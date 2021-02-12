Latidomusic

10 Rising Latin Music Stars to Watch For in 2021

By February 12, 2021 at 8:05 am
As we’re well in 2021 now, here are some new Latin music artists to keep on your radar for the rest of the year. On your playlists with Bad Bunny, Karol G, J Balvin, Sech, and Natti Natasha, here are 10 Latido Music-approved acts to add to the mix.

Myke Towers

Myke Towers encompasses the best of Latin hip-hop right now, whether that be in reggaeton or Latin trap music. His smooth flow can find its footing in any genre. He started off 2020 on the right foot with his breakthrough album Easy Money Baby where the Boricua rapper flexed his versatility. In this era of #BlackLivesMatter, the Afro-Latino rapper made an impact with the powerful “Michael X,” a tribute to Malcolm X. Towers broke the dawn with Thalía on “La Luz,” one of her strongest club anthems. He closed out the year with his Para Mi Ex EP featuring the bubbly “Bandido” that’s making waves. After signing a distribution deal with Warner Music Latina and Warner Records this week, the sky’s the limit for Towers.

YENDRY

YENDRY has been making moves in the music industry for a few years now as an independent artist. After growing up in a poor neighborhood in Santo Domingo, her mother took her to Italy in search of a better life. Now that YENDRY has the mobility to move between both countries, her music reflects that global perspective. In October, she signed with RCA Records and Sony Music Latin, and her music since then is fire. YENDRY sings in English and Spanish on the genre-bending and empowering “Diablo.” Her latest “Se Acabó” is a stunning reggaeton banger featuring Dominican rapper Mozart La Para. YENDRY’s blazing her own trail while paying homage to her diverse roots along the way.

Sinego

In the Latin music scene, EDM by Latinos is underrepresented. Colombian producer and DJ Sinego is changing that with his mesmerizing mixes. He has an affinity for boleros as evidenced by his single “No Soy de Aquí,” a twinkling rework of the Facundo Cabral classic. His music incorporates Latin elements, but there’s also a global influence with Dutch DJ Robby East co-producing the song. Sinego blends house music and boleros on his original “No Te Creo (Nada)” (and also sings in it!). Then there’s the sad yet sexy “Verte Triste.” The DJ with luminous locks is dropping a new EP next month, so there are more bolero bangers on the way.

Lali

Argentina’s pop princess Lali is crossing over since the release of her breakthrough album Brava in 2018. The album’s title is a sentiment she took to heart with her adventure mixes. On the alluring “Besarte Mucho,” she impressively blended reggaeton, Latin trap, and salsa music. Lali extended her reach the following year on “Lindo Pero Bruto” with Thalía. The two singers kicked himbos to the curb in the girl power anthem. With last November’s Libra album, she took her career to the next level in “Ladrón” featuring Argentina’s trap music queen Cazzu. Two of the country’s powerhouses are heartbreakers in this fierce collaboration. Next up, Lali stars in the upcoming Netflix series Sky Rojo this March.

Jhay Cortez

The biggest Latin music song in the world right now belongs to Jhay Cortez with his Bad Bunny collaboration, “Dákiti.” The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter was most known as a writer of other reggaetoneros’ hits, but now he’s making his mark as an artist and taking reggaeton into the future. Cortez is also a visionary in Latin trap as evidenced by his genre-bending banger “Kobe En LA.” In his tribute music video to the Lakers star, he sits on a basketball hoop of fire. A total slam dunk! As we wait for Cortez’s upcoming album Timelezz, he came into 2021 swinging in the knockout track “Los Bo” with Myke Towers.

Anitta

In the Latin music realm, Anitta is putting her country of Brazil on the map. There are no language barriers to her talents as she sings in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. The pop star has come through with bangers in past like the reggaeton romp “Downtown” with J Balvin and the EDM hit “Sua Cara” with Diplo’s Major Lazer and Pabllo Vittar. Anitta can find her groove in any genre. As she gears up to release her next album Girl From Rio this year, Anitta is embracing Brazil’s baile funk in “Me Gusta” with Cardi B and Myke Towers. In her latest “Loco,” she gives reggaeton more of the funk makeover as well.

Villano Antillano

Following in the footsteps of late rapper Kevin Fret, Villano Antillano is giving reggaeton and Latin trap music a queer reckoning. The Puerto Rican rapper, who identifies as non-binary, is pushing back on the machismo and homophobia in both genres. They’re doing that by reclaiming in their music the queer slurs in Spanish. In 2018, Antillano first made an impact with “Pato Hasta La Muerte,” which was a shot at “Intocable,” Anuel AA’s homophobic diss to Cosculluela. Their latest song “Pájara” features the queerest slurs that Antillano wears proudly. Antillano’s flow is both flamboyant and goes hard as they spitfire with a wig on.

Manuel Turizo

There’s no denying Manuel Turizo’s deep baritone voice in reggaeton music. The 20-year-old singer from Colombia sounds beyond years on previous hits like “Una Lady Como Tú” and “Vaina Loca” with Ozuna. Both songs are also reflections of where Turizo can take that voice of his, whether in the sweet or sensual direction. For his upcoming second album Dopamina, he’s embracing more of the latter. Joining forces with fellow heartthrobs Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro, the trio came through with the irresistible “La Nota.” Turizo becomes a bad habit that’s hard to kick in his latest “Mala Costumbre” with reggaeton pioneers Wisin y Yandel. More Manuel, please.

