Meet Bad Bunny’s Collaborator Mora: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Primer Día de Clases’

Mora is most known for his work with Bad Bunny, but now the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album Primer Día de Clases. On the 16-track LP that was released Feb. 5, Mora’s first of school in the music industry features guest classmates like Arcángel, Farruko, and Jhay Cortez.

Mora’s skills have that Bad Bunny co-sign.

Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero, who goes professionally by Mora, signed with Rimas Entertainment in 2018. The independent label famously includes Bad Bunny on the roster. The two worked together on his album YHLQMDLG. Mora wrote on the songs “La Dificíl” and “Solia.”

Bad Bunny also used YHLQMDLG to put Mora to the forefront with their collaboration “Una Vez.” During Benito’s most-watched Uforia Livestream concert, he performed the song with Mora, who was live via satellite in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny also produced a music video for their song.

Mora has built off the momentum with Bad Bunny, dropping collaborations with fellow Boricua stars Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez. Mora’s music is making an impact with Primer Día de Clases rising to the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Latin albums charts. Now that class is in session, here are five of our favorite songs on the artist’s new album.

“Cuando Sera”

Mora teams up with rising Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay on “Cuando Sera.” Lunay’s alluring voice rounds out Mora’s more rough-around-the-edges flow. Both artists are smooth operators in trying to whisk the women of their eyes from guys who aren’t up to snuff. Mora and Lunay promise pleasurable times ahead on this magical collaboration.

“Pégate” (Remix)

The Puerto Rican musician re-released his original hit “Pégate” with the addition of rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez. On the remix, Cortez takes the stunning love song to the next level. Backed by the atmospheric production, Mora and Cortez offer sweet somethings in heartfelt performances. They prove to be a dream team and fortunately, this is one of their two collaborations on the album, including “512.”

“Afuego”

On “Afuego,” Mora teamed up with Mariah Angeliq, a rising female voice in the reggaeton music scene. The “Perreito” hitmaker finds her groove on the sensual collaboration. As the song’s title suggests, the singer and Angeliq turn up the heat on this hypnotic club banger.

“Qué Tu Dice?”

Mora uses Primer Día de Clases as a platform to highlight other artists coming up from Puerto Rico. On one of the album’s Latin trap moments, he teams up with rapper Omy de Oro, who delivers a home-run guest (hence, the baseball bat sound effect). The fluttering production on “Qué Tu Dice?” sounds perfect for an Eladio Carrión remix in the future.

“En Un Avión”

On “En Un Avión,” Mora holds his own with Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Arcángel. The two artists come through with a swaggering anthem. On the Latin trap track, they rap about swooping their loved ones into the sky on a plane, and into a life of luxury.

