y el pie de foto: ‘Ya no lloro, facturo,'” Tainy sings on the song.

The six time Latin GRAMMY winner took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the ladies in the music video. He wrote, “Thank you to these incredible women for being a part of it.”

“La Baby” is included on Tainy’s new solo debut album

The album is called “DATA,” a love letter to reggaeton and Japanese culture. The 19-track project features guest appearances from Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, J Balvin, Arcangel, Young Miko, and many more.

“The creation process was a different journey for me,” Tainy said about the album. “It took time to ensure the music sounded cohesive while also bringing out the visual aspect. I spent almost a year perfecting the sound, which served as the foundation for the other elements to come together over a span of nearly three years.”