Ivonne Galaz

Rancho Humilde is known as the home of corridos tumbados with marquee acts like Natanael Cano and Junior H. Ivonne Galaz, the label’s first female signee, is making space for the women in the emerging genre. The Mexican singer-songwriter debuted in late 2019 with the magical “Golpes de la Vida,” a duet with Cano that she wrote. She followed that up with the tumbados girl power moment “La Rueda” featuring her labelmate Natalie López. Galaz went solo towards the end of 2020 her first single, the swaggering “A Mi Modo.” “My turn,” she says at the halfway point. Yes, it is!

Eslabon Armado

While corridos tumbados are on the rise, so is the Sierreño that Eslabon Armado is taking to the top. The Mexican-American trio scored a three-peat of No. 1 releases on Billboard‘s Regional Mexican Albums chart last year. On their most recent LP, December’s Cortas Venas, the guys give the Sierreño an emo edge with songs like “Ando Más Que Mal” and “La Mejor de Todas.” The teens are reviving the sound of Ariel Camacho, their late Del Records labelmate, with a refreshing twist. Eslabon Armado even turned Italian singer Gianluca Grignani’s “Mi Historia Entre Tus Dedos” into a wistful Sierreño.

Meet Bad Bunny’s Collaborator Mora: Our 5 Favorite Songs on ‘Primer Día de Clases’

By February 9, 2021 at 1:34 pm
Mora is most known for his work with Bad Bunny, but now the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album Primer Día de Clases. On the 16-track LP that was released Feb. 5, Mora’s first of school in the music industry features guest classmates like Arcángel, Farruko, and Jhay Cortez.

Mora’s skills have that Bad Bunny co-sign.

Gabriel Armando Mora Quintero, who goes professionally by Mora, signed with Rimas Entertainment in 2018. The independent label famously includes Bad Bunny on the roster. The two worked together on his album YHLQMDLG. Mora wrote on the songs “La Dificíl” and “Solia.”

Bad Bunny also used YHLQMDLG to put Mora to the forefront with their collaboration “Una Vez.” During Benito’s most-watched Uforia Livestream concert, he performed the song with Mora, who was live via satellite in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny also produced a music video for their song.

Mora has built off the momentum with Bad Bunny, dropping collaborations with fellow Boricua stars Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez. Mora’s music is making an impact with Primer Día de Clases rising to the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Latin albums charts. Now that class is in session, here are five of our favorite songs on the artist’s new album.

“Cuando Sera”

Mora teams up with rising Puerto Rican heartthrob Lunay on “Cuando Sera.” Lunay’s alluring voice rounds out Mora’s more rough-around-the-edges flow. Both artists are smooth operators in trying to whisk the women of their eyes from guys who aren’t up to snuff. Mora and Lunay promise pleasurable times ahead on this magical collaboration.

“Pégate” (Remix)

The Puerto Rican musician re-released his original hit “Pégate” with the addition of rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez. On the remix, Cortez takes the stunning love song to the next level. Backed by the atmospheric production, Mora and Cortez offer sweet somethings in heartfelt performances. They prove to be a dream team and fortunately, this is one of their two collaborations on the album, including “512.”

“Afuego”

On “Afuego,” Mora teamed up with Mariah Angeliq, a rising female voice in the reggaeton music scene. The “Perreito” hitmaker finds her groove on the sensual collaboration. As the song’s title suggests, the singer and Angeliq turn up the heat on this hypnotic club banger.

“Qué Tu Dice?”

Mora uses Primer Día de Clases as a platform to highlight other artists coming up from Puerto Rico. On one of the album’s Latin trap moments, he teams up with rapper Omy de Oro, who delivers a home-run guest (hence, the baseball bat sound effect). The fluttering production on “Qué Tu Dice?” sounds perfect for an Eladio Carrión remix in the future.

“En Un Avión”

On “En Un Avión,” Mora holds his own with Puerto Rican reggaeton pioneer Arcángel. The two artists come through with a swaggering anthem. On the Latin trap track, they rap about swooping their loved ones into the sky on a plane, and into a life of luxury.

Anitta Is Back On Netflix With A New Documentary Showing The Woman Behind The Persona

By December 16, 2020 at 5:51 pm
Anitta is arguably the most famous woman in Latin America. Her music has made her a global superstar and her fanbase is always growing and loyal. The Brazilian funk artist continues to climb and reach for the stars and a new Netflix documentary is taking viewers deeper into her world.

Anitta is official back on Netflix.

Larissa de Macedo Machado, known as Anitta, is a Brazilian singer who has become a global powerhouse. The woman who has mobilized millions of people to listen to her music is letting fans get a more intimate look at her life in a new documentary. The Netflix original documentary “Anitta: Made In Honório” is taking a look at Larissa and the work she puts in to make Anitta the legend she is.

Fans are getting emotional over the new docu-series.

The trailer shows the unbelievable rise to stardom that Larissa fought so hard to make happen. Fans and viewers will see Larissa breaking down and fighting through it to always become better. The singer, who first broke into the scene in 2010, has inspired countless artists and celebrities around the world who look up to her.

Will.I.Am refers to Anitta as the ambassador of funk to the world.

You really get a sense of the work that Anitta puts into her career.

Larissa takes no breaks when it comes to making sure that everything is working the way it should. Her exhaustive attention to detail is compelling as you see her literally handle everything from the dancers’ entrances to the lighting on stage. She doesn’t leave anything up to chance. It is easy to see that Anitta deserves the success that she is enjoying.

This is Netflix’s second documentary on Anitta and it is just as compelling.

Anitta is someone that can fascinate a crowd and keep everyone’s attention. Few artists are able to do what she does and she does it so well. These docu-series takes you deep into the mind and work that Anitta does to become a once-in-a-generation artist.

