Salsa has long been an integral part of Latino culture. From our families’ parties to cleaning the house, salsa is the soundtrack of our lives. However, a new generation of artists has recently put their own spin on the genre. Among them is Colombian singer-songwriter Pablo EEE, who just might be the youngest doing it right now.

Some listeners first met him through his salsa cover of “Mírame” by fellow Colombian artist Blessd. But Pablo EEE is now creating his own original music, bringing a fresh, youthful energy to a genre rooted in rich tradition. “The audience’s reaction was incredible. They’re still loving it,” he told CREMA. And it’s just the beginning.

A Musical Upbringing and Finding His Roots

When asked how he got his start in music and why he chose to pursue salsa, Pablo EEE goes back to when he was just four years old. “My dad is a musician and a music teacher. I started with drums and told my dad, ‘I want to play the drums.’ I started getting really into rhythm, super intensely, and by age nine, I moved on to bass, which was really cool.” Eventually, he began singing and dancing simultaneously, a performance quality that fans have come to enjoy.

Growing up in a musical household meant exposure to a wide range of genres, from Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin to Feid. But one genre stuck. “I discovered this tropical, Latin sound, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is my root.’ Listening to Héctor Lavoe, Willie Colón, and Cheo Feliciano has been a huge inspiration for me. I really connected with salsa because of how rhythmic and deeply Latin it is.”

Now, he’s continuing with the salsa wave. “I’m so happy that every day, with my team, we carry that flag with pride.”

Collaborations, Visibility & Dream Features

Pablo EEE may be early in his career, but his drive for collaborative projects showcases the community he’s building in salsa. He’s worked with Colombian artist Ysa C and Mexican salsero Jimmy Rodríguez, and both experiences have been memorable for him. “I’m really happy about the song with Jimmy Rodríguez. It’s my most-streamed song on Spotify. It really got me visibility with people in Mexico and the U.S. So that was a really dope collaboration.”

Continuing to collaborate with fellow salseros, Pablo EEE recently released “Chicle” in March with Luis Vázquez, another young artist from Puerto Rico. He shares that he sees Vázquez as a brother and describes him as “phenomenal.”

When it comes to dream collabs, Pablo doesn’t hold back. “I don’t want to leave anyone out, but I have big dreams. I’d love to collaborate with The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, and, in salsa, Marc Anthony. God willing, it’ll happen one day.”Being 15 in the Salsa Scene

At just 15 years old, Pablo EEE is already making waves in a scene traditionally filled with seasoned voices. But he’s not afraid to take up space. “Wow, a 15-year-old kid singing salsa and tropical music—crazy!” is something he hears often. Still, he acknowledges the limitations that come with being so young. “But sometimes my age helps, and other times it doesn’t. If I go to New York and want to perform at a party, you already know that’s not allowed.”

Regardless, his passion for performing is bigger than any age restriction. Singing and dancing are something he does with so much love, and it’s showcased through his performances.