Wisin and Myke Towers Align with Anitta and Maluma in “Mi Niña” Remix Video

By March 4, 2021 at 12:45 pm
Puerto Rican icon Wisin and rising Boricua star Myke Towers updated their hit “Mi Niña” with a stellar remix. The duo teams up with Colombian pop star Maluma and Brazilian singer Anitta in the new, feel-good music video.

Wisin and Towers turned the original version into a hit.

Wisin, who is most known as one half of Wisin y Yandel, and Towers first released “Mi Niña” back in September. The song was later included on Wisin’s collaborative album Los Legendarios with La Base Music Group. “Mi Niña” is already certified Platinum in the U.S.

How did this song exist before without Anitta?

To keep the momentum for “Mi Niña” going, Maluma and Anitta join Wisin and Towers for the new remix. It’s hard to believe that this song existed without Anitta because she gives it a much-needed feminine touch. All the artists sing the chorus, but her take on it sounds the sweetest. Maluma adds his signature flirty flow to the track. Each artist shines as they align for this irresistible all-star remix.

The music video for the “Mi Niña” remix was shot by director Charlie Nelson. He filmed Wisin, Towers, Anitta, and Maluma in the streets of Miami. All the guys look great, but Anitta is the one that steals the show in her sparkling green bodysuit.

You should definitely check out the rest of the Los Legendarios album.

Wisin’s Los Legendarios album with La Base Music Group is pretty legendary actually. The 19-track LP features mind-blowing collaborations with stars like Nicky Jam, Sech, Jhay Cortez, Ozuna, Lunay, and Rauw Alejandro. That’s not even all the featured acts.

Impressively all the artists on the “Mi Niña” remix are nominated for April’s Latin American Music Awards. Maluma leads the remix squad with four nominations.

Selena Gomez Reveals ‘Revelación’ Tracklist, Drops “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake

Selena Gomez Reveals ‘Revelación’ Tracklist, Drops “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake

BY  | March 4, 2021 AT 12:10 pm
The tracklist for Selena Gomez’s Revelación EP is here! The Mexican-American pop star also premiered her new single “Selfish Love” with French producer DJ Snake.

We’re excited about the Myke Towers collaboration.

Gomez previously previewed her Revelación EP with the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” featuring Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. There’s another Boricua superstar lined-up for her upcoming release. With the tracklist unveiling, Myke Towers was revealed to be on the song “Dámelo To’.” That one sounds like it’s going to be hot. The EP will be seven songs in total with hit-maker Tainy at the helm.

“Selfish Love” with DJ Snake is a bilingual bop.

For her latest single, Gomez teamed up again with DJ Snake for “Selfish Love.” In 2018, she first worked with him on the global smash “Taki Taki” featuring Ozuna and Cardi B. Gomez was the fiesta and she was ready to party. The song was later included on DJ Snake’s Carte Blanche album.

Gomez wrote “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake, Cuban-American pop star Kat Dahlia, and rising Boricua singer-songwriter Kris Floyd. The song’s not explosive like “Taki Taki,” but it’s a vibe. DJ Snake melds his tropical house sound with elements of reggaeton music. That saxophone drop is everything. Gomez sings in Spanglish about not wanting to share her man with anyone else. As Latin music goes more global, Gomez is a great ambassador to help extend its reach and push the sonic boundaries.

Gomez’s Revelación EP will be released on March 12. She’s nominated twice at April’s Latin American Music Awards. She’s up for Social Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for “De Una Vez.”

Maluma Announces US Dates for His 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour

Maluma Announces US Dates for His 2021 Papi Juancho World Tour

By February 23, 2021 at 8:02 am
BY  | February 23, 2021 AT 8:02 am
Maluma baby is hitting the road this fall. The Colombian superstar announced the U.S. dates for his upcoming Papi Juancho World Tour. If you are a Maluma fan, go ahead and get those credit cards ready.

Maluma promises to abide by COVID-19 guidelines for the tour.

It looks like Maluma has hope the U.S. will get the COVID-19 vaccine situation under control by September. If all goes according to plan, his Papi Juancho World Tour will kick off on Sept. 2 in Sacramento, Calif.  

“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my tour!” Maluma said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to the concert stage – it is what I have been dreaming about for months – and we are going to celebrate like never before. I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums, Papi Juancho and #7DJ.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Papi Juancho Tour will go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 25. Maluma will be announcing a pre-sale code for his fans on his Instagram account this week. Tickets to the general public will be available the following day, Feb. 26, starting at 10 a.m. local time. More U.S. dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

You can bet on “Hawái” being on the setlist.

Maluma is still riding high off his Papi Juancho hit “Hawái.” Nearly half a year after the song’s release and it’s currently No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart. The Spanglish remix featuring Canadian singer The Weeknd is getting “Hawái” played on pop radio.

At last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro, he won two awards. Maluma also performed a few songs off his latest album #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica). Later in the night, he joined Mexican pop star Carlos Rivera to sing their duet song “100 Años.”

Papi Juancho World Tour U.S. Dates

September 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 4th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
September 9th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 11th – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
September 12th – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 18th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
September 23rd – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Area
September 24th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
September 25th – Odessa, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
September 26th – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 30th – Bridgeport, CT @ Webster Bank Arena
October 1st – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 2nd – Washington DC @ Capital One Area
October 3rd – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 7th – Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
October 8th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 10th – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
October 14th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 15th – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
October 16th – McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena
October 24th – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

