Farina Dances for Arcángel in a Martini Glass in “La Boca” Music Video

That long-awaited Farina and Arcángel project is finally seeing the light of day. The two Latin hip-hop giants teamed up for the sexy “La Boca” music video that was released on Feb. 17.
Farina first opened up about her album with Arcángel last year.
Farina is one of the leading female rappers from Colombia. Arcángel is a Puerto Rican pioneer in the reggaeton music scene. There were rumblings about a collaborative album between the two last year.
“I have an album coming with Arcángel,” she told Remezclalast October. “It’s the first time that a man and a woman are making an urbano album together. It’s an honor for me to be making history in that way.”
“La Boca” is a strong introduction to their collaborative project.
The first taste of that project is here. Farina and Arcángel join forces for the first time for “La Boca.” In the reggaeton banger, the two rappers exchange steamy lines about sharing a kiss with plenty of tongue-action. Farina embraces her baddie side as she boasts about the talents that her mouth possesses. Farina and Arcángel are a great duo and they deliver the goods with this alluring and hypnotic collaboration.
The music video for “La Boca” is just as captivating. In the gold-colored visual, Farina dances in a martini glass in front of Arcángel.
“Working with Arcángel was a dream come true,” Farina said in a statement. “I learned so much from him, and at the time felt like a little girl meeting her idol. I’m so proud of the result of our collaboration and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”
“La Boca” follows Farina’s stellar collaboration “Tick Tock” with Mexican pop stars Thalía and Sofía Reyes. The trio teamed up last year for the Facebook Watch series Latin Music Queens.
Mora is most known for his work with Bad Bunny, but now the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album Primer Día de Clases. On the 16-track LP that was released Feb. 5, Mora’s first of school in the music industry features guest classmates like Arcángel, Farruko, and Jhay Cortez.
Mora’s skills have that Bad Bunny co-sign.
Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero, who goes professionally by Mora, signed with Rimas Entertainment in 2018. The independent label famously includes Bad Bunny on the roster. The two worked together on his album YHLQMDLG. Mora wrote on the songs “La Dificíl” and “Solia.”
Bad Bunny also used YHLQMDLG to put Mora to the forefront with their collaboration “Una Vez.” During Benito’s most-watched Uforia Livestream concert, he performed the song with Mora, who was live via satellite in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny also produced a music video for their song.
Mora has built off the momentum with Bad Bunny, dropping collaborations with fellow Boricua stars Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez. Mora’s music is making an impact with Primer Día de Clases rising to the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Latin albums charts. Now that class is in session, here are five of our favorite songs on the artist’s new album.
“Cuando Sera”
Mora teams up with rising Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay on “Cuando Sera.” Lunay’s alluring voice rounds out Mora’s more rough-around-the-edges flow. Both artists are smooth operators in trying to whisk the women of their eyes from guys who aren’t up to snuff. Mora and Lunay promise pleasurable times ahead on this magical collaboration.
“Pégate” (Remix)
The Puerto Rican musician re-released his original hit “Pégate” with the addition of rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez. On the remix, Cortez takes the stunning love song to the next level. Backed by the atmospheric production, Mora and Cortez offer sweet somethings in heartfelt performances. They prove to be a dream team and fortunately, this is one of their two collaborations on the album, including “512.”
“Afuego”
On “Afuego,” Mora teamed up with Mariah Angeliq, a rising female voice in the reggaeton music scene. The “Perreito” hitmaker finds her groove on the sensual collaboration. As the song’s title suggests, the singer and Angeliq turn up the heat on this hypnotic club banger.
“Qué Tu Dice?”
Mora uses Primer Día de Clases as a platform to highlight other artists coming up from Puerto Rico. On one of the album’s Latin trap moments, he teams up with rapper Omy de Oro, who delivers a home-run guest (hence, the baseball bat sound effect). The fluttering production on “Qué Tu Dice?” sounds perfect for an Eladio Carrión remix in the future.
“En Un Avión”
On “En Un Avión,” Mora holds his own with Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Arcángel. The two artists come through with a swaggering anthem. On the Latin trap track, they rap about swooping their loved ones into the sky on a plane, and into a life of luxury.
You can spot a Libra from their Instagram aesthetic because it’s on point. It’s hard to dislike a Libra, and that’s kind of a fact. They’re kind, romantic as hell, charming, and general do-gooders. Basically, they’re all Hufflepuffs.
They also struggle with saying “no,” can get a little carried away with the superficial, can be fickle and indecisive and self-indulgent. All that said, these Libras made their claim to fame, likely because of every single one of these traits. Make our list next year, dear Libra reader.
Amara La Negra
CREDIT: @amaralanegraaln / Instagram
Born on October 4, 1990, Amara is the break out star of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and is showing her Afro-Latinidad pride all over the place. Plus, that style? I’m here for it.
Bruno Mars
CREDIT: @brunomars / Instagram
Our boy, Bruno Mars is turning 33 this year on Oct. 8, and millions of fans will be heart-eyeing the charming half-Puerto Rican. His smooth moves and voice have catapulted him across the globe on international tours, to the top of the charts and beyond.
