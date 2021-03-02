Latidomusic

J Balvin and Karol G Lead 2021 Latin American Music Awards Nominations, Bad Bunny Follows

By March 2, 2021 at 12:02 pm
The nominations for this year’s Latin American Music Awards have just been released. The most-nominated artists are Colombia’s J Balvin and Karol G with nine nominations each. Right behind them is Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny with eight nominations.

The Latin AMAs are recognizing the power of la “Tusa.”

Undoubtedly, 2020 was a big year in Karol G’s career thanks to her monster smash “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj. She’s the only woman in the Artist of the Year category alongside heavy-hitters like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Ozuna. “Tusa” is up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year, which also grants Minaj a few Latin AMAs nominations.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin face-off in most of the major categories.

Thanks to his feature another one of last year’s big hits, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” with the Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin is tied with Karol G. It’s also up for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Balvin’s Colores faces off with Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG in the Album of the Year category. Benito is up for Song of the Year as well for his perreo-de-résistance “Yo Perreo Sola.”

The Latin AMAs are also recognizing the rising regional Mexican music stars.

Ozuna follows Bad Bunny with seven nominations. Colombian pop star Camilo and Karol G’s fiancé Anuel AA hold six nominations each. The Latin American Music Awards also has genre-based categories, allowing for rising Mexican acts like Natanael Cano, Christian Nodal, and Eslabon Armado to be among the night’s most-nominated acts with five nominations each.

Thanks to the recent phenomenon of pop stars teaming up with Latin music artists, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Carrie Underwood are among the interesting nominees. Fans can vote for their favorites now and see the full nominations list at LatinAMAs.com/vota. The Latin AMAs will air live on Telemundo on April 15.

Camilo’s New Album ‘Mis Manos’ is Coming Next Month

Camilo’s New Album ‘Mis Manos’ is Coming Next Month

By February 24, 2021 at 11:40 am
Camilo announced the release date for his next album and it’s coming sooner than you think. The Colombian singer-songwriter’s Mis Manos album will be released at the top of next month.

Camilo says this album will be a gift to fans since he can’t tour right now.

“My album Mis Manos will be in your hands on March 5,” Camilo wrote in a post on Instagram. “If everything had happened according to my plans, at this moment I would be on tour, singing face to face with all of you. But the reality is different. I hope that Mis Manos is a flag of hope and joy in these moments when we need it the most.”

Mis Manos will most likely feature Camilo’s latest hits that have gone viral on TikTok, the cumbia-influenced “Vida de Rico” and the polarizing “Ropa Cara.” The latter has gone viral thanks to the booty-shaking dance challenge that Camilo started on TikTok. The pseudo perreo song has lodged itself into people’s minds, for better or worse, thanks to the challenge. Camilo is the most followed Latin music artist on TikTok with 21.9 million followers.

Me babeo con mi esposa. Delicia! Guapa! Churro! ROPA CARA! 🛍💰👘

Another song that will most likely make the cut is Camilo’s “Bebé,” his bachata song with Dominican artist El Alfa. The two performed it for the first time at last week’s Premio Lo Nuestro. Camilo also joined his family, his wife Evaluna Montaner, his father-in-law Ricardo Montaner, and his brothers-in-law Mau y Ricky, to sing their hit “Amén.”

Camilo is currently nominated for a Grammy Award for his last album, Por Primera Vez. He faces competition like Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG and Kany García’s Mesa Para Dos in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category.

Bad Bunny Nearly Kissed Rosalía During His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

Bad Bunny Nearly Kissed Rosalía During His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

By February 22, 2021 at 10:42 am
Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live debut on Feb. 20 as a musical guest. As expected, he was joined by Spanish singer Rosalía for a steamy performance of their duet “La Noche de Anoche.”

Bad Bunny and Rosalía turned up the heat on SNL.

As we predicted, one of Bad Bunny’s two performances was for his latest El Último Tour Del Mundo hit “La Noche de Anoche” with Rosalía. Both artists stared into each other’s eyes as they performed the reggaeton bop. The crowd screamed when Rosalía sang, “Dime papi.” Benito and Rosalía took the embracing from the music video to the next level when they nearly kissed at the end of the performance. There was a lot of brushing of their cheeks that had the crowd screaming more.

Bad Bunny and Rosalía’s romance for “La Noche de Anoche” is just for on-screen purposes. Benito is in a relationship with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri and Rosalía is rumored to be going out with Boricua singer Rauw Alejandro. She has uncredited backing vocals on Alejandro’s song “Dile a Él” from his Afrodisíaco album.

For his second performance, Bad Bunny opted for a ballad.

Currently Bad Bunny has the biggest hit Latin song in the world with “Dákiti” featuring Jhay Cortez. For his second performance, he opted to perform the heartbreaking ballad “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.” With that song he was able to show off the alternative rock edge to his El Último Tour Del Mundo album.

In the episode of SNL hosted by Bridgerton star Rége-Jean Page, Bad Bunny also acted in the digital skit “Loco.” He played a house plant that encouraged Ego Nwodim to “buss it down if you’re mentally ill.”

In other Bad Bunny news, he retained his 24/7 Championship belt during last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber special. He notably slapped his rival on the series, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, in the face.

What can’t Bad Bunny do?

