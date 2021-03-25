Myke Towers Makes it Rain Money in “Cuenta” Music Video

Latidomusic

Myke Towers has his mind on his money in his new single “Cuenta.” The Puerto Rican superstar is filthy rich in the music video.

Towers is on the rise thanks to his recent hit “Bandido.”

Towers is having a breakthrough 2021 thanks to his recent hit “Bandido” with fellow Boricua artist Juhn. The bubbly collaboration is currently No. 19 on the Spotify’s Top 200 Global Songs list. Considering that reggaeton and trap music were created by Black artists, it’s refreshing to see an Afro-Latino rapper like Towers finally getting his shine in the industry.

This year, Towers has been featured in a number of collaborations like Jhay Cortez’s “Los Bo” and Wisin and Los Legendarios’ “Mi Niña.” The song was recently updated to add Colombian singer Maluma and Brazilian superstar Anitta to the mix.

Towers has so much money in the “Cuenta” music video.

“Cuenta” is rumored to be on Towers’ next album. He co-wrote the song with hit-makers DJ Luian and the Mambo Kingz, who both worked on the global smash “Sensualidad” with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Prince Royce. Backed by a hard-hitting trap beat, Towers unleashes his smooth flow in “Cuenta.” Since the title means “realize” and “bank account” in Spanish, he masterfully plays up that wordplay throughout the song. Towers is definitely one to watch for in Latin hip-hop.

The music video for “Cuenta” was directed by Charlie Nelson. Towers has more money than he knows what to do with in the stylish visual. Big bills are flying everywhere as he sits comfortably in front of a mountain of cash.

Towers’ next album, Lyke Myke, is expected to be released later this year. The hotly-anticipated LP follows last December’s Para Mi Ex EP.

