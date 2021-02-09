Latidomusic

Meet Bad Bunny’s Collaborator Mora: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Primer Día de Clases’

By February 9, 2021 at 1:34 pm
Courtesy of RIMAS Entertainment

Mora is most known for his work with Bad Bunny, but now the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album Primer Día de Clases. On the 16-track LP that was released Feb. 5, Mora’s first of school in the music industry features guest classmates like Arcángel, Farruko, and Jhay Cortez.

Mora’s skills have that Bad Bunny co-sign.

Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero, who goes professionally by Mora, signed with Rimas Entertainment in 2018. The independent label famously includes Bad Bunny on the roster. The two worked together on his album YHLQMDLG. Mora wrote on the songs “La Dificíl” and “Solia.”

Bad Bunny also used YHLQMDLG to put Mora to the forefront with their collaboration “Una Vez.” During Benito’s most-watched Uforia Livestream concert, he performed the song with Mora, who was live via satellite in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny also produced a music video for their song.

Mora has built off the momentum with Bad Bunny, dropping collaborations with fellow Boricua stars Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez. Mora’s music is making an impact with Primer Día de Clases rising to the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Latin albums charts. Now that class is in session, here are five of our favorite songs on the artist’s new album.

“Cuando Sera”

Mora teams up with rising Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay on “Cuando Sera.” Lunay’s alluring voice rounds out Mora’s more rough-around-the-edges flow. Both artists are smooth operators in trying to whisk the women of their eyes from guys who aren’t up to snuff. Mora and Lunay promise pleasurable times ahead on this magical collaboration.

“Pégate” (Remix)

The Puerto Rican musician re-released his original hit “Pégate” with the addition of rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez. On the remix, Cortez takes the stunning love song to the next level. Backed by the atmospheric production, Mora and Cortez offer sweet somethings in heartfelt performances. They prove to be a dream team and fortunately, this is one of their two collaborations on the album, including “512.”

“Afuego”

On “Afuego,” Mora teamed up with Mariah Angeliq, a rising female voice in the reggaeton music scene. The “Perreito” hitmaker finds her groove on the sensual collaboration. As the song’s title suggests, the singer and Angeliq turn up the heat on this hypnotic club banger.

“Qué Tu Dice?”

Mora uses Primer Día de Clases as a platform to highlight other artists coming up from Puerto Rico. On one of the album’s Latin trap moments, he teams up with rapper Omy de Oro, who delivers a home-run guest (hence, the baseball bat sound effect). The fluttering production on “Qué Tu Dice?” sounds perfect for an Eladio Carrión remix in the future.

“En Un Avión”

On “En Un Avión,” Mora holds his own with Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Arcángel. The two artists come through with a swaggering anthem. On the Latin trap track, they rap about swooping their loved ones into the sky on a plane, and into a life of luxury.

Read: Bad Bunny Performs ‘Booker T’ and Makes Wrestling Debut in WWE’s Royal Rumble

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Ozuna and Anuel AA’s ‘Los Dioses’ Album Takes the Top Spot from Bad Bunny

Latidomusic

Ozuna and Anuel AA’s ‘Los Dioses’ Album Takes the Top Spot from Bad Bunny

By February 4, 2021 at 7:19 pm
BY  | February 4, 2021 AT 7:19 pm
ANUEL / INSTAGRAM

Ozuna and Anuel AA’s collaborative effort Los Dioses is the No. 1 Latin album in the U.S. this week. The guys are also the first album of 2021 to topple fellow Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny from the top spot.

Bad Bunny held onto the top spot of the chart for weeks.

Billboard revealed on Feb. 2 that Ozuna and Anuel AA’s highly-anticipated Los Dioses debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Albums chart. To Bad Bunny’s credit, his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo was holding onto the top spot since last December. There’s also the fact that Benito achieved the first all-Spanish album to top the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

While hitting the top of the Hot Latin Albums chart, Ozuna and Anuel AA’s Los Dioses also impressively peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album moved 29,000 total sales and streaming units in its first week out.

“This is the third album I’ve released in my life and working with Ozu has been so much fun, a perfect flow,” Anuel told Billboard. “We produced the album exactly for that, to debut at No. 1. When you put so much effort and dedication into something, the end result is always big.”

Los Dioses del Trap also breaks through the Hot 100 songs chart.

Los Dioses is shorthand for “Los Dioses del Trap,” a title that Ozuna and Anuel give themselves. The guys first hinted at the possibility of this collaborative album in 2018, so it was in the works for a while.

The biggest song from Los Dioses is “Antes,” which opens at No. 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The reggaeton banger also breaks through the all-genre Hot 100 songs chart this week at No. 100.

Next up, the Boricua duo will perform at this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards. They will perform their song “Los Dioses” for the first time. Premio Lo Nuestro will air live on Univision on Feb. 18.

READ: 21 Facts You Didn’t Know About Reggaeton Legend Ozuna

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Anuel AABad BunnyOzunaReggaeton

Natti Natasha Says ‘Yes!’ to Engagement with Raphy Pina

Latidomusic

Natti Natasha Says ‘Yes!’ to Engagement with Raphy Pina

By at 12:07 pm
BY  | February 4, 2021 AT 12:07 pm
@NATTINATASHA / INSTAGRAM

Natti Natasha is engaged to Raphy Pina, the founder of her record label Pina Records. The Dominican reggaetonera confirmed their engagement with a photo of the ring.

Natti Natasha showed off her engagement ring on social media.

Natasha posted a photo to her social media accounts with her hand wearing the engagement ring. She is holding Pina’s hand in the sunlight. “También quería gritarlo a los 4 vientos,” Natasha wrote. “I SAID YES!”

Pina is known for managing the careers of Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha with Pina Records. On Friday, the couple confirmed their long-rumored romance through the music video of one of Pina Records’ newest artists, Fran Rozzano.

Fran Rozzano had the tea on their relationship in his new music video.

In Rozzano’s video for “Inédito,” Natasha is seen playing the piano with Pina’s tattooed arms around her. The Spanish singer-songwriter spoke to People En Español about the song being inspired by the couple’s relationship.

“When I discovered how beautiful their relationship is, how much they support one another professionally and the feeling there is between them, it was inspiring,” Rozzano said. “It was a great surprise to me when Raphy came to me and said, ‘I really identified with ‘Inédito.'”

“‘Inédito’ is you two,” Rozzano told Pina, according to the interview. That’s one major way to reveal a relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

Natti Natasha will perform at this year’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards. She will sing her collaboration “Antes Que Salga El Sol” with Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce for the first time.

Premio Lo Nuestro will air live on Univision on Feb. 18. The three-hour show starts at 7 p.m. EST.

READ: Here’s How Natti Natasha Came From A Humble Town In Dominican Republic To Being The Woman With Most Views On YouTube

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
Engagementfran rozzanoNatti Natasharaphy pinaReggaeton