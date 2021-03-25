Latidomusic

Myke Towers Makes it Rain Money in “Cuenta” Music Video

By March 25, 2021 at 3:55 pm
Myke Towers has his mind on his money in his new single “Cuenta.” The Puerto Rican superstar is filthy rich in the music video.

Towers is on the rise thanks to his recent hit “Bandido.”

Towers is having a breakthrough 2021 thanks to his recent hit “Bandido” with fellow Boricua artist Juhn. The bubbly collaboration is currently No. 19 on the Spotify’s Top 200 Global Songs list. Considering that reggaeton and trap music were created by Black artists, it’s refreshing to see an Afro-Latino rapper like Towers finally getting his shine in the industry.

This year, Towers has been featured in a number of collaborations like Jhay Cortez’s “Los Bo” and Wisin and Los Legendarios’ “Mi Niña.” The song was recently updated to add Colombian singer Maluma and Brazilian superstar Anitta to the mix.

Towers has so much money in the “Cuenta” music video.

“Cuenta” is rumored to be on Towers’ next album. He co-wrote the song with hit-makers DJ Luian and the Mambo Kingz, who both worked on the global smash “Sensualidad” with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Prince Royce. Backed by a hard-hitting trap beat, Towers unleashes his smooth flow in “Cuenta.” Since the title means “realize” and “bank account” in Spanish, he masterfully plays up that wordplay throughout the song. Towers is definitely one to watch for in Latin hip-hop.

The music video for “Cuenta” was directed by Charlie Nelson. Towers has more money than he knows what to do with in the stylish visual. Big bills are flying everywhere as he sits comfortably in front of a mountain of cash.

Towers’ next album, Lyke Myke, is expected to be released later this year. The hotly-anticipated LP follows last December’s Para Mi Ex EP.

Jhay Cortez is Living His Pop Star Fantasy in “Christian Dior” Music Video

By March 23, 2021 at 1:17 pm
NATALIA AGUILERA

Fresh off his Grammy Awards performance, Jhay Cortez premiered the music video for his new single “Christian Dior.” The rising Puerto Rican artist dials it back to the 2000s in his stylish visual.

Jhay Cortez made his Grammy Awards debut this year.

Cortez performed the global smash “Dákiti” with Bad Bunny for the first time at the Grammy Awards last Sunday. The guys put on a neon-colored spectacle. Shortly after the show, Cortez unleashed his new music video for “Christian Dior.”

Cortez stays changing the reggaeton game.

Cortez wrote “Christian Dior” with one of the night’s big winners, Andrew Watt, who took home the Grammy for Producer of the Year. Puerto Rican hit-maker Tainy helmed the sleek reggaeton track. Cortez sings about a baddie in designer clothes that’s got him wrapped around her finger. “That a*s is criminal like Natti,” he says, referencing the hit by Natasha that he co-wrote. The perreo breakdown courtesy of “Tú Quieres Duro” by Hector “El Father” is everything. Cortez remains a reggaeton revelation and game-changer.

Jhay comes through with some choreo in the video.

The music video for “Christian Dior” was directed by Fernando Lugo. As someone who was known as a songwriter for other artists’ hits, Cortez is feeling the spotlight more with each of his releases. He’s living his pop star fantasy inside a box that’s reminiscent of music videos from the 2000s. Cortez even does a little choreography with the women in there. Go off, Jhay!

“Christian Dior” will be included on Cortez’s upcoming album Timelezz. He’s so far previewed the LP with “Lo Bo” featuring fellow Puerto Rican powerhouse Myke Towers and “Kobe En LA.”

Bad Bunnyjhay cortezmyke towersNatti Natasha

Ovi is Globalizing Corridos Tumbados: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Retumban2’

By March 16, 2021 at 12:35 pm
THE 3 COLLECTIVE

The pioneers of the corridos tumbados movement are Mexicans and Chicanos, but Cuban artist Ovi is helping globalize the sound. On his latest album Retumban2, he enlists a bunch of reggaeton superstars to get in the on the action.

Ovi is coming up with his labelmates Natanael Cano and Junior H.

Ovi is one of the marquee artists on Rancho Humilde, the L.A.-based record label leading the way for corridos tumbados. Thanks to his Mexican labelmates like Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Ivonne Galaz putting a hip-hop spin on the traditional corrido, the genre is going places. Ovi has always hovered between corridos tumbados and trap-influenced sounds, so now he’s bringing in artists from the latter into his scene.

On his new album Retumban2, Ovi is redefining the corridos tumbados swagger with fresh collaborations. Latido Music has got you covered with five of the best collabs from his 14-track LP.

“X Ti” with Mora

On “X Ti,” Ovi teams up with rising Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Mora. Mora is most known for writing on Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG album. He recently dropped his debut album Primer Día de Clases. A twinkling guitar meets Latin trap as both artists lament their lovers who left them. The heartache in Mora’s voice is tangible through his moving performance.

“Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren” with Myke Towers + more

Ovi is feeling his Latin trap flow with the giants of the genre like Boricua rappers Myke Towers and Ñengo Flow. Mexican hip-hop star Alemán also joins them on this all-star collaboration. The rappers on the rise speak of themselves like soon-to-be young legends. Myke Towers and Ovi need to work together more often.

“Entre Nosotros” with Mariah Angeliq

There’s nothing corridos tumbados about this one. It’s just a pure, hard-hitting Latin trap. The bass on “Entre Nosotros” could blow put your speakers. Ovi is joined by Mariah Angeliq of “Perreito” fame. She’s the only woman featured on the album and she’s holding it down.

“Los 4 Aces” with Natanael Cano + more

The leading stars of the Rancho Humilde label align for “Los 4 Aces.” Ovi, Natanael Cano, Junior H, and Herencia de Patrones are the four aces. For the most corridos tumbado moment on the album, this is it. The originators of the genres come through with a blazing and swaggering anthem.

“Drill Tumbado” with CJ

“Drill Tumbado” is the most innovative collaboration on the album. Nuyorican rapper CJ, the guy behind the hit “Whoopty,” blends his drill music world with Ovi’s corridos tumbados edge. The guys are joined by Boricua rapper Jon Z. Wow! We didn’t know that we needed a drill and tumbado mash-up until this track existed. The diverse trio is packing sonic and lyrical heat here.  

cjcorridos tumbadosjunior hmyke towersnatanael cano