J Balvin and Karol G Lead 2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations, Bad Bunny Follows

The nominations for this year’s Latin American Music Awards have just been released. The most-nominated artists are Colombia’s J Balvin and Karol G with nine nominations each. Right behind them is Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny with eight nominations.

The Latin AMAs are recognizing the power of la “Tusa.”

Undoubtedly, 2020 was a big year in Karol G’s career thanks to her monster smash “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj. She’s the only woman in the Artist of the Year category alongside heavy-hitters like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Ozuna. “Tusa” is up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, which also grants Minaj a few Latin AMAs nominations.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin face-off in most of the major categories.

Thanks to his feature another one of last year’s big hits, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with the Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin is tied with Karol G. It’s also up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Balvin’s Colores faces off with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG in the Album of the Year category. Benito is up for Song of the Year as well for his perreo-de-résistance “Yo Perreo Sola.”

The Latin AMAs are also recognizing the rising regional Mexican music stars.

Ozuna follows Bad Bunny with seven nominations. Colombian pop star Camilo and Karol G’s fiancé Anuel AA hold six nominations each. The Latin American Music Awards also has genre-based categories, allowing for rising Mexican acts like Natanael Cano, Christian Nodal, and Eslabon Armado to be among the night’s most-nominated acts with five nominations each.

Thanks to the recent phenomenon of pop stars teaming up with Latin music artists, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Carrie Underwood are among the interesting nominees. Fans can vote for their favorites now and see the full nominations list at LatinAMAs.com/vota. The Latin AMAs will air live on Telemundo on April 15.