Christina Milian
CREDIT: @christinamilian / Instagram
Born on September 26, 1981, Milian is more than just about image. She’s about what her presence represents. She told HuffPost, “I’m Cuban but [people] didn’t get it because I was also brown-skinned… Latinos come in all colors, all shades… You should see my mom and her brothers and sisters… We just vary in color, shapes and sizes. But we’re still Latinos — that doesn’t change a damn thing.”
Classic Libra, speaking on behalf of all of us and working it.
Tyler Posey
CREDIT: @tylerposey58 / Instagram
Well, we don’t know if Oct. 18 baby Posey won people over with his Libra ways or just being a dreamy guy on “Teen Wolf.” We do know our hearts go out to him after his mother passed of breast cancer in 2014, and Season 5 was dedicated in her memory.
Bella Thorne
CREDIT: @bellathorne / Instagram
Bella Thorne was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Oct. 8, 1997. Like a natural, for-the-common-good Libra, Thorne started acting as a child to help support her family after their father died in a car accident, leaving the family broke.
Carlos Mencia
CREDIT: @carlosmencia / Instagram
Fun fact: comedian Carlos Mencia was born Ned Arnel Mencia on Oct. 22, 1967. Born in Honduras, Mencia is always cracking jokes that make people rethink Latino stereotypes, the criminal justice system and social class. He’s a giver.
Diego de Silva Costa
CREDIT: @diego.costa_ / Instagram
Born on Oct. 7, 1988 in Lagarto, Brazil, Costa is known for playing for Atlético Madrid. Like a Libra, he has built and continues to pay for a soccer academy in his hometown, which is more than a little remote.
Jenna Ortega
CREDIT: @jennaortega / Instagram
Known for playing the young Jane Villanueva in “Jane the Virgin,” Ortega has only been alive since Sept. 27, 2002. Since then, the Mexican-Puerto Rican break out star has also been the voice of Princess Isabel on “Elena of Avalor” and continues to play roles for several Disney projects.
Esai Morales
CREDIT: @esai_morales / Instagram
This New Yorican was born on Oct. 1, 1962 in Brooklyn and has been known for playing Bob Morales in “La Bamba.” You might recognize him from your latest binge of “Ozark”and “How to Get Away with Murder.”
He describes himself as an “actorvist” and is one of the founders of what is effectively a union for Latino actors.
Celia Cruz
CREDIT: @lopezautoins / Instagram
Born on Oct. 21, 1925, infamous Cuban singer Celia Cruz was born Úrsula Hilaria Celia Caridad Cruz Alfonso, in typical Latino fashion. She fled form Cuba when the country was taken over by a communist regime and pursued a music career in the U.S. She gifted the country salsa music and we should all be proud.
Mario Lopez Jr.
CREDIT: @mariolopezextra / Instagram
Born on Oct. 10, 1973, Lopez is a total moth to the light of the arts. He’s been in television, in movies and even on Broadway. The guy is a total Libra through and through. Not to mention that he made everyone fall in love with him, guys and girls, when he was AC Slater on “Saved by the Bell.”
Mario Andrés Ruiz
CREDIT: @marioruiz / Instagram
This Colombian YouTube star was born on Oct. 1, 1994 and is only 24 years old. Made famous by his rendition of “Harlem Shake,” we have more proof that Libras can sneeze and we’d all clap because they do it so well.
Stacy Peralta
CREDIT: @peraltastacy / Instagram
Wayyy back in the day, half-Mexican, half-Irish, Stacy Peralta was one of the infamous Z-Boys. He was also one of the highest ranking professional skateboarder. Yeah, he was born Oct. 15, 1957, and now he’s a director and producer full time.
Sofía Reyes
CREDIT: @sofiareyes / Instagram
Born on Sept. 25, 1995 as Úrsula Sofía Reyes Piñeyro, the Mexican singer-songwriter and actress has captured everyone‘s hearts, including Prince Royce. He discovered her singing covers on YouTube when she was just ten years old. We know her from “Muévelo” and all the bilingual stardom she brings to her work.
Nathan Arenas
CREDIT: @thenathanarenas / Instagram
Disney actor Nathan Arenas was born just 13 years ago on Sept. 30, 2005 in Los Angeles. He’s apparently been performing for his family since he was 2 years old and is now playing Jorge in the Disney series “Bunk’d.”
Guillermo del Toro
CREDIT: @filmdailyco / Instagram
Infamous Mexican horror film director Guillermo del Toro Gómez was born on Oct. 9, 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Last year, he won the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture for his work on “The Shape of Water.”
Tito “El Bambino”
CREDIT: @titobambinoelpatron / Instagram
The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer was born on Oct. 5, 1981 as (wait for it) Efraín David Fines Nevares. I know, epic glo up. This man is a total icon from Héctor & Tito, and while he hasn’t released an album since 2014, we’re tapping his shoulder as we speak.
Carlos Bernard
CREDIT: @twentyfourlasthour / Instagram
Bernard was born on Oct. 12, 1962 and grew up in Chicago. We saw him last as Oscar Rodas in “Supergirl,” but he’s best known as Tony Almeida from “24: Legacy.”
Gabriel Montiel
CREDIT: @werevertumorro / Instagram
Born as Gabriel Gutiérrez on Sept. 23, 1989 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Gabriel Montiel got famous as the defensive midfielder for Murciélagos and is now a Youtuber. Check him out on Werevertumorro and meet the charm and charisma the rest of us non-Libras envy.