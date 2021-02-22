Farina Dances for Arcángel in a Martini Glass in “La Boca” Music Video

Culture

You can spot a Libra from their Instagram aesthetic because it’s on point. It’s hard to dislike a Libra, and that’s kind of a fact. They’re kind, romantic as hell, charming, and general do-gooders. Basically, they’re all Hufflepuffs.

They also struggle with saying “no,” can get a little carried away with the superficial, can be fickle and indecisive and self-indulgent. All that said, these Libras made their claim to fame, likely because of every single one of these traits. Make our list next year, dear Libra reader.

Amara La Negra

Born on October 4, 1990, Amara is the break out star of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and is showing her Afro-Latinidad pride all over the place. Plus, that style? I’m here for it.

Bruno Mars

Our boy, Bruno Mars is turning 33 this year on Oct. 8, and millions of fans will be heart-eyeing the charming half-Puerto Rican. His smooth moves and voice have catapulted him across the globe on international tours, to the top of the charts and beyond.

Christina Milian

Born on September 26, 1981, Milian is more than just about image. She’s about what her presence represents. She told HuffPost, “I’m Cuban but [people] didn’t get it because I was also brown-skinned… Latinos come in all colors, all shades… You should see my mom and her brothers and sisters… We just vary in color, shapes and sizes. But we’re still Latinos — that doesn’t change a damn thing.”

Classic Libra, speaking on behalf of all of us and working it.

Tyler Posey

Well, we don’t know if Oct. 18 baby Posey won people over with his Libra ways or just being a dreamy guy on “Teen Wolf.” We do know our hearts go out to him after his mother passed of breast cancer in 2014, and Season 5 was dedicated in her memory.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Oct. 8, 1997. Like a natural, for-the-common-good Libra, Thorne started acting as a child to help support her family after their father died in a car accident, leaving the family broke.

Carlos Mencia

Fun fact: comedian Carlos Mencia was born Ned Arnel Mencia on Oct. 22, 1967. Born in Honduras, Mencia is always cracking jokes that make people rethink Latino stereotypes, the criminal justice system and social class. He’s a giver.



Diego de Silva Costa

Born on Oct. 7, 1988 in Lagarto, Brazil, Costa is known for playing for Atlético Madrid. Like a Libra, he has built and continues to pay for a soccer academy in his hometown, which is more than a little remote.

Jenna Ortega

Known for playing the young Jane Villanueva in “Jane the Virgin,” Ortega has only been alive since Sept. 27, 2002. Since then, the Mexican-Puerto Rican break out star has also been the voice of Princess Isabel on “Elena of Avalor” and continues to play roles for several Disney projects.

Esai Morales

This New Yorican was born on Oct. 1, 1962 in Brooklyn and has been known for playing Bob Morales in “La Bamba.” You might recognize him from your latest binge of “Ozark” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

He describes himself as an “actorvist” and is one of the founders of what is effectively a union for Latino actors.

Celia Cruz

Born on Oct. 21, 1925, infamous Cuban singer Celia Cruz was born Úrsula Hilaria Celia Caridad Cruz Alfonso, in typical Latino fashion. She fled form Cuba when the country was taken over by a communist regime and pursued a music career in the U.S. She gifted the country salsa music and we should all be proud.

Mario Lopez Jr.

Born on Oct. 10, 1973, Lopez is a total moth to the light of the arts. He’s been in television, in movies and even on Broadway. The guy is a total Libra through and through. Not to mention that he made everyone fall in love with him, guys and girls, when he was AC Slater on “Saved by the Bell.”

Mario Andrés Ruiz

This Colombian YouTube star was born on Oct. 1, 1994 and is only 24 years old. Made famous by his rendition of “Harlem Shake,” we have more proof that Libras can sneeze and we’d all clap because they do it so well.

Stacy Peralta

Wayyy back in the day, half-Mexican, half-Irish, Stacy Peralta was one of the infamous Z-Boys. He was also one of the highest ranking professional skateboarder. Yeah, he was born Oct. 15, 1957, and now he’s a director and producer full time.

Sofía Reyes

Born on Sept. 25, 1995 as Úrsula Sofía Reyes Piñeyro, the Mexican singer-songwriter and actress has captured everyone‘s hearts, including Prince Royce. He discovered her singing covers on YouTube when she was just ten years old. We know her from “Muévelo” and all the bilingual stardom she brings to her work.

Nathan Arenas

Disney actor Nathan Arenas was born just 13 years ago on Sept. 30, 2005 in Los Angeles. He’s apparently been performing for his family since he was 2 years old and is now playing Jorge in the Disney series “Bunk’d.”

Guillermo del Toro

Infamous Mexican horror film director Guillermo del Toro Gómez was born on Oct. 9, 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Last year, he won the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture for his work on “The Shape of Water.”

Tito “El Bambino”

The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer was born on Oct. 5, 1981 as (wait for it) Efraín David Fines Nevares. I know, epic glo up. This man is a total icon from Héctor & Tito, and while he hasn’t released an album since 2014, we’re tapping his shoulder as we speak.

Carlos Bernard

Bernard was born on Oct. 12, 1962 and grew up in Chicago. We saw him last as Oscar Rodas in “Supergirl,” but he’s best known as Tony Almeida from “24: Legacy.”

Gabriel Montiel

Born as Gabriel Gutiérrez on Sept. 23, 1989 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Gabriel Montiel got famous as the defensive midfielder for Murciélagos and is now a Youtuber. Check him out on Werevertumorro and meet the charm and charisma the rest of us non-Libras envy.

